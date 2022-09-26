The 5 Most Iconic Moments From ‘The Crown’

As you probably already know, her majesty the Queen died on September 8, 2022, at 96. And the world is still in shock. So the UK’s longest-serving monarch, Queen Elizabeth II, has died after reigning for 70 years.
Since the news of her death, there has been a lot of royal talk in the media. It’s an end of an era, as some might call it. So, if you’re anything like us, you probably started (re)watching The Crown, a great TV portrait of the royal family and the Queen’s long reign.
To look back on the Queen’s most remarkable moments, we decided to run down a list of the best moments from the show. So here are the top five moments from The Crown.
1. Elizabeth Becomes Queen
As the show unfolds, you quickly realize that Elizabeth was never supposed to rule the country. And her father was never supposed to become king. But when Elizabeth’s uncle King Edward VIII abdicated the throne to marry Wallis Simpson, everything changed for then-Prince George and his heiress.
The first few episodes of The Crown (The Crown Season 1, Episode 3: “Windsor” and The Crown Season 1, Episode 5: “Smoke and Mirrors”) follow Elizabeth’s journey from a young heir to the throne to a promising Queen. But there’s one thing that’s more iconic than her unexpected ascension to the throne. It’s watching a 25-year-old girl cope with the heartbreaking loss of a parent while taking on the most crucial role in her life – Queen of a nation.
2. Elizabeth Meets the Kennedys
What’s more iconic than having one historical figure in a TV drama? Having two of them, for sure! So, another memorable moment from The Crown is the episode where Queen Elizabeth meets the Kennedys, or to be more precise, Jackie Kennedy.
In The Crown Season 2, Episode 8: “Dear Mrs. Kennedy,” Elizabeth welcomes the legendary President John F. Kennedy and his glamourous wife, Jackie, at Buckingham Palace. Watching these two worlds collide is already iconic as is. But the episode keeps getting more intriguing as Elizabeth compares herself to the stunning and modern-looking Jackie. It certainly doesn’t help that Philip is also fascinated by her.
3. Margaret Thatcher and The Balmoral Test
While the first few seasons are solely focused on The Queen’s rise to power, her reign, and her family dynamics, the fourth season introduces some other famous figures, such as Princess Diana and Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher. The Crown Season 4, Episode 2 showcases both women are going through the Queen’s infamous Balmoral Test, also known as royal initiation.
While Princess Diana passes the test with no problem, Thatcher is seen having trouble fitting in. She struggles to find meaning in the royal family and even calls her husband to complain about it, saying, “What am I doing here, miles from Westminster, miles from reality, wasting precious time? I’m struggling to find any redeeming features in these people.”
4. Choosing Favourites
During the third and fourth seasons, we get to witness Queen’s children grow up and try to embrace their royal roles. We also see Elizabeth struggle to juggle her two most important roles as Queen of Britain and mother of four.
One of the most memorable moments of The Crown is in episode 4 of season 4, “Favourites.” In this episode, Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher opens up to Queen Elizabeth and makes an interesting remark about having a favorite child. This naturally gets Elizabeth thinking about who her favorite child is.
She talks to her husband Philipe, who also confirms he has a favorite child – daughter Anne. Then, Elizabeth proceeds to reminisce about all four of her children and observe them as she comes to some interesting conclusions about her parenting style.
5. Trouble in Paradise in Terra Nullius
Princess Diana was known for stealing the show wherever she went. And it’s the same in The Crown TV show. One of the shows most talked about seasons is the fourth one, where we’re presented with the character of lovely Diana. She is played by the talented actress Emma Corrin, who portrays Diana in the best possible light – unique, beautiful, and kind.
One of the must-see episodes is Terra Nullius (season 4, episode 6), when Prince Charles and Princess Diana tour Australia. The episode follows Diana struggles to balance motherhood with her royal duties. But, at the same time, there’s already trouble in paradise for the newlyweds Charles and Diana, who deal with marriage difficulties and a love triangle.
So there you have it! Those were the top five moments from The Crown so far. As you know, season five of The Crown is just around the corner, and we’re beyond excited to see how the story unfolds.