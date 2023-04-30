68th Golden Globe Awards Nominations and Full Winners List

One of the most prestigious awards in the film industry, the Golden Globe Award, is an annual ceremony that recognizes excellence in both television and film. Hosted by the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), the awards show honors the best in various categories, including drama, comedy, and musical comedy. The 68th edition of the Golden Globe Awards took place on January 16, 2011, at The Beverly Hilton Hotel in Beverly Hills, California.
The event was hosted by Ricky Gervais, who brought his signature humor and wit to the stage. The ceremony saw a range of nominees and winners from both television and film industries, with many of the awards going to popular and critically acclaimed productions. Here are some of the biggest winners and “losers” at the 68th Golden Globe Awards.
Who Won at the 68th Golden Globe Awards?
The 68th Golden Globe Awards saw some big winners across various categories including Aaron Sorkin, who won Best Screenplay for The Social Network. Sorkin’s fast-paced and witty script captured the rapid-fire nature of social media and the cutthroat world of entrepreneurship, making it a standout in the category. Another big individual winner of the night was David Fincher, who won Best Director for The Social Network. Fincher’s precise and dynamic direction brought Sorkin’s script to life, creating a film that was both engaging and thought-provoking.
In the television categories, two individuals stood out as big winners of the night. Chris Colfer won Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture Made for Television for his role in Glee. Colfer’s heartfelt and humorous portrayal of Kurt Hummel, a high school student who struggles with his sexuality, resonated with audiences and critics alike, making him a deserving winner.
Another big winner was Jane Lynch, who won Best Supporting Actress in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture Made for Television for her role in Glee. Lynch’s portrayal of Sue Sylvester, a ruthless and hilarious cheerleading coach, was a highlight of the series, and her win was a testament to her talent and versatility as an actress. Lynch’s recognition capped up a positive run for the Glee team as the series also picked up awards in other categories. Here’s the full list of winners at the 68th Golden Globes:
Best Motion Picture
– Drama – The Social Network
– Musical Or Comedy – The Kids Are All Right
Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Drama
– Best Actor – Colin Firth – The King’s Speech as King George VI
– Best Actress – Natalie Portman – Black Swan as Nina Sayers / The Swan Queen
Best Performance in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy
– Best Actor – Paul Giamatti – Barney’s Version as Barney Panofsky
– Best Actress – Annette Bening – The Kids Are All Right as Dr. Nicole “Nic” Allgood
Best Supporting Actor – Christian Bale – The Fighter as Dicky Eklund
Best Supporting Actress – Melissa Leo – The Fighter as Alice Eklund
Best Director – David Fincher – The Social Network
Best Screenplay – Aaron Sorkin – The Social Network
Best Original Score – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross – The Social Network
Best Original Song – “You Haven’t Seen the Last of Me” – Burlesque
Best Animated Feature Film – Toy Story 3
Best Foreign Languge Film – In a Better World (Denmark)
Best Series
– Drama – Boardwalk Empire
– Comedy – Glee
– Best Miniseries or Television Film – Carlos
Best Performance in a Television Series – Drama
– Best Actor – Steve Buscemi – Boardwalk Empire as Nucky Thompson
– Best Actress – Katey Sagal – Sons of Anarchy as Gemma Teller Morrow
Best Performance in a Television Series – Musical or Comedy
– Best Actor – Jim Parsons – The Big Bang Theoryas Dr. Sheldon Cooper
– Best Actress – Laura Linney – The Big C as Cathy Jamison
Best Performance in a Miniseries or Television Film
– Best Actor – Al Pacino – You Don’t Know Jack as Dr. Jack Kevorkian
– Best Actress – Claire Danes – Temple Grandin as Temple Grandin
Best Supporting Performance in a Series, Miniseries, or Television Film
– Best Actor – Chris Colfer – Glee as Kurt Hummel
– Best Actress – Jane Lynch – Glee as Sue Sylvester
What Were the Biggest Snubs of the Night?
While the 68th Golden Globe Awards recognized many deserving nominees and winners, as with any award show, there were also some notable snubs. One of the biggest snubs of the night was the lack of recognition for Christopher Nolan‘s critically acclaimed film Inception. Despite being one of the most innovative and visually stunning films of the year, Inception was only nominated in four categories, winning only one award for Best Cinematography.
Another notable snub of the night was the lack of recognition for the hit AMC series Mad Men. Despite winning Best Television Series – Drama for the past three years, Mad Men was completely shut out of the awards show in 2011, with no nominations in any category. Other notable snubs of the night included the lack of recognition for the film The King’s Speech in the Best Original Screenplay category and the lack of nominations for the FX series Justified, which was praised for its strong performances and impressive scriptwriting.
Which Movie Had the Most Wins at the 68th Golden Globe Awards?
The most successful film of the 68th Golden Globe Awards was The Social Network, which won four awards, making it the most-awarded movie of the night. The film, which tells the story of the founding of Facebook, won Best Motion Picture – Drama, Best Director for David Fincher, Best Screenplay for Aaron Sorkin, and Best Original Score for Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross. The multiple wins for The Social Network were well-deserved, given the film’s critical acclaim and its impact on popular culture.
While The Social Network was the most successful film of the night, other movies also received well-deserved recognition. The Kids Are All Right, a comedy-drama about a lesbian couple’s family, won two awards, including Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy and Best Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy for Annette Bening. The Fighter, a biographical sports drama about boxer Micky Ward, won two awards for Best Supporting Actor in a Motion Picture for Christian Bale and Best Supporting Actress in a Motion Picture for Melissa Leo.
In the television categories, Boardwalk Empire and Glee were the big winners, with both shows winning three awards each. Boardwalk Empire won Best Television Series – Drama, Best Actor in a Television Series – Drama for Steve Buscemi, and Best Supporting Actor in a Series, Miniseries, or Motion Picture Made for Television for Michael Kenneth Williams. Overall, the 68th Golden Globe Awards celebrated a diverse range of winners from various fields of entertainment, honoring excellence in both film and television industries.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!