Jeff Bridges Shines in The Old Man as Dan Chase

Jeff Bridges does not merely act; he inhabits his roles, and in The Old Man, he takes on the character of Dan Chase, proving why he’s considered one of the finest actors of his generation. Available to watch with a subscription on Hulu, or bought on Fandango at Home, Prime Video, and Apple TV, his performance has captivated audiences and critics alike.

The upcoming season 2 trailer teases an ominous warning from Chase to his enemies, setting the tone for what promises to be an intense follow-up. The plot centers on former CIA agent Dan Chase (Bridges) and former FBI Assistant Director Harold Harper (Jonathan Lithgow) embarking on their most critical mission yet—to save Emily Chase (Alia Shawkat) from a powerful Afghan tribal leader.

The Chemistry Between Bridges and Lithgow

The dynamic between Jeff Bridges and Jonathan Lithgow drives much of the show’s appeal. Their chemistry adds depth to the series’ narrative, with each scene between them brimming with tension and mutual respect. The Old Man brilliantly Iets both artists showcase their nuanced performances.

A Gripping Plot Twisting Journey

The plot has captivated fans since its inception. As season two approaches with its premiering date on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 10/9c on FX, the anticipation only grows. Adding more excitement, the first two episodes will premiere together, kicking off what promises to be an action-packed season.

Where to Watch

If you’re eager to catch up or rewatch this gripping drama, it is available online through multiple platforms—Hulu for subscribers or purchase options via Fandango at Home, Prime Video, and Apple TV.

