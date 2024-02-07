Daredevil Born Again: Are Karen and Foggy Returning?

Karen Page and Foggy Nelson will return in Marvel’s reboot of the Netflix Daredevil that ran from 2015 to 2018. Daredevil: Born Again. After much anticipation and an overhaul of the writer’s room and the first draft of this Disney+ reboot, it’s now clear that Daredevil fans will get the gang back together sooner rather than later. With the recent changes behind the scenes proving fruitful for Marvel fans, this show is off on the right foot.
Deborah Ann Woll and Elden Helson are confirmed to be back on set with Daredevil star Matt Murdock, played by Charlie Cox. With the Kingpin storyline and rumors of more OG characters like Jessica Jones making an appearance on this Disney+ show, things are looking up for Hell’s Kitchen. Here is everything you need to know about Karen Page and Foggy Nelson’s return to the dark world of Daredevil.
Karen Page and Foggy Nelson’s History With Matt Murdock
The original idea of the reboot saw Page and Nelson killed off before the series began, and having to say goodbye to these characters was the worst way to start a show that fans have been waiting for. According to Jeff Sneider, who is mostly right about his insider scoops, Woll and Henson will reprise their roles as Murdock’s sidekicks. Making the Netflix Daredevil series canon will save the writers tons of hours on rewrites and trouble having to cast new characters who will have the same or better chemistry with Murdock. A picture from the set of Daredevil reveals that Nelson Murdock and Page are all partners in the law firm that they set up in Daredevil Season 3. In this photo, the trio is coming out of their firm and laughing as they close up for the night.
Fans were heartbroken when news broke that Page and Nelson would not appear in the Marvel reboot of Daredevil. They have been instrumental in telling Murdock’s story as a thriving attorney and crime-fighting vigilante. With Nelson serving as Murdock’s long-time best friend and Page as his love interest, the trio made a powerful team solving cases and trying to keep Hell’s Kitchen free of bad guys like Kingpin. Splitting this iconic team should have been the first red flag for creators because of how viewers loved how well they worked together. They were also effortless to relate to because of their characters. Page was a casualty of the war brewing in Hell’s Kitchen, and Nelson was dealing with accepting his best friend as a vigilante.
Karen Page and Foggy Nelson in Daredevil: Born Again
With all the delays due to the writer’s strike and creative changes made on the set of this series, Daredevil: Reborn could be released anytime in 2025. While this could be much later than fans anticipated, it’s better to wait longer to get quality TV instead of a rushed show and end up disappointed and hating what they once loved. Hopefully, the fans’ negative reaction to the removal of these characters is what prompted the writers to bring back these beloved characters for the Disney Plus reboot. For fans who were introduced to these characters in the Netflix-Marvel universe, getting all of them back together will be the highlight of the series.
The plot of Daredevil: Born Again will reportedly be very intense, with Wilson Bethel, who plays Bullseye, also set to make a return to Hell’s Kitchen. With Kingpin, Bullseye, and the Punisher/ Frank Castle back in town, Murdock will have enough on his hands, so it will be great that his friends will be there to support him through all the fighting and chaos that’s ahead. With Page back in Murdock’s life, Bullseye could be looking to finally complete the mission of killing her like Fisk wanted, wrapping up one of the major plot holes of the show’s final season.
This could be part of the season’s plot because set photos already show that Daredevil and Bullseye are getting into a confrontation in the first few episodes. Hopefully, he will get some help from Netflix’s Defenders like Luke Cage and Jessica Jones now that the original Daredevil series is canon. While the Daredevil finale tried its best to wrap up some storylines with its villains and heroes, there is still a lot more that has been done to eradicate crime in Hell’s Kitchen. Here’s how Daredevil: Born Again will fit into the MCU timeline.
Watch Daredevil Season 1 – 3 on Netflix
