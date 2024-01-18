Did Netflix’s Daredevil Show Really End All Plot Holes?

When we talk about storytelling, especially in the realm of television, the devil is often in the details. Plot holes can be a thorn in the side of any narrative, leaving viewers with lingering questions and a thirst for resolution. Netflix’s Daredevil is no exception. As we sift through the debris of Hell’s Kitchen, let’s examine whether this beloved series managed to tie up its loose ends or left fans grappling in the dark.
Daredevil Season 1 Union Allied Corruption
The seed of corruption planted in Season 1’s Union Allied storyline was one that promised to bear much fruit. Yet, as we comb through the narrative, it seems the tendrils of this plot were not fully pruned. Union Allied represented a deep-seated rot within Daredevil’s world, but our research indicates that there is no clear resolution to this thread in the later seasons.
Daredevil Season 2 The Blacksmiths Identity
The enigma of The Blacksmith was a compelling one in Season 2, with fans eagerly awaiting the unmasking of this elusive figure. However, The Blacksmith’s identity was unveiled in what some might call a ‘rushed and clumsy’ manner.
Whatever good will the show gained with its treatment of Frank Castle is wiped out by the rushed, clumsy conclusion of the Blacksmith mystery, suggests that while we got an answer, it may not have been the satisfying conclusion we hoped for.
Daredevil Season 3 FBI and Fisks Manipulation
The portrayal of the FBI’s susceptibility to Wilson Fisk’s manipulation was a central theme in Season 3. It’s detailed how Fisk blackmailed agents and turned them into pawns, particularly Agent Dex.
He’s blackmailing most of the agents on his detail — and one of them, Agent Benjamin ‘Dex’ Poindexter, is just crazy enough to be useful in other ways, illustrates Fisk’s cunning influence over law enforcement. Did it wrap up credibly? It seems so, as each character caught in Fisk’s web faced consequences by season’s end.
Daredevil Season 1 Matt Murdocks Recovery
Matt Murdock’s ability to bounce back from grievous injuries has always bordered on superhuman.
The story picks back up what we can assume is a few hours after the last episode ended…and he wakes up just long enough to stop her from calling 911, shows Matt’s resilience but also raises questions about the realism of his rapid recovery. Is this a plot hole or just a staple of comic book heroism? The latter seems more likely as we accept certain liberties taken in adaptations from page to screen.
Daredevil Season 2 Elektras Resurrection
The resurrection of Elektra was one of those moments that blurred the lines between mystical and tangible realities within Daredevil’s universe. While her return was anticipated, it left many wanting for a more thorough explanation.
Elektra tells Matt that the Black Sky revelation explains everything about her bloodlust, yet this seems more like a convenient plot device than a well-grounded narrative resolution. Thus, it stands as a plot hole for those seeking deeper understanding.
Daredevil Season 3 Dexs Backstory
In Season 3, we’re introduced to Benjamin ‘Dex’ Poindexter – a man destined to become Bullseye. His transformation and backstory are central to his character arc. While there are hints and implications about his past, such as
Only one other person knew the truth, it feels as if there might be untold chapters in Dex’s story. Perhaps not glaring plot holes, but certainly gaps that leave us curious about his journey from troubled agent to full-fledged villain.
Daredevil Season 2 The Hands Mysteries
The Hand’s enigmatic presence throughout Season 2 brought with it many questions about their goals and practices. Despite being pivotal to Elektra’s storyline and the season’s conflict, their mysteries remain somewhat obscured. Questions like why The Hand didn’t seem aware of The Immortal Iron Fist suggest that not all was revealed about this secretive group. This lack of clarity points towards unresolved narrative threads within Daredevil’s tapestry.
Daredevil Series Finale Overall Closure
The series finale is where all stories must come home to roost. For Daredevil, it seems there was an attempt at providing closure for our heroes and villains alike. Yet comments like
by the end of this episode, there’s nothing to look forward to in the season finale, suggest that some viewers were left unsatisfied or expecting more from Daredevil’s last stand against crime and corruption in Hell’s Kitchen. While some threads were neatly tied up, others fluttered loosely in the wind—a reminder that even superheroes can’t solve every problem.
