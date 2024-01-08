Where Does Netflix’s Daredevil Fit in the MCU Timeline?

For Marvel fans, the intricate web of stories that make up the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) is a source of endless fascination. The integration of Netflix’s Daredevil series into this expansive timeline has been particularly intriguing, prompting discussions and theories about where exactly the Man Without Fear fits within the grand tapestry of the MCU. Let’s explore this connection, starting with the show’s origins and moving through to its potential future in this ever-evolving universe.
The Beginning in Hells Kitchen
The debut season of Daredevil firmly established its roots in the aftermath of ‘The Incident’, a cataclysmic event better known to MCU fans as the Battle of New York. This clever narrative choice not only grounded the series in a recognizable MCU reality but also set a darker, grittier tone distinct from its big-screen counterparts. With references to characters like Captain America and events from the first Avengers movie, it was clear that Marvel Television developed Daredevil Season 1 with the intention of setting it within the world of the MCU’s Avengers.
A Murky Continuity
As we delve into Daredevil Season 2, the timeline becomes more complex. The season itself does not offer clear markers for its placement within the broader MCU timeline. However, with the establishment of a multiverse in titles like ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ and ‘Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, it’s possible that any discrepancies could be attributed to alternate realities or timelines.
Uniting the Street-Level Heroes
The crossover event, ‘The Defenders’, brought together Daredevil with other Marvel Netflix heroes for a significant storyline. While not directly addressed within the MCU’s sacred timeline, it does suggest a broader narrative cohesion among these street-level characters.
I personally, Brad Winderbaum, would be confident in saying it is part of the Sacred Timeline, expressed MCU executive producer Brad Winderbaum. This assertion provides some level of canonicity to The Defenders, even as it remains somewhat detached from the main MCU events.
The Devil of Hells Kitchen Rises Again
Daredevil Season 3 continued to build upon its own narrative, albeit with less overt connections to MCU events. The season focused on personal stakes and character development rather than larger universe tie-ins. This storytelling approach allowed Daredevil to maintain its unique identity within Marvel’s offerings.
Phases and Faces
The release dates and storylines of Daredevil coincided with several phases of the MCU, yet they were produced by Marvel Television, not Marvel Studios, which led to some uncertainty about their canonicity within the MCU phases. However, as fans have witnessed over four-and-a-half phases of storytelling, hints have emerged suggesting that Daredevil’s events take place on the MCU’s Sacred Timeline.
A New Web Weaved
The appearance of Daredevil in ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home’ delighted fans and signaled a stronger connection between Netflix’s series and the broader MCU. Charlie Cox’s portrayal resonated so well that it cast doubt on any notion that Daredevil was unknown in this world; rather, it suggested an ongoing integration into this universe.
Looking Ahead at Hells Kitchen
The future holds exciting possibilities for Daredevil within the MCU. With Marvel Studios Head of Streaming, Television, and Animation Brad Winderbaum expressing confidence in Daredevil’s place on the Sacred Timeline, fans can look forward to seeing how Daredevil and other beloved characters from Netflix will be woven into upcoming projects like ‘Echo’. This integration marks a new chapter for both Daredevil and the MCU at large.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!