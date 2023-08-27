Men in Black Cast: Where Are They Now?

Men in Black is a science-fiction action comedy film that was released in 1997. The film follows the story of two secret agents, played by Will Smith and Tommy Lee Jones, who work for a government organization that protects the Earth from extraterrestrial threats. The film’s plot is unique in that it combines humor with the supernatural, creating an unforgettable and exhilarating cinematic experience.
Men in Black was a huge success at the box office, grossing over $589 million worldwide and propelling Will Smith to new levels of fame. In addition to starring in the lead role, Smith also wrote and produced the film’s hit song by the same name. The film has since spawned two sequels that were both box office smash hits, proving that audiences adored the dynamic chemistry between Smith and Jones and the film’s unique blend of sci-fi comedy action. So, let’s take a look into the cast of Men in Black and see where they are now.
Will Smith as Jay
Will Smith was born on September 25, 1968, and raised in West Philadelphia. He began his career in the music industry as part of the hip-hop duo DJ Jazzy Jeff & The Fresh Prince. After releasing several successful albums, Smith transitioned to acting and found widespread recognition on the hit TV show, The Fresh Prince of Bel Air. From here, Smith quickly crossed over to movies, becoming one of the biggest blockbuster stars of all time. He starred in iconic movies such as Independence Day, Men in Black, and Bad Boys.
However, Smith’s career took a hit after assaulting Chris Rock at the Oscars in 2022. Despite his tour-de-force performance in the poignant drama, Emancipation, only time will tell if Smith will be fully accepted back into Hollywood over the coming years. However, he is set to reprise his role as Mike Lowrey in Bad Boys 4 in 2024.
Tommy Lee Jones as Kay
Tommy Lee Jones is a versatile and accomplished actor who has become one of Hollywood’s most beloved figures over the years. He has starred in many iconic movies such as The Fugitive, No Country for Old Men, and Men in Black. He is widely known for his rugged, intense style of acting. In turn, this has made him perfect for an eclectic range of roles, from action heroes to menacing villains.
Jones won an Oscar for his role in The Fugitive in 1994, in which he starred opposite Harrison Ford. He portrayed the overzealous U.S. Marshal, Samuel Gerard, who relentlessly pursues the fugitive, Dr. Richard Kimble. Today, Tommy Lee Jones remains a beloved and respected figure in the world of acting, continuing to inspire generations of moviegoers and aspiring actors alike. The Men in Black actor has been cast opposite Jamie Foxx in The Burial, set for the fall of 2023.
Rip Torn as Zed
Rip Torn, was born on February 6, 1931, in Temple, Texas. He was a well-known American actor who had a rich and varied career. Torn’s most memorable roles include Zed in Men in Black, Patches O’Houlihan in Dodgeball: A True Underdog Story, and Artie on The Larry Sanders Show. However, in 2010, he made headlines when he was arrested for breaking into a bank in Connecticut with a loaded gun. Despite this, Torn will be remembered as a legendary actor in Hollywood. Sadly, he passed away on July 9, 2019, in Lakeville, Connecticut, at the age of 88.
Vincent D’Onofrio as Edgar
Vincent D’Onofrio is a versatile American actor who is best known for his breakthrough role in the 1987 war film, Full Metal Jacket. In the iconic movie, D’Onofrio played the character of Private Leonard Lawrence. D’Onofrio’s performance was remarkable, as he cut his hair short and gained a tremendous amount of weight to portray the troubled character. Furthermore, he credits this tough experience as the launching pad to his career.
Since then, he has acted in a wide spectrum of movies across all genres, showcasing his versatility as an actor. Although he was covered in prosthetics, Men in Black remains his most menacing role to date, as he added a sense of horror to the movie. In 2023, D’Onofrio is set to star opposite Seth Rogen and Sebastian Stan in Craig Gillespie‘s Dumb Money.
Linda Fiorentino as Laurel
Linda Fiorentino is an American actress born on March 9, 1958, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She has made numerous notable achievements throughout her career in film and television. Fiorentino has acted in many movies including Vision Quest, After Hours, The Last Seduction, and Men in Black. Furthermore, her talent was recognised when she was nominated for a BAFTA award for her part in The Last Seduction. However, despite her successes in Hollywood, Fiorentino retired in 2009.
Tony Shalhoub as Jeebs
Tony Shalhoub is a prominent Lebanese-American actor known for his versatility in Hollywood. Shalhoub was cast as Jeebs in Men in Black, which was an interesting fir for the actor as he’s recognized as a talented character actor who has played a wide range of roles throughout his career. Shalhoub first gained attention with his role as Antonio Scarpacci on the hit TV series, Wings. However, he is best known for his role as the obsessive-compulsive detective, Adrian Monk in Monk, a role that earned him four Emmy Awards.
Shalhoub has also appeared in popular films such as The Siege, and Galaxy Quest. In addition, he’s been noted for his performances on Broadway, including his portrayal of Tewfiq Zakaria in the musical, The Band’s Visit, which earned him a Tony Award in 2018. Shalhoub’s incredible talent and range have solidified his status as one of Hollywood’s most diverse actors. Additionally, Shalhoub is set to reprise his role as Adrian Monk in Mr. Monk’s Last Case: A Monk Movie, in 2024.