Beverly Hills Cop was released in 1984 and catapulted Eddie Murphy to superstardom. Murphy plays Axel Foley, a street-wise Detroit cop who ventures to Beverly Hills to find the men who killed his childhood friend. While he’s there, he finds himself in heaps of trouble. The movie was originally set to star Sylvester Stallone and was intended as an action thriller. However, Stallone’s penchant for meddling in the script caused creative differences. As such, Murphy stepped into the role.
With Murphy on board, the script evolved into much more of a comedy. Beverly Hills Cop was a smash hit that spawned two sequels. After years of trying to get a fourth installment off the ground, Murphy finally agreed to play the boisterous detective once more. Here’s everything we know about Beverly Hills Cop 4.
Who Are The Stars Of Beverly Hills Cop 4?
Beverly Hills Cop saw Axel Foley join forces with two reluctant Californian cops – Taggart (John Ashton) and Rosewood (Judge Reinhold). Reinhold appeared in both subsequent sequels, whereas Ashton sat the third entry out. After set photos were released in 2022, it was confirmed that both actors would be returning to join Eddie Murphy in Beverly Hills Cop 4. Kevin Bacon is set to join the cast for the fourth installment. He’ll be alongside Joseph Gordon Levitt and a returning Paul Reiser.
What Is The Plot Of Beverly Hills Cop 4?
Murphy has picked his roles carefully over the last decade. In fact, he has become renowned for demanding a perfect script before anything is greenlit. That’s exactly what he did with Beverly Hills Cop 4. After Beverly Hills Cop III performed unfavorably at the box office, Murphy stated he would not return for a fourth entry until the script was right.
While IMDB has no official plot synopsis, sources close to the production have detailed that the plot revolves around Axel Foley returning to Beverly Hills once again to investigate corruption within the police department. Joseph Gordon Levitt will play Foley’s daughter’s by-the-book policeman boyfriend. Needless to say, he’ll likely clash with Foley. Kevin Bacon’s part is unknown at this time, but speculation is that he will play the movie’s villain.
When Will Beverly Hills Cop 4 Be Released?
Beverly Hills Cop 4 was picked up by Netflix in 2019 under the working title Beverly Hills Cop: Axel Foley. After famed producer Jerry Bruckheimer boarded the project, the script was helmed by a trio of writers. This was under the direction of Murphy and Bruckheimer. Mark Molloy directs the movie in his first effort at a feature film. Beverly Hills Cop 4 will be a Netflix original, but it is unsure as of yet if it will get a limited theatrical release. There is no official date as of yet, but it is believed to be landing on Netflix sometime in the fall of 2023.