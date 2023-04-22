10 Things You Didn’t Know About Rocky’s Sylvester Stallone

Sylvester Stallone is a veteran Hollywood actor who goes by the nickname Sly. Even more, as an A-list Hollywood actor, Sly doesn’t need a lot of introduction. His baritone voice and slightly slurred speech are unmistakable. Mostly because Stallone has made a name for himself in the action movie genre.
But that’s not to say the talented actor doesn’t have less gritty roles. In 1991 he played Angelo in the crime-comedy film Oscar and also lent his voice to the animated story Antz. With over five decades of acting and a very successful career, could there be anything about Sylvester Stallone that isn’t out there? Well, here are 10 things you probably didn’t know.
1. His Given Name Isn’t Sylvester Stallone
He’s generally known as Sylvester Stallone, but very few people stop to think of his birth name. Yes, it’s not uncommon for Hollywood actors and celebrities, in general, to ditch their real names for a moniker. Stallone is no different, however, he didn’t completely ditch his birth name. Rather, the actor simply adopted parts of his name that sounded better for a professional actor. His birth name is Michael Sylvester Gardenzio Stallone.
2. He Started A Company
Sylvester Stallone threw himself into fitness at a young age. He’s even known to have trained with a former Mr. Olympia Champion, Franco Columbo. Sly’s interest in bodybuilding took a different turn in 2005 when the actor decided to start a company that manufactured fitness supplements — Instone. With his reputation as an actor and a fitness enthusiast, the idea of a Sylvester Stallone-backed fitness supplement would sell itself. Unfortunately, the company folded up due to legal issues.
3. Sylvester Stallone Still Keeps Fit In His 70s
Though he’s been alive for over 7 decades so far, the star isn’t slowing down. Despite being well advanced in age, the actor found new ways to keep trim and fit. According to him, he’s no longer able to lift weights due to his age. However, he now uses resistance bands which he refers to as the newest, hardest, toughest, and most productive way of working out. The actor also mentioned that “… you can get an entire workout done in 20 minutes” by training with resistance bands.
4. He Wrote The Script For Rocky In Four Days
Sylvester Stallone didn’t just write, but he also directed one of his most successful movie franchises Rocky. The film was first released in 1976 and became an instant hit, cementing his acting career and making him one of the most famous actors in Hollywood in the 70s. But many people do not know that Stallone also wrote the script in three and a half days. The idea for the film was inspired by Chuck Wepner, a professional boxer who nearly defeated the heavyweight champion, Muhammed Ali.
5. He Almost Didn’t Get The Lead Role In Rocky
Despite putting in so much work, Stallone nearly failed to secure a role in the movie Rocky. At the time, Sly wasn’t the famous actor he is today. He was basically struggling to land a lead role and make a name for himself in the industry. So it’s clear why the studio would not want to cast an unknown person for such a huge role. However, Sly rejected their offer of $265,000 and demanded he plays the lead role. The studio eventually gave in to his offer; the rest is history.
6. There’s A Story Behind Sylvester Stallone’s Facial Expression
The star has a noticeable droop on the left side of his face. This is further exacerbated by his slurred speech. However, this is the result of complications at his birth when the attending physician had to attempt delivery using a pair of forceps. A facial nerve was severed during the procedure, leaving him permanently scarred.
7. Sylvester Stallone Was Inducted Into The Boxing Hall Of Fame
The Boxing Hall of Fame comprises elite professional boxers like Muhammad Ali, Floyd Mayweather Jr., and Sylvester Stallone. Yours truly got inducted into the Hall of Famer of International Boxing despite not being a professional boxer. However, this honor was conferred on him for the role he played in making boxing a renowned sport through the film Rocky.
8. Sylvester Stallone And Arnold Schwarzenegger Used To Be Rivals
Rivalry in Hollywood isn’t unheard of, and even some legends have had their fair share. The rivalry between Arnold Schwarzenegger and Sylvester Stallone may be several decades old, but it’s worth the mention. Schwarzenegger pranked Sly into taking a lead role in the film Stop! Or My Mom Will Shoot by spreading the news that he’d taken the role himself. When Stallone heard this, he swooped in and took the lead role. He later found out that Schwarzenegger pranked him, and he wasn’t having it. But in his defense, he didn’t have to get pregnant in a film.
9. He’s A Writer And A Painter
In addition to being a great actor, Stallone is also a prolific writer. According to his profile on Goodreads, the star has published 45 books, some of which have been adapted into movies. This includes Rocky I to IV, The Expendables, Paradise Alley, and his personal weight loss program Sly Moves. As for painting, Sylvester Stallone considers it to be the purest form of communication where one man is responsible for the outcome. Art had been his passion long before he ventured into acting, and he considers himself a much better painter than an actor.
10. Sylvester Stallone Once Broke His Neck In A Fight Scene
Expendables 1 & 2 featured some of the best-known faces in Hollywood’s action movie genre. The action sequences in the film are so realistic that at some point, Sylvester Stallone suffers a serious injury. This happened when he confronted Stone Cold Steve Austin. Stallone had a hairline fracture in his neck as a result of their bout and ended up with a metal bracelet on his neck.
