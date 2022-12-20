Jerry Bruckheimer Wants to Bring Johnny Depp Back to the Pirates of the Caribbean Franchise 

Captain Jack Sparrow is undoubtedly Johnny Depp’s biggest and most successful character on film. Although the actor has been cast in several Box Office movies, Jack Sparrow has been the one that has made quite an impression on his career. It is one role then movie fans worldwide would love to see the actor reprise one more time.
Evidently, it’s not only the fans that are rooting for a Johnny Depp Captain Jack Sparrow comeback. Top Hollywood film producer, who’s also the producer for the Pirates of the Caribbean film series, Jerry Bruckheimer, is hoping the actor gets a chance to take up the role again.
In an AP Entertainment interview posted on their official Twitter account, Jerry Bruckheimer alluded to the possibility of having Johnny Depp reprise his role as Captain Jack Sparrow. In Bruckheimer’s words,
“We’re still working on it. Nothing is definitive yet, but we continue to take little baby steps again towards the screenplay.”
Well, for fans and lovers of Depp’s Jack Sparrow character, this comes as good news and hopes of watching the actor again.
Does this mean Johnny Depp is back?
As much as there’s hope knowing that the movie’s producer, Jerry Bruckheimer, is open to working with the actor again, he alone cannot decide the actor’s fate. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter over Zoom, the interviewer threw a question regarding the actor’s fate.
When asked if the outcome of Depp’s defamation trial would make Disney reconsider and cast the actor again, Jerry Bruckheimer responded,
“You’d have to ask them. I can’t answer that question. I really don’t know. I would love to have him in the movie. He’s a friend, a terrific actor, and it’s unfortunate that personal lives creep into everything we do.”
Again, the final decision lies with the studio. If you recall, Disney terminated all of Depp’s contract with them in the wake of Amber Heard’s win in the UK court. Little to nothing has been communicated from the studio regarding an open apology for quick termination or a recall of the movie franchise.
During the US trial, Johnny Depp had hinted he would only return to the franchise if his character, Jack Sparrow, had a clear ending. When The Hollywood Reporter interviewer asked to Jerry Bruckheimer about his take on this, Bruckheimer replied,
“You can’t. We tried to kill him. It didn’t work.”
What’s the progress of the next Pirates of the Caribbean film?
The last time we had a Pirates film was in 2017 with the series’ fifth film, Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales. Judging by the gap between each of the other films, Pirates 6 is long overdue.
We know there are plans for it, but there’s little news on the direction or progress. Luckily, Jerry Bruckheimer’s interview with The Hollywood Reporter helped shed more light on it. With reports from its production saying there are different scripts to follow, Bruckheimer was asked why it’s taking longer to settle for one. He responded,
“Oh God, they’re all hard. I think we’re getting very close on that one, too. We have a very good script. We developed two of them — the one with Margot Robbie and one with a younger cast. The Margot Robbie one needs a little more work. The younger cast one is close. Hopefully, we’ll get both of them.”
Although it doesn’t seem to have a place for Depp’s character, fans can stay hopeful that the studio is still actively working on the film’s script. And yes, we all heard Margot Robbie admit her script wasn’t happening. Throwing more light on this, Jerry Bruckheimer said,
“It’s alive for me. It’s alive for Disney. I’m sure she was disappointed it didn’t go first — or maybe not because she’s very busy, so it might be a blessing to push this a bit. We believe we’ll get it made. It’s a very strong story.”
Do you think Disney would admit to making a wrong call and recall Johnny Depp to reprise his Jack Sparrow character?