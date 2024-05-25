Reba McEntire Happys Place Comedy Series Ordered By NBC

Reba McEntire is set to make a grand return to scripted television with her new comedy series, Happy’s Place.
I just love it. I could not be more excited! announced McEntire, reflecting her enthusiasm for the new project being picked up by NBC.
The premise of Happy’s Place centers around Bobbie, played by McEntire, who inherits her father’s restaurant only to find out she has a new business partner: a half-sister she never knew she had. The lineup is rounded out by a friendly yet dramatic bartender, Gabby, portrayed by McEntire’s long-time collaborator Melissa Peterman.
Fans might recognize other familiar faces in the cast as well. The talented
actor Belissa Escobedo will portray Isabella, Bobbie’s ambitious younger half-sister, drawing on her experience from roles on ‘Single Parents’ and ‘Good Trouble’. Additionally, Rex Linn, Tokala Black Elk, and Pablo Castelblanco are set to bring their unique flavors to this highly anticipated show.
The series is written by Kevin Abbott, the showrunner Reba from 2002-2007 and its follow-up sitcom, Malibu Country in 2012, ensuring that seasoned hands are once again at the helm. This new NBC venture marks a reunion between McEntire and her former colleagues from her previous shows.
This isn’t the first time Reba has showcased her talent on NBC. She had previously enthralled audiences on ‘The Voice’. While reflecting on her experiences, an insider from RadarOnline revealed details about Reba’s initial reaction to the intense dynamics on the reality show:
She didn’t realize how double-crossing it all was, so it’s been a shock, to say the least.
A particular snap of Reba towards the end of last season’s ‘The Voice’ caused quite a sensation when she captioned it with a quote from T-Pain’s hit “Low”. T-Pain was quick to respond with excitement:
The whole club lookin at herrrrrrrrr, creating social media buzz and demonstrating Reba’s influence beyond the realm of traditional sitcoms.
Bringing everything full circle, Melissa Peterman addressed her progression into this new venture:
We have been working on trying to get another show since we were canceled on the Reba show. Her reunion with McEntire promises to reignite the chemistry fans adored in their previous works.
The show encapsulates themes of family and unexpected relationships bound to tug at the heartstrings while delivering hearty laughs. Considering the proven track record of its creative team and cast, Happy’s Place is poised to capture broad audience appeal when it premieres in 2024. As Reba confidently put it:
