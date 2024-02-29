6 Scream Movies Ranked By How Fast They’ll Ruin Your Sleep

6. Scream 3 (2000)
Starting off our slumber party with a snooze-fest, we have Scream 3. This installment is like that one jokester at the party who tries too hard to be funny and ends up being more annoying than amusing. Sure, it’s part of the iconic franchise, but let’s face it, the only thing this movie might disrupt is your steady breathing from the occasional chuckle. Partly due to Neve Campbell being sidelined for the first half of the film, it’s more of a light-hearted romp through Hollywood than a nail-biter. So, don’t worry about losing sleep; you might just lose interest instead.
5. Scream 4 (2011)
Oh look, Scream 4 decided to show up to the party with a new generation of victims and a fresh coat of paint on old Ghostface. But despite its efforts to revive the fear factor and Sidney’s return after finally burying her past traumas, this sequel is like that one guest who tries to reignite old flames but can’t quite spark the same heat. The film features our beloved characters in familiar scenarios with a side of modern-day commentary which could’ve been scary if it wasn’t so…predictable. It’s like they wanted to make us suffer before putting us to sleep, but all we got was a mild case of deja vu.
4. Scream 2 (1997)
Now, Scream 2 knows how to creep into your room and rustle your jimmies just enough to make you double-check the locks. With Sidney off to college and a film within a film scenario thanks to ‘Stab’, this sequel plays it safe by sticking to the original recipe – which isn’t necessarily a bad thing. It’s like that horror story retold at every campfire; you know what’s coming, but it still gives you the chills. So while you might not be pulling an all-nighter out of fear, you’ll certainly peek under your bed just in case.
3. Scream (2022)
The recent reboot, also known as Scream 5 or ‘5cream’, tried so hard to be meta and on point that it forgot one tiny detail – how to actually scare people. It’s like that guest who arrives fashionably late with all the right references but none of the original charm. Sure, it had its moments where you might want to leave a night light on, but let’s be honest, it was more about cashing in on nostalgia than delivering genuine frights. And while some fans pre-ordered their blu-rays faster than you can say ‘Ghostface’, others felt like they were watching a series trying to meet diversity quotas rather than their worst nightmares.
2. Scream 5 (upcoming)
Ah, Scream 5, the enigmatic future chapter that could either be a dream come true or an absolute nightmare for fans. Based on the franchise’s history of ups and downs, we’re cautiously optimistic that it might bring back some sleepless nights. But considering how some viewers had already pegged who the killer was in the first act of the previous flick, we’re not holding our breath – unless it’s to stifle a yawn or hide our disappointment. Still, there’s always hope that this sequel will break the mold and send us diving for cover under our duvets.
1. Scream (1996)
Topping our list is none other than the OG Scream, which is like that legendary campfire tale that haunts your dreams for years to come. This is where it all began – with phone calls testing your horror movie knowledge and Ghostface making his stabby debut in Woodsboro. The original set-up was simple yet brilliant; so much so that leaving the theater felt like walking out of a nightmare into another darker one. It broke all the rules and set new ones in its wake, ensuring that even decades later, you’re still wary of answering unknown calls before bedtime.
Follow Us