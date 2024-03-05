White Chicks Cast: Then and Now

Keenen Ivory Wayans’ 2004 White Chicks was one of Hollywood’s most popular comedies from the 2000s. Released in a decade where the Wayans brothers dominated the screen, White Chicks became a classic. Although it only seems like a few years ago, White Chicks joins the list of movies that turned 20 in 2024.
Released on June 23, 2004, White Chick received negative reviews from critics and was nominated for five Razzies. However, it aged well over time to eventually become a cult classic. Taking a trip down memory lane, these were some of the top White Chick cast and where they are in their careers today.
Shawn Wayans as Kevin Copeland/Brittany Wilson
Shawn Wayans played one of the FBI agent brothers, Kevin Copeland. After ruining a drug bust, their boss, Chief Elliott Gordon, assigns them to protective duty to escort the wealthy sisters, Brittany and Tiffany Wilson, to a fashion event in the Hamptons. After another mishap, the brothers agree to disguise themselves as the Wilson sisters to represent them at the fashion event. Agent Kevin Copeland impersonated the older sister, Brittany Wilson. Besides co-writing and producing White Chicks, Shawn Wayans continued his career as an actor, comedian, screenwriter, and producer. Shawn Wayans’ last appearance as an actor in film and television was in the 2009 Dance Flick and in 2016, where he voiced the character Tommy in a single episode of Animals. Since then, he has kept a low profile but continued doing stand-up comedies.
Marlon Wayans as Marcus Anthony Copeland II/Tiffany Wilson
Marlon Wayans played the younger brother to his real-life older brother. Joining White Chicks cast as Marcus Anthony Copeland II, the character hoped to redeem their image by not only acting as an escort but also solving the high-profile kidnapping case. Agent Marcus Anthony Copeland II impersonated the younger Wilson sister, Tiffany Wilson. Unlike Shawn Wayans, Marlon Wayans has continued to have an active career. His last two movie roles were in the 2021 The Curse of Bridge Hollow and the Ben Affleck-directed biographical sports drama Air. Besides appearing as Himself and as Host of a few TV shows, Marlon Wayans’ last acting role on television was a guest-starring role as Lou in the drama series Bel-Air (2022).
Busy Philipps as Karen Googlestein
Actress Busy Philipps joined the White Chicks cast in a supporting role as one of the Wilson sisters’ Best friends. Philipps played Karen Googlestein. Busy Philipps starred in several other comedies in the 2000s and 2010s. Her most recent acting role was in the 2024 Mean Girls, where she played Regina George’s mother, Mrs. George. Busy Philipps have had more credits on television than on the big screen since White Chicks. Philipps starred in Love, Inc. (2005-2006), ER (2006-2007), and Cougar Town (2009-2015) and currently plays Summer Dutkowsky in Girls5eva.
Terry Crews as Latrell Spencer
Terry Crews might have only been in White Chicks in a supporting role, but he’s one of the movie’s standout cast members. Cast as Latrell Spencer, the character is introduced as a professional basketball player who takes a romantic interest in Marcus Anthony Copeland II’s impersonated Tiffany Wilson. Since White Chicks, Terry Crews has become a household name, having starred in several other popular comedies. Besides his most recent voicing roles in The Willoughbys (2020) and Rumble (2021), Terry Crews played Jesse Aaronson/Bedlam in Deadpool 2 (2018) and the title character in John Henry (2020). On television, Terry Crews is currently the Host of America’s Got Talent, having joined the talent competition show in 2019, in season 14.
Jennifer Carpenter as Lisa Anderson
Before joining the White Chicks cast, Jennifer Carpenter was a relatively unknown actress. Although she had starred in a few movies, White Chicks quickly became her highest-grossing film. Carpenter played a supporting role as Lisa Anderson, one of the real Wilson sisters’ Best friends. After White Chicks, Jennifer Carpenter was cast as Debra Morgan in Dexter (2006-2013). She later starred in Limitless (2015-2016) and The Enemy Within (2019). Carpenter reprised her role as Debra Morgan in the limited Dexter sequel miniseries Dexter: New Blood (2021-2022). Although Jennifer Carpenter’s last feature film appearance was in the 2021 A Mouthful of Air, she has several upcoming movie projects she’s working on.
Frankie Faison as Chief Elliott Gordon
Frankie Faison was another iconic actor in White Chicks’ cast. Faison played the supporting role of Chief Elliott Gordon. As an FBI chief, Chief Gordon was Kevin and Marcus’ boss at the office. The character assigned them on escort duty after ruining the agency’s drug raid. Frankie Faison continued with his acting career in film and television. His last credit in film was in 2022, where he played John Carthan in the biographical drama Till. Faison was part of the main cast of the short-lived police procedural crime drama The Rookie: Feds, which aired from September 27, 2022, to May 2, 2023.
Lochlyn Munro as Agent Jake Harper
Canadian actor Lochlyn Munro was part of White Chicks cast as Agent Jake Harper. The character and his partner, Vincent Gomez, were sent by Chief Elliott Gordon to keep an eye on the disgraced FBI brothers. Agent Harper later joins forces with Kevin and Marcus to expose and catch the high-profile kidnapper. Lochlyn Munro has had an active acting career ever since and has, in recent times, played and reprised the role of Eric Fitzgerald in three movies. He played the character in Detective Knight: Rogue (2022), Detective Knight: Redemption (2022), and Detective Knight: Independence (2023). Munro last appeared in Totally Killer (2023), playing the adult Blake Hughes. In television, Lochlyn Munro’s iconic roles in the past decade have been Riverdale (2017–2019; 2021–2022) and Peacemaker (2022).
John Heard as Warren Vandergeld
American actor John Heard played the villain in White Chicks (2004). His character, Warren Vandergeld, was revealed to be the mastermind of the high-profile kidnappings. Warren is recorded confessing to resorting to kidnapping to help alleviate his financial woes. John Heard continued having an active career until his death on July 21, 2017. John Heard died of cardiac arrest due to atherosclerotic and hypertensive heart disease at age 71. His last movie roles, which were all released posthumously, were The Tale (2018), Living Among Us (2018), and Imprisoned (2018). If you enjoyed White Chicks and its eclectic cast, read here’s what the Modern Family cast are up to now.
