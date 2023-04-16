One John Wick: Chapter 4 Death Is Even Sadder Than You Realize

The fourth instalment of the John Wick franchise, John Wick: Chapter 4, features gun-blazing action and fight scenes that rival the previous three movies. This film is a continuation of the legacy that Keanu Reeves began in 2014 with the first John Wick film. But this time it comes with a surprise that is as hurtful as it is poignant. Death is a recurring theme in the world of John Wick, it is the premise upon which the film is built and over the course of the four films, many characters have come and gone.
The persistent death in the franchise means very characters have appeared in all the John Wick films. However, Charon who was played by Lance Reddick is one of the few supporting characters who have been in all four films. However, in John Wick: Chapter 4, Charon’s death was a surprise that happened within the film’s first act but was necessary to move the plot forward.
Charon’s Actor Died Shortly Before John Wick 4 Released
Exactly a week before John Wick: Chapter 4 was released, on March 17, 2023, Reddick who played fan-favourite, Charon passed away. The actor died at the age of 60 as a result of reported issues with his heart. The news of Lance Reddick’s death was met with an outpour of love and adoration. Not just from fans but from his colleagues as well.
John Wick director Chad Stahelski and co-star, Reeves, dedicated their latest work together, John Wick: Chapter 4, to him. Other celebrities who gave tributes about Reddick were his co-stars Isiah Whitlock Jr. and Wendell Pierce from the TV show, The Wire, where Reddick played the lead role of Cedric Daniels for 6 seasons. Fans of the games Destiny and Destiny 2, also found ways to honour Reddick for his work on the games as Commander Zavala.
Was John Wick 4 Changed After Lance Reddick Died?
The death of Lance Reddick did not lead to a change in John Wick 4. When the Charon’s death was written, no one would have predicted Reddick’s death. Also, the actor’s death happened shortly before the film’s release, leaving little time for changes to be made.
The film’s screenwriter Michael Finch spoke to /Film about writing Charon’s death, saying “The single saddest thing that I personally was involved with, was killing [Charon]. I think Chad [Stahelski] and Keanu [Reeves] felt that we needed to give a jumpstart or catalyst to the action of the piece. [Charon] obviously isn’t entirely clean. Like everyone in this world, he functions in gray. He just happens to be a little closer to the light than some of the others. You genuinely like him as a human being because he’s a wonderful human being… The collective decision was that we need something to make us really f*****g hate this Marquis, and what is going to make us hate him more than this?”
Lance Reddick’s death caught fans and franchise helmers by surprise and remains the saddest news out of the John Wick franchise. It is too soon to ascertain the future of the character in the wider John Wick universe such as Ballerina and The Continental spin-offs, both of which will be taking place before the character’s death in John Wick 4. However, we do know that the character and actor will be missed by fans.
