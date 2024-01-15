Home
Marlon Wayans Uncovered: 10 Facts That Will Surprise You

Marlon Wayans Uncovered: 10 Facts That Will Surprise You

Marlon Wayans Uncovered: 10 Facts That Will Surprise You
Home
Marlon Wayans Uncovered: 10 Facts That Will Surprise You
Marlon Wayans Uncovered: 10 Facts That Will Surprise You

Marlon Wayans is an American actor, comedian, writer, and producer. He is best known for his work in comedy films like “Scary Movie,” “White Chicks,” and “Little Man.”

A Show Oh Hell No! hosted by Marlon Wayans

A Show Oh Hell No! hosted by Marlon Wayans

Marlon Wayans is currently hosting a new web show called “Oh Hell No!” In this show, celebrities from various fields of entertainment visit a studio, put on virtual reality headsets, and confront their biggest fears.

1.    Wayans family got Long Ages

Marlon Wayans was born on July 23, 1972, in New York City making him 50 years old in the year 2022. His father was a supermarket manager and his mother was a homemaker and social worker.

Marlon Wayans is the youngest of ten siblings and all of them are also actors, writers and producers. His father passed away on April 1, 2023, at the age of 87, and his mother passed away on July 22, 2022, at the age of 82. Marlon’s siblings include his brothers Keenen Ivory Wayans, Damon Wayans, and Shawn Wayans, as well as his sister Kim Wayans.

2.    Wayans Never Married the Mother of His Children

Marlon Wayans remained in a relationship with Angelica Zackary from 2005 to 2013. However, they never married. He is a father of two children, a son named Shawn Howell Wayans and a daughter named Amai Zackary Wayans.

Marlon Wayans and Angelica Zackary

Marlon Wayans along with his girlfriend Angelica Zackary

3.    His activities on social media

He is a devout Christian and has said that his faith is an important part of his life and career. He often shares inspirational messages on social media. Marlon is a fitness enthusiast and often shares videos of his workouts on social media. looking towards, his social media accounts he owns a website, YouTube Channel, Twitter, Instagram and Facebook with a huge fan following.

Marlon Wayans Twitter Account

Marlon Wayans Twitter Account

4.    Marlon had Fears of Heights

Notably, Marlon Wayans had a fear of heights. However, he overcame this fear when he did a bungee jump for his role in the movie “Senseless.”

5.    He is a Skilled Impressionist

He is a skilled impressionist and has been known to impersonate celebrities like Eddie Murphy, Michael Jackson, and Barack Obama.

6.    Wayans Career of Acting

Wayans began his career as a stand-up comedian in 1988 and later went on to act in TV shows and movies. He has a production company called “Wayans Brothers Entertainment,” which has produced several movies and TV shows over the years, including “Scary Movie,” “White Chicks,” and “The Wayans Bros.” TV series. He is best known for his role in the hit comedy movie series “Scary Movie” and for his TV show “The Wayans Bros.,” which he starred in alongside his brother Shawn.

Comedy Movie White Chicks

Marlon Wayans Character as Wilson Sister in the comedy movie White Chicks

7.    Wayans Career as a Writer and Producer

In addition to acting, Wayans is also a writer and producer and has also written and produced several movies, including “Don’t Be a Menace to South Central While Drinking Your Juice in the Hood” and “A Haunted House.”

Marlon Wayans performance in movie A Haunted House

Snapshot of Marlon Wayans movie A Haunted House

8.    Wayans Awards

He has been nominated for several awards for his acting and writing, including the BET Comedy Award and the Teen Choice Award.

9.    Wayans Interest in Sports

Wayans is a huge fan of basketball and is often seen playing pick-up games with friends and other celebrities. He played high school basketball in New York. He posts the basketball matches of his son with pride on his social media networks.

Snapshot of Shawn Howell playing a football match while his father Marlon Wayans was witnessing the match in the audience

Marlon Wayans son Shawn Howell playing basketball

10.    Wayans Philanthropic Activities

Marlon Wayans is also famous for his philanthropic work. He actively participates in several charities and organizations including the  Children’s Hospital Los Angeles and the Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation.

 Marlon Wayans is a highly talented American actor, comedian, writer, and producer who has successfully established himself in the entertainment industry. He comes from a large family of actors and has established his own production company, which has produced several successful movies and TV shows. Wayans is also known for his impressive impressionist skills, his passion includes playing basketball, his philanthropic work and his faith. As the host of his new web show, “Oh Hell No!,” Wayans continues to entertain and inspire audiences with his unique talents and personality.

Thanks for reading! How would you rate this article?

Click on a star to rate it!

/ 5.

As you found this post useful...

Would you like to share this post on Social media?

Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)

Let us improve this post!

Tags:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,
Related Posts
Unveiling the Intricacies of ‘Indecent Proposal’: A Deep Dive
September 15, 2023
Here’s Why Caddyshack 2 Isn’t That Bad
January 28, 2022
10 Interesting Things You Didn’t Know About January Jones
February 20, 2023
10 Things You Didn’t Know about Pusha T
May 29, 2019
Big Daddy Cast: Where Are They Now?
August 21, 2023
The Top Five Fictional Sharpshooters in Movies
June 29, 2017

About The Author

Hina
More from this Author

Entertainment Industry Researcher

Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.