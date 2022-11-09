Actress Hayden Panettiere in Recovery and Doing Well After Addiction Issues

Hayden Panettiere was at the top of her game. She was the young woman who starred in some of television’s biggest hits. She’s been acting since she was only 11 months old and landed a role in a commercial. Born in 1989, the young star was on top of the world, making a household name for herself with her role in the hit television drama called Heroes. She was approximately 17 when the show began airing, and it gained an almost cult-like following in no time. She was a major star. By 2012, she was starring opposite the beautiful Connie Britton as a famous country star in the hit show Nashville.
Panettiere was on top of the world, and she was in her early 20s. To make things even sweeter for the beautiful young star, she’d fallen in love. She met a man in the boxing world. His name is Wladimir Klitschko, and they began a relationship in 2009. They were happy for a time, but they announced their mutual decision to call it quits in 2011, citing long distance as a factor. She was in the states working on her television shows, and he was in Ukraine, where he is from. It would not be long before she was celebrating the biggest moment in her life, followed by the absolute lowest.
Reconciling with Wladimir Klitschko
They ended things in 2011, but they were back together by 2013. In fact, things were quick from that point. She confirmed their reconciliation in the spring of 2013. They announced they were engaged to be married in the fall of 2013, and they welcomed a little girl in December 2014. Welcoming their daughter should have been the most amazing time in her life, but it wasn’t long before Hayden Panettiere announced to Kelly Ripa that she was suffering from PPD. Postpartum Depression is a very real, very dangerous issue, and it’s one of many new moms’ experiences.
Seeking Treatment for PPD
By late 2015, her daughter was not even a year old, and Panettiere was checking herself into a treatment facility for her PPD. She was not doing well, and she was ready to talk about it. Sadly, she was back in treatment for the same issues by the spring of 2016. She and Klitschko ended their relationship at some point in 2018 when their daughter was between the ages of three and four. Things were not going well for Panettiere at the time, though the world did not know just how bad things had gotten.
Alcohol Abuse, Rehab, and Giving Up Custody of Her Daughter
The public did not know this at the time, but Hayden Panettiere’s ex and daughter were spending more time together than they were with her. She was in a dark place, and she was struggling. What we didn’t know, though, is that she’d been struggling most of her life. A staff member from one of her hit shows gave her pills when she was only a teen to get her through red carpet moments. By 20, she was told by a doctor her liver was not in good shape. She was struggling, and she didn’t know what to do. Opioids and alcohol were her only way out of the feelings she had, and she was using heavily (though she never took drugs or alcohol while she was pregnant with Kaya).
Without going into detail, Panettiere did mention that she’s been through an eight-month stay in rehab, and she is currently in a much better place. However, that better place was a place she fought hard to find. She gave up custody of her daughter in 2018 because she couldn’t raise her. “It was the hardest thing I ever had to do. But I wanted to be a good mom to her – and sometimes that means letting them go. I never had the feeling that I wanted to harm my child, but I didn’t want to spend any time with her. There was just this grey color in my life,” she said of her darkest hour.
Things are certainly looking up for Hayden Panettiere now, and she’s made it very clear that her daughter and her ex are safe and no longer in Ukraine. They were able to get out quickly when the war with Russia began, and all was well with them.
Where is Hayden Panettiere’s Daughter Now?
We don’t know where she is now, but we do know she is still overseas. The actress is free to visit her daughter anytime she’d like, but her daughter doesn’t make it to America as often as her mother would like. At the moment, she is still in full custody of her father. Panettiere has been quite vocal about being ready to see that change, but she’s not sure when or if that will happen in the near future. At the moment, though, she has a relationship with her daughter, she’s recovering from her addiction issues, and things are looking up again for the young actress.