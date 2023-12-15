In 2003, Elf captured the hearts of moviegoers of all ages. The story follows Buddy (Will Ferrell), a human who was raised in the North Pole alongside elves and Santa Claus himself. When Buddy finds out that he is in fact a human, he sets out on an epic adventure to New York City to find his real parents. Here, he soon finds Walter Hobbs, his biological father. However, he must learn to adapt to the real world whilst also trying to convince Walter that he is his son.
Where Elf shines is with its perfect balance between silly, heartfelt and downright outrageous. Commanded by Will Ferrell in a career defining role, Elf has become an iconic Christmas movie that continues to resonate with audiences across the globe. So, let’s dive into the dazzling cast of Elf, then and now.
Will Ferrell as Buddy
Will Ferrell is a comedic genius who has solidified his status as one of the industry’s biggest names. He first rose to prominence during his time on Saturday Night Live, where he showcased his immense talent for making people laugh. However, it was his portrayal of the lovable and ever-happy Buddy in the holiday classic Elf that truly catapulted him to superstardom. In this role, Ferrell flawlessly balanced innocence, naivety, and complexity, creating a character that viewers could not help but adore. From his childlike wonder at experiencing the real world for the first time to his hilarious and absurd antics, Ferrell delivered moments of pure comedic gold.
The success of Elf acted as a springboard for Ferrell’s career, leading to a plethora of memorable roles and cementing his place as a comedic powerhouse. In recent years, he has showcased a dramatic side to his framework with the dark comedy series, The Shrink Next Door. Furthermore, he is set to continue on this dramatic path, portraying NFL coach John Madden in David O. Russell’s upcoming biopic. However, Ferrell always stays true to his comedic roots. In 2023, he leant his voice to the wacky adult animal movie, Strays.
James Caan as Walter Hobbs
James Caan was cast in Elf as Buddy’s father, Walter Hobbs. Caan is a legendary Oscar-nominated actor who rose to fame during the golden era of cinema, making his mark alongside the likes of Robert De Niro, Al Pacino, and Joe Pesci. Known for his versatility and intense performances, Caan’s career has been studded with memorable roles in classic films. One of his most iconic performances was in Francis Ford Coppola‘s masterpiece, The Godfather, where he portrayed the hot-headed Sonny Corleone with such ferocity that it became a benchmark for his career.
What’s more, Caan’s portrayal of the morally conflicted criminal Frank in Thief showcased his ability to delve deep into complex characters, earning him critical acclaim. Another standout performance was in Misery, where he delivered a haunting portrayal of a writer held captive by a deranged fan, solidifying his range as an actor. However, it was his role as Walter Cobbs in Elf that showcased Caan’s versatility as he shifted gears into comedy, playing a stern father figure. Walter’s journey of shedding toxic masculinity and embracing his estranged son touched the hearts of audiences and demonstrated Caan’s ability to tackle diverse roles with finesse. Sadly, Caan passed away on July 6, 2022, at the age of 82. However, his storied career and unforgettable performances have cemented his status as an iconic figure in the world of cinema.
Mary Steenburgen as Emily Hobbs
Mary Steenburgen is an Oscar-winning actress known for her captivating performances and versatility on the screen. Throughout her career, she has taken on a range of unforgettable roles that have cemented her status in Hollywood. One of her most iconic roles can be seen in the popular comedy series Curb Your Enthusiasm, where she portrays herself alongside her real-life husband, Ted Danson. In this show, Steenburgen effortlessly showcases her comedic timing and chemistry with Danson, resulting in hilarious and memorable episodes.
However, it is Steenburgen’s touching role as Emily Hobbs in the holiday classic Elf that truly showcases her talent and heart. As Walter’s second wife and stepmother to Buddy, she beautifully portrays the middle ground between a skeptical adult and a warming woman. Through her character, Steenburgen motivates Walter to embrace the eccentric and wacky Buddy, teaching him the importance of embracing joy and letting love into his life. In 2023, Steenburgen is set to star in Adam Rifkin‘s western, Last Train to Fortune.
Zooey Deschanel as Jovie
Zooey Deschanel was cast as Jovie, Buddy’s love interest, in Elf. Born on January 17, 1980, in Los Angeles, California, Deschanel is an American actress and singer-songwriter. She gained fame for her quirky and lovable characters, capturing hearts with her unique charm and infectious energy. Deschanel is best known for her iconic portrayal of Jessica Day in the hit TV show, New Girl, which aired from 2011 to 2018. As Jessica, she showcased her comedic timing and ability to bring warmth and relatability to the character. Deschanel’s talent extends to the big screen as well, with memorable roles in movie classics such as 500 Days of Summer and of course, Elf.
In Elf, Deschanel portrayed Jovie, a department store employee who falls for Buddy. Deschanel shines in this role, effortlessly capturing Jovie’s vulnerability and allowing audiences to witness the growth of her character as she embraces Buddy’s childlike wonder and the otherworldly positivity that he brings into her life. In 2024, she is set to lend her voice to the family animation, Harold and the Purple Crayon.
Peter Dinklage as Miles Finch
Peter Dinklage, the Primetime Emmy winning actor, has become a household name due to his remarkable talent and versatility. Dinklage’s rise to fame can be traced back to his groundbreaking role as Tyrion Lannister in the critically acclaimed HBO series, Game of Thrones. His portrayal of the witty and cunning dwarf turned him into an instant favorite among fans and critics alike, earning him multiple Emmy Awards and nominations. Beyond Game of Thrones, Dinklage has proven his acting prowess in indie gems such as The Station Agent and Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, where he delivered stellar performances.
However, it was his brief yet unforgettable role in Elf that stands out as one of the most memorable moments of the entire film. Dinklage’s character misconstrues Buddy’s innocent naivety, leading to a hilarious and entertaining scene where he beats up Buddy after being called an Elf. In 2024, Dinklage is set to lead Brad Anderson‘s medieval drama, The Dwarf.
Faizon Love as Gimbel’s Manager
Faizon Love is a multi-talented actor and comedian who has left an indelible mark on the entertainment industry. Known for his versatility and comedic timing, Love’s career has spanned over three decades. One of his most iconic roles came in the cult classic film Friday, where he portrayed the hilarious and unforgettable character, Big Worm. Love’s talent also extended to the small screen, as he starred in the Starz comedy series, The Parent ‘Hood, adding his unique brand of humor to the show’s ensemble cast.
Love’s collaborations with actor and filmmaker Jon Favreau have further solidified his status as a comedic force to be reckoned with. A standout collaboration between the two was in Favreau’s hit holiday film, Elf. In the movie, Love took on the role of the department store manager who, feeling threatened by Buddy’s extravagant decorations, hilariously hires him, believing it to be a scheme from head office to steal his job. In 2024, Love is set to feature in Off the Grid Comedy: Belize, a reality show where top name comedians travel the world performing stand-up comedy in exotic destinations.
