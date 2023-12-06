Iconic Christmas Movies: The True Story Behind Elf

Now regarded as a classic family movie, Elf stretches much further than that and has proven to appeal to adults as well as children. Elf is a heartwarming Christmas comedy that tells the story of Buddy, a human who was raised by Santa’s elves in the North Pole. As Buddy grows older, he discovers his true identity and sets out on a journey to find his biological father in New York City. With his childlike innocence and unwavering Christmas spirit, Buddy navigates the bustling city, spreading holiday cheer and bringing people closer together.
Elf has since become a beloved Christmas movie that has stood the test of time, captivating audiences for more than two decades since its release in 2003. With its timeless charm and memorable quotes, it has solidified its place as a holiday classic, and its enduring popularity continues to bring joy to viewers of all ages each festive season. So, this is the true story behind the iconic Christmas movie, Elf.
The Other Comedy Legend Who Nearly Starred as Buddy the Elf
By the time Elf hit movie theaters in 2003, Will Ferrell was on a steady climb to success. However, it was Elf that made him a major star. While it is now near enough impossible to imagine anyone else playing the role of Buddy, the part actually nearly went to Jim Carrey. At the time of pre-production, the studio were looking for a bankable star to forefront the movie. Jim Carrey was still one of the hottest stars in the world at this point, and his Christmas movie How the Grinch Stole Christmas had proven to be a major success. On top of this, the script had been in development for over 10 years, and Carrey was the original choice. However, as Ferrell emerged as the newest comedic talent in Hollywood, he rose triumphant and was cast as Buddy.
The Unique Way Jon Favreau Cast his Extras in Elf
Before making Elf, Jon Favreau had carved his own entry into Hollywood with his hit indie movie, Swingers. Favreau wrote the script and starred in the lead role opposite Vince Vaughn. From here, he was given the chance to direct with his 2001 crime comedy, Made. However, he was still operating at an indie level with a relatively small budget. Finally, in 2003, Favreau helmed his first studio movie with Elf, being granted a budget of $33 million. However, his flair for indie traits had not left him.
Some of the funniest scenes in Elf come from when Buddy interacts with the big city people of New York after living a sheltered life at the North Pole. The scene where he first arrives in the city is particularly side-splitting, partly because some of the reactions are real. To pull this off, Favreau and a cameraman drove around New York and had Will Ferrell jump out and interact with real-life people of New York. Favreau would then ask the citizens if they were okay being part of the movie to earn some quick cash. To that, some of the most genuine scenes are delivered, capturing the true heart of Buddy’s innocence. Interestingly, it was also reported that during the scene where Buddy walks through the Lincoln Tunnel, several minor collisions occurred when drivers became distracted by Ferrell’s eccentric elf outfit.
The Surprising Connection Between Elf and a Selection of Horror Movies
Despite the warmth and comedy that emanates from the movie Elf, it might come as a surprise to many that a good portion of its filming took place at an unexpected and eerie location – an abandoned mental asylum called Riverview Hospital. Behind the scenes, the enchanting scenes of the department store where Buddy works and Walter’s apartment were actually sets built within the haunting walls of the hospital. Riverview Hospital has a long-standing history of being the backdrop for numerous horror films, such as Jennifer’s Body, See No Evil, and The Final Destination franchise.
Unveiling the Success and Legacy of Elf
Elf has undeniably cemented its status as a classic family movie, but what sets it apart is its ability to also claim the title of a classic comedy movie in general. One of the key factors contributing to its enduring popularity is its annual presence on streaming platforms during the Christmas season. This ensures that the movie reaches new audiences year after year, allowing it to transcend generations and become a staple in many households.
Additionally, the financial success of Elf cannot be ignored, as it raked in over $225 million at the box office, surpassing its budget of $33 million. This outstanding performance catapulted Will Ferrell into the position of a bankable leading man, paving the way for him to headline subsequent comedic hits like Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy, and Step Brothers. Moreover, director Jon Favreau demonstrated his prowess in handling large-scale productions with Elf, earning him the opportunity to direct the blockbuster sensation, Iron Man.
Elf Nearly Had a Sequel
After the remarkable success of Elf, it was only natural for a sequel to be quickly put into the works. However, to the disappointment of many fans, Will Ferrell decided to pass on reprising his iconic role. Despite reportedly being offered an astronomical salary of $29 million, a sum that was just four million dollars short of the entire budget for the first movie, Ferrell turned down the role. Nevertheless, Elf‘s legacy remains unscathed, as the heartwarming story and lovable characters continued to capture the hearts of millions. In 2010, the beloved tale was adapted into a Broadway musical, which enjoyed a successful run until 2017. The musical’s triumph was so significant that it paved the way for a live-action stop motion TV series, further expanding the enchanting world of Elf and ensuring its continued presence in popular culture.
