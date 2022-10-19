7 Must-See Will Ferrell Movies

Few American comedians have enjoyed success in both film and television like Will Ferrell. He has been featured in notable films and shows for decades. He has an impressive 55 feature films and television series to his name. One thing that makes him stand out is that he gives his all to every role he gets, whether big or small.
Although fame came from his sketches in Saturday Night Live (SNL), he left fully in 2002 to focus on his career as a Hollywood comic actor. As such, he’s a member of the Frat Pack. The Frat Pack often refers to a group of white American comedians featured together in successful box office movies. Other members include Ben Stiller, Steve Carell, Owen Wilson, Jack Black, Vince Vaughn, Luke Wilson, and Paul Rudd.
If you’re looking to update your movie list with some of Will Ferrell’s featured films, here is a list of old and newer movies to check out.
Zoolander (2001)
Will Farrell features in this one in a supporting role as the character Jacobim Mugatu. Mugatu is a fashion mogul who is tasked with the assassination of the Prime Minister of Malaysia. He tries to recruit Derek Zoolander (Ben Stiller) to help him with it. Unfortunately, things don’t go according to plan as Mugatu tries to salvage the situation.
Zoolander is one of the top movies of the Frat Pack and stars Owen Wilson alongside Farell and Stiller. The movie’s sequel, Zoolander 2 was released in 2016.
Elf (2003)
Christmas movies are gradually becoming cliché with their never changing storylines. However, the 2003 Elf movie is one rated to stand out amongst hundreds for the season.
Will Farrell plays the protagonist Buddy, who’s a human-size elf. Buddy gets raised by Santa’s Elves at the North Pole. When Buddy realizes he’s not an elf but a human, he journeys into New York in search of his birth father.
Anchorman: The Legend of Ron Burgundy (2004)
This satirical American comedy film is one of Will Ferrell’s most popular movies. It is the first of the Anchorman series that leaves an impression on Will Farrell’s career. In the movie, Farell plays the character Ron Burgundy, a KVWN Channel 4 anchorman.
His life turns upside down when the station decides to hire a female reporter who will later go on to take his job. The movie is listed under the Frat Pack as it stars other comedians like Paul Rudd, Steve Carell, Vince Vaughn, Jack Black, Luke Wilson, and Ben Stiller.
Bewitched (2005)
Will Farrell and Nicole Kidman star in this American romantic comedy fantasy film. Farrell plays the character of a narcissistic actor, Jack Wyatt. He gets a role to act in a show’s remake, Bewitched. Not wanting to share the spotlight with another actor, he seeks out an unpopular actress, Isabel Bigelow (Nicole Kidman).
What Jack failed to realize was that Isabel was a real witch. Having wind of his plans, she and her aunt cast a love spell on Jack. The comedy follows Jack and his love interest (in and out of the hex). Although the movie was met with mixed reviews, it was a success at the box office.
Step Brothers (2008)
Will Farrell plays the character Brennan Huff, a 40-year-old man still living with his divorced mother, Nancy. The movie also stars John C. Reilly as the character Dale Doback, a 40-year-old living with his widowed father. Their life changes when both parents meet, fall in love, and decide to get married.
The grown men are forced to share a room and live together. They struggle to stay together and make life unbearable for themselves and their parents. The movie is one of Farell’s box office successes.
The Other Guys (2010)
Will Farrell stars in the American action comedy with iconic actor Mark Wahlberg. In this movie, Will Ferrell plays one of the protagonists, Detective Allen Gamble. He and Wahlberg’s character, Detective Terry Holtz, are tasked to work together to solve a case.
Farrell’s character is the calm-headed detective working with the hot-headed Detective Terry Holtz. The movie is packed with superstars, including Eva Mendes, Samuel L. Jackson, Dwayne Johnson, and Michael Keaton.
Daddy’s Home (2015)
The movie will go on to become Will Farrell’s highest-grossing movie of his career. He plays the lead role again with Mark Wahlberg. Farrell plays the calm-headed dad, Brad Whitaker, whose world almost comes crashing down when his wife’s ex returns.
After an unfortunate accident affecting his testicle, Farrell’s character is left with being a loving stepfather to his wife’s kids. When Dusty Mayron (Mark Wahlberg), the kid’s biological father, returns, Brad must fight for his wife’s and step-kids attention. The movie went on to produce a sequel in 2017.