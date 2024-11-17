5 Underrated Tom Hanks Movies

Two-time Oscar winner Tom Hanks is one of the most celebrated actors of all time. With over four decades on the silver screen, his work has seen him traverse many genres. He has continued to excel and has never faded from the limelight, staying extremely relevant.
In 2024, he graced the silver screen once again in the Robert Zemeckis directed movie, Here. While it has been met with mixed reviews, Hanks’ performance has been widely praised. To celebrate his talent, let’s not honour his most well-known works, but explore the hidden gems that lay beneath. Here’s our pick of the 5 most underrated Tom Hanks movies.
5. News of the World (2020)
When it was released in 2020, News of the World was tipped for triumph from the outset. However, it failed to win in any of the four categories it was nominated in at the Oscars. While it was met with many warm reviews, it has not become an iconic role in Tom Hanks’ repertoire, despite his performance being a standout in the film.
The story focuses on a Civil War veteran named Captain Kidd (Hanks), who agrees to deliver a girl taken by the Kiowa people years ago to her aunt and uncle. However, he soon realises that he is taking her to a home she doesn’t want to return to. As they make a quest across the plains of Texas, the mismatched duo face many grave dangers and learn a lot about each other and themselves along the way. Hanks delivers a quiet and understated performance as Kidd, a bruised man both physically and psychologically who wrestles with his past while realising he can make amends by doing right by the young girl.
4. Sully (2016)
Sully marked Tom Hanks’ first collaboration with Clint Eastwood, bringing forth a tour-de-force performance as Sully Sullenberger, the captain of US Airways Flight 1549. The film focuses on the real-life incident where Sullenberger was forced to ditch the plane into the Hudson River when the engine failed. At only 96 minutes in length, Sully is one of the shortest movies Clint Eastwood has ever made. However, it runs at a tight-pacing, covering all grounds. Hanks delivers a commanding rendition as Sullenberger, displaying intensity in the movie’s thrilling opening, and grace and patience in the aftermath when he is faced with scrutiny as he defends his actions. Sully was completely overlooked come awards season, and Hanks, who is a regular nominee, was unjustly snubbed for his underrated role.
3. Larry Crowne (2011)
The 2011 movie Larry Crowne, which was written, directed, and starred Tom Hanks in the titular role, charts the midlife journey of a middle-aged man who enrols into a community college in an attempt to start over after losing his job at a large retail store. As he navigates the challenges of returning to school, Larry discovers friendships, personal growth, and the pursuit of happiness amid life’s uncertainties, forging a special bond with a disenchanted professor played by Julia Roberts.
Despite its low-concept premise and simple narrative, the film’s poignant focus on personal transformation resonated deeply, yet it found itself overshadowed by more high-concept and high-profile films of its time. However, the arrangement of its simple yet relatable themes, coupled with the undeniable chemistry between Hanks and Roberts, elevates the film, marking it as a standout in Hanks’ portfolio and showcasing a truly underrated role that highlights the warmth and authenticity of everyday life.
2. The ‘Burbs (1989)
The ‘Burbs was by no means a flop in any sense of the word, however, it wasn’t a major smash hit upon its initial release either. To many, it is considered to be one of Tom Hanks’ best movies. Yet, this is more a notion amongst horror fans and cinephiles as opposed to wider audiences. The comedy horror focuses on Ray Peterson (Hanks), an over-stressed suburbanite who takes a week off from work to relax. However, his tranquility is soon shattered when he begins to suspect that his new neighbours are part of a murderous cult.
The ‘Burbs blends horror and comedy together effortlessly, offering absurd yet hilarious moments amidst the terror to the lighten the load. Over the years, the movie has become more popular, garnering a loyal cult following. However, it still remains in the hidden gem category of Hanks’ portfolio.
1. Road to Perdition (2002)
Road to Perdition marked a significant turning point in the career of Tom Hanks, possibly serving as his darkest role, portraying mob enforcer Michael Sullivan. The plot follows Michael and his young son Michael Jr., who must go on the run when Michael Jr. witnesses one of his father’s hits. With the rest of their family slain, the two embark on a road trip to safety to Perdition. However, they are pursued by a psychotic hitman named Maguire (Jude Law). As they travel across America, they embark on a crime spree to fund their journey and form a bond along the way after years of failing to connect with one another.
Although it received critical acclaim and an Oscar nomination for supporting actor Paul Newman, Road to Perdition hasn’t become as legacy inducing as other roles from Tom Hanks’ career. Yet, it is a role like he has never done before and hasn’t done since. While he is the protagonist of the film, Michael is a morally ambiguous man who has killed, making it the closest to a villainous role Hanks has ever delivered.
