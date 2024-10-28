John Travolta’s 5 Most Underrated Roles

Two-time Oscar-nominee John Travolta is truly one of the most iconic actors of all time. However, his career has been a myriad of ups and downs. Once one of the hottest actors on the scene, he faded into obscurity until Quentin Tarantino gave him the comeback role of a lifetime in Pulp Fiction.
After the success of Tarantino’s crime classic, Travolta was back on the map. Yet, he once again fell off the radar. However, every now and then, he graces the silver screen and reminds audiences just how enigmatic he is. So, here are 5 underrated roles from John Travolta that you should definitely add to your watchlist.
5. The Punisher as Howard Saint (2004)
John Travolta took a villainous turn in 2004’s overlooked movie, The Punisher. Having already displayed a penchant for mob figures throughout his career, Travolta donned expensive suits and slicked back hair one more time as Howard Saint, a powerful underworld figure who has Frank Castle’s (Thomas Jane) entire family murdered. When Frank survives the attack, he takes on the name of the Punisher and dishes out brutal justice, setting out to take down Howard and his entire crew.
The Punisher received harsh reviews from critics upon its initial release. However, in the following years, the movie has garnered a second wind and become somewhat of a cult flick in the superhero realm. Travolta shines as Howard, this time playing a mobster who isn’t quite as tough, relying on his henchmen to do his dirty work. Instead of sheer menace, Travolta makes it easy to hate his character through his sleazy and calculated actions, making for one of the most overlooked antagonists of the last few decades.
4. The Taking of Pelham 123 as Ryder (2009)
Sharing the screen with Denzel Washington, The Taking of Pelham 123 is another example of how Travolta can really showcase his skills as a villain. In this 2009 remake, we’re tossed headfirst into the high-stakes world of a subway hijacking, where the tension runs as deep as the tunnels beneath New York City. Denzel Washington stars as Walter Garber, a humble transit employee who finds himself unexpectedly thrust into a situation way out of his comfort zone when a group of armed thugs, led by the delightfully nefarious Ryder (Travolta) takes control of a subway train and its passengers as leverage for a hefty ransom.
Tony Scott‘s interpretation of the popular 1974 movie opened to mixed reviews and earned a modest $150 million against a budget of $100 million. So, it’s fair to say it wasn’t a smash hit. However, there’s no denying that Travolta stole the limelight with his menacing role as Ryder, proving that even when his name starts to disappear from mainstream Hollywood, he is always ready to come back swinging.
3. Domestic Disturbance as Frank Morrison (2001)
Domestic Disturbance is a movie that slipped under the radar massively. This late night thriller-feeling flick is short, straight to the point, and vibes like a modern day Hitchcock movie. The story focuses on Danny Morrison, a young teenager who is known for telling lies. When his mother meets a new man named Rick Barnes (Vince Vaughn), Danny becomes convinced that he is up to something shady. However, with his proclivity for telltales, nobody believes him. That is until he witnesses Rick commit murder.
When Danny tells his dad Frank (Travolta) what he has seen, Frank sets out to take Rick down. However, he doesn’t realize the pure evil he is up against. Domestic Disturbance not only boasted an eerie villainous role from Vince Vaughn, but it also showed that Travolta could still prevail as a hero after a string of bad guy roles.
2. In a Valley of Violence as Marshal (2016)
Ti West‘s Western thriller, In a Valley of Violence, was a step away from horror for the director and another foray into menace for John Travolta. This 2016 slice of Western nostalgia transports viewers to the dusty, lawless streets of a ragtag frontier town where a traveler’s simple quest for revenge spirals into a gripping showdown. Focusing on Paul (Ethan Hawke), a tired vagrant who is seeking retribution for the vicious death of his cherished dog. However, his quest soon puts him on a collision course with Marshal, a ruthless lawman who will go against his badge to keep his town from being exposed. Travolta shines once again as the darkly charismatic antagonist, embodying a pragmatic yet vicious man who holds the reins of power in the gritty little settlement of Denton.
1. Mad City as Sam (1997)
Mad City hit movie theaters in 1997 when Travolta was riding the success of his Oscar-nominated comeback role in Pulp Fiction. While it seemed like he was on a roll, following on from Get Shorty, this taut thriller didn’t receive the same level of praise as his other resurgent renditions. Starring alongside Oscar-winner Dustin Hoffman, Travolta plays Sam, a distraught man who takes a group of children hostage in a museum while a fading reporter hungry for a career revival attempts to dissect the situation.
Mad City was a major box office disappointment, only grossing $10.5 million against its budget of $50 million. It was also met with a string of negative reviews. However, the chemistry between Travolta and Hoffman manages to elevate the picture. Coming off the back of a mix gangster roles in Pulp Fiction and Get Shorty, and charming parts in movies Michael, Mad City served as the perfect middle ground for Travolta. While his character is committing an awful act, as the movie goes on, he delivers a powerful performance that allows viewers to learn of his plight that led him to where he is.
