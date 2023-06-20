Charles Matthew “Charlie” Hunnam is a notable and talented English actor. He has garnered significant recognition in the United Kingdom and across the globe. Most particularly, he’s known for his roles as Pete Dunham in the acclaimed film Green Street Hooligans, Nathan Maloney in the popular Channel 4 drama Queer as Folk, and Jax Teller in Sons of Anarchy.
He has also starred in movies like King Arthur as Arthur, The Lost City of Z as Percival, and Rebel Moon as Kai. Still, beyond his good looks, there are some really surprising facts about Charlie Hunnam that make him an even more interesting fast-rising global star. Let’s delve into some of the things you may not know about Charlie Hunnam.
1. He Got his First Break While Christmas Shopping at a Shoe Store
Many fans know about Hunnam because of projects like Pacific Rim, Crimson Peak, and The Gentlemen; however, only a few know how the actor got his first-ever gig. Hunnam himself admitted that he wasn’t exactly on his best behavior the day a talent scout approached him. The King Arthur star was on a last-minute shopping spree on Christmas Eve with his brother. He had also had a few too many drinks right before the scout approached him for a British Children’s show, Byker Grove.
2. Charlie Hunnam is Obsessed with Nike Sneakers
Hunnam once went on about his love for Nike Air Max trainers in an interview with British GQ. Needless to say, it’s for a good reason too. Apparently, the star has a collection already and is even trying to scale it down to a whopping 45 pairs.
3. He Was Expelled From Queen Elizabeth Grammar School
There is so much more to Hunnam than you’d immediately guess. A surprising fact about Charlie Hunnam is that he got expelled in high school for rebelling after being refused on a school trip. Apparently, he threw a pair of scissors at his art teacher who had just torn up his paintings.
4. He Makes his Own Ice Cream
Hunnam isn’t afraid to talk about his domestic lifestyle as well. The star revealed to Men’s Health that he knows how to make his own ice cream, and even loves to garden and cook too. It’s safe to say that he’s a man of many hidden talents.
5. The Star Doesn’t Care Too Much About Fame
Hunnam didn’t stutter when asked about how he handles fame. The star blatantly admitted he doesn’t care for it too much. He explained that “The dudes who are big movie stars but also really good actors are more engaged in the acting,” he says. “Like [Ryan] Gosling and even Brad Pitt—those guys have incredibly full personal lives and incredibly full professional lives. I think most of the time fame is just an inconvenience that needs to be negotiated around to get done what you’re actually trying to do.”
6. Charlie Hunnam Graduated from Cumbria College
Hunnam’s family moved to Melmerby, Cumbria when the star was 12. He attended Queen Elizabeth Grammar School in Penrith and later went to the Cumbria College of Art and Design in Carlisle. The star graduated with a dual degree in Film Theory and Film History as well as Performing Arts.
7. He is Also a Scriptwriter
Charlie Hunnam sold his screenplay Vlad to Summit Entertainment and Brad Pitt’s Plan B Entertainment. The film focuses on Vlad the Impaler‘s real-life story and is directed by Anthony Mandler. Hunnam learned about Vlad while shooting in Romania for Cold Mountain. He was broke and hadn’t acted for 18 months, and selling the script saved him from having to sell his house and move back to England.
8. The Star Has Dyslexia and a Serious Fear of Germs
This is one fact that may surprise many, seeing that Charlie Hunnam is indeed an actor, which comes with a good range of challenges. The actor has admitted that he’s been very germaphobic from an early age, and doesn’t want to kiss anyone but his girlfriend. He also finds kissing ‘strangers’ on or off set very ‘disconcerting. Additionally, like a select number of celebrities, Hunnam does have dyslexia. However, he has managed to forge ahead in his career, serving as an inspiration for many.
9. He Received a Blue Belt After Training for Two Years
Hunnam is one of those actors who doesn’t mind pushing his physical strengths to the limits. This was evident when the star started his BJJ journey in 2016 with Rigan Machado training him in Jiu Jitsu. He now has a blue belt and is looking to keep training to attain a black belt.
10. Charlie Hunnam Has a Quirky New Year’s Eve Tradition
While many may think of partying into the new year, or at least counting down with family, Hunnam takes a rather different approach. The star admitted to going to bed very early on New Year’s Eve. He then gets up while it’s still dark and drives to somewhere quiet and beautiful to watch the sunset.