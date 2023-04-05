10 Things You Didn’t Know About Brad Pitt

Hands down, Brad Pitt is one of the most powerful and influential people in showbiz. He was first thrown into the limelight after a role in the Ridley Scott film Thelma & Louise. Though he was just a hitchhiker, he must have done something right. Soon after, he landed roles in major productions.
Needless to say, from his lesser known roles to his blockbuster, Brad Pitt has left a lot of himself on the screen. However, he still manages to sneak in a bit of mystery here and there. With that in mind, here are a few interesting facts about Brad Pitt.
1. Brad Pitt Has Two Siblings
Seeing as they aren’t in the limelight like their famous brother, it’s probably not common knowledge that he has two younger siblings. His brother, Douglas Mitchell Pitt, is a businessman who also runs the charity organization Care To Learn. Meanwhile, the youngest member of the family is Julie Neal Pitt. She’s married and has five children with her husband.
2. Ellen DeGeneres Bought His House
Back in 2012, Ellen DeGeneres and Portia De Rossi purchased Pitt’s Malibu house for a total of $13 million. The house is located in the exclusive neighborhood of Carbon Beach and features stunning views of the Pacific Ocean. Since they got the house, the power couple went ahead to tweak it to their taste.
3. He Considers Producing More Fun Than Acting
In an interview with Guy Ritchie, Pitt revealed that he enjoyed producing in movies more than starring in them. He went on to say that creating good movies as a team is quite a precious thing. Well, he’s not all talk because Pitt owns the production company Plan B Entertainment. He founded it in 2001 alongside Jennifer Aniston, Brad Grey, and Kristin Hahn. Some of the movies they’ve produced include Troy, The Departed, and 12 Years A Slave.
4. Brad Pitt Studied Journalism
Before he started acting, Brad Pitt was studying Journalism at the University of Missouri. However, he didn’t finish school, as he dropped out shortly before graduating. Altogether, the star believes he wasn’t ready to be a journalist because he didn’t feel it was the right job for him. Luckily, he found his way onto big and small screens; the rest is history.
5. He Tried To Learn Greek
It’s no secret that Pitt was dating Jennifer Aniston back in 1998 and eventually got married two years later. While they were still together, Pitt tried to learn Greek because Aniston’s paternal ancestors came from the archipelago. However, he eventually stopped taking the lessons so, English is the only language he speaks now.
6. Brad Pitt Was Once Banned From Entering China
If there’s one thing that’s clear, it’s that the Chinese don’t quite take to certain depictions of their history. Back in 1997, Pitt played the lead in the film Seven Years In Tibet. Altogether, the film was built on the premise of the Chinese site in Tibet in the forties.
When it was released, the Chinese government voiced their clear displeasure with how their country was portrayed onscreen. As a result, they banned Pitt, David Thewlis, and Jean-Jacques Annaud from entering China. It wasn’t lifted until 2016 after the release of the movie Allied seeing as it was financed by the Chinese company Huahua Media.
7. He Can Fly A Plane
Here’s a fun fact, Brad Pitt can fly single-engined planes. His ex-wife, Angelina Jolie, has a pilot’s license and is quite skilled when it comes to flying. She was so keen on it that she got Pitt to get a pilot’s license too.
8. Brad Pitt Was In Two Jackass Stunts
Jackass was an MTV show which lasted from 2000 to 2002. In its two years, the show garnered a loyal audience both locally and internationally. After the TV show ended, they went on to make 10 films, and they were just as popular. Lots of celebrities appeared in the Jackass series and films, including Brad Pitt, back in 2002. In one of the stunts, he wore a monkey costume, and nobody knew it was Brad Pitt.
9. Pitt Was Pretty Athletic In High School
Brad Pitt attended Kickapoo High School in Springfield, Missouri. While he was in school, he joined the school’s tennis, golf, and swimming teams. He was quite good in all three. He also went on to play basketball by the time he got to middle school, but he didn’t make the school team.
10. Jolie-Pitt Kids Can’t Google Their Parents
Being the A-listers they are, no doubt raising kids isn’t the smoothest journey. There’s a lot of information out there — both true and untrue — that could make things quite dicey. With that in mind, Jolie and Pitt blocked their names on all their kid’s gadgets. That way, they could raise them in a more stable environment.
