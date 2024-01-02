6 Comedic Actors We Want to See in Curb Your Enthusiasm Season 12

Curb Your Enthusiasm shines in its uniqueness thanks to the central character being an exaggerated version of writer and comedian Larry David. Existing within the world of fame, the show hosts many other actors who also play themselves. However, with every season, a variety of guest stars board the series, often playing themselves.
Out of these guest stars, the most hilarious are usually the ones willing to play twisted versions of themselves. For example, Ricky Gervais appeared in season 8 and had no qualms with portraying himself as an egotistical, cocky, and sneaky man. The final season of Curb Your Enthusiasm is set to land on February 4, 2024. As of yet, the guest stars are unknown. So, here’s 6 comedic actors we’d love to see in Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12.
Adam Sandler
Much like Larry David, Adam Sandler carved his way to fame writing for the acclaimed show, Saturday Night Live. From here, he soon became one the biggest comedic talents in Hollywood, with smash hits like Big Daddy, The Waterboy and Grown Ups under his belt. In recent years, he has shifted towards dramatic acting, wowing audiences and critics with roles in films like Uncut Gems and Hustle. However, he has demonstrated that he will never wave goodbye to his comedic roots. In 2023, he starred in two Netflix comedy hits – Murder Mystery 2 and You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah.
On top of keeping his comedic roles steadily flowing, Sandler has also proven that he has no problem making appearances on sitcoms. At the height of his fame, Sandler starred in an episode of The King of Queens. Furthermore, in 2017, he featured in an episode of Real Rob. So, this willingness to venture out of Hollywood movies could bode well for Sandler taking a guest spot in Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12. When you consider that major comedy stars like Ben Stiller and Vince Vaughn have boarded the show, it’s safe to say that Larry David aims high when seeking out his guest stars. And it is undeniable that the two would strike a dazzling dynamic on the screen together, with both actors having chops for quick wit and a penchant for screaming matches.
Eddie Murphy
Just like Adam Sandler and Larry David, Eddie Murphy also emerged on Saturday Night Live before catapulting to superstardom. As such, this will make the actor a great option to guest star in Season 12 of Curb Your Enthusiasm. He has undeniably become one of the biggest names in comedy since then and is on somewhat of a comeback. In 2023, Murphy forefronted the family comedy, Candy Cane Lane. In the summer of 2024, he is also set to return to his most iconic character in Netflix’s Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F. With such an eccentric personality, Murphy would make a great foe to the argumentative Larry or an equally mischievous sidekick. Interestingly, the two run in the same circles, as both men are friends with the likes of Jerry Seinfeld and Paul Reiser. So, it’s not at all delusional to think that the possibility of Murphy starring in Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12 could have been thrown into the air at some point.
Melissa McCarthy
Starting out in the New York comedy circuit, Melissa McCarthy soon ventured into small roles in television. However, she very quickly proved herself as a leading woman in both TV and film. With enigmatic lead roles in movies like The Heat and Spy, she well and truly proved herself as a commanding presence on screen. After this, she ventured into drama, becoming a two-time Oscar nominee. However, she remains present in the comedy world as well. Although McCarthy has already starred in an episode of Curb Your Enthusiasm way back in season 4, her role was only a step above an extra and she wasn’t given the chance to showcase her comedic skills. So, with her new stardom, it would be interesting to see her return for a larger role in season 12. In fact, she could even play the same character.
Charlie Day
Charlie Day is without a doubt one of the biggest names in comedy right now. Alongside his castmates, Day has risen to fame thanks to the massive triumph of It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia. Thanks to the glaring success of the show (which only continues to excel), Charlie Day has landed roles in major Hollywood productions like Pacific Rim, Horrible Bosses, and The Lego Movie. Throughout his roles, Day carries a persistent character trait that began with his role in It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia – his iconic scream. This high-pitched and incredibly loud shriek has become synonymous with his comedic framework, and it would be interesting to see him square of with Larry David in the ultimate screaming battle.
Paul Rudd
Paul Rudd has long been admired for his ability to seamlessly transition between small-screen and big-screen projects, establishing himself as a versatile and beloved actor. With his infectious charm and comedic timing, Rudd has effortlessly conquered the realms of television and film. He first gained recognition for his uproarious performances in blockbuster comedies such as Knocked Up and The 40 Year-Old Virgin, where he showcased his remarkable comedic skills. However, it was his portrayal of the superhero Ant-Man that truly elevated him to new heights of stardom.
Despite his foray into the action-packed Marvel universe, Rudd’s small yet memorable recurring role as Phoebe’s husband, Mike, in the iconic sitcom Friends remains etched in the collective memory of fans. It is a testament to his talent and charisma that even with just 16 episodes across two seasons, his portrayal has left an indelible mark. Furthermore, despite his Hollywood status, Rudd has graciously embraced television roles, lending his talent to hit shows like Parks and Recreation and most recently, Only Murders in the Building. So, as he clearly has no qualms venturing into television, it would be interesting to see Paul Rudd appear in Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12.
Kristen Wiig
Kristen Wiig is a highly talented and versatile actress known for her comedic prowess and ability to bring hilarious characters to life. With a background in improv comedy, she honed her skills as a cast member on the popular sketch comedy show, Saturday Night Live, where she showcased her talent for creating memorable and outlandish characters. Wiig’s transition from small character roles to leading roles in hit comedies like Bridesmaids and The Skeleton Twins is a testament to her exceptional acting abilities. In these films, she effortlessly portrays complex and relatable characters, infused with her signature awkward yet endearing charm.
Interestingly, Wiig nearly landed a role in Larry David‘s HBO movie, Clear History. However, she dropped out after negotiations around salary fell apart. Yet, this was likely a dispute with the producers, not David himself. So, perhaps the actor could bring her signature awkwardness and engage in a cumbrous situation with Larry in Curb Your Enthusiasm season 12.