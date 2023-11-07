Where You Can Watch Friends: The Ultimate Guide

One of the most popular television shows of all time, Friends is an American television sitcom that many believed shaped the sitcom genre. It was created by David Crane and Marta Kauffman and ran for ten seasons. The show began airing on September 22, 1994, and concluded on May 6, 2004. Friends follows the lives of a group of six friends who live in Manhattan. The sitcom starred an ensemble cast which includes, Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, Matt LeBlanc, Matthew Perry and David Schwimmer. Following the conclusion of the sitcom, a reunion special was released in 2021, titled Friends: The Reunion with the same cast members.
Not many people know this but the show was filmed in front of a live audience made up of up to 300 fans. The sitcom has received multiple award nominations throughout its run, including 62 Primetime Emmy Awards. However, in 2002 the sitcom won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Comedy Series for its eighth season. Other awards the show received over the years include an American Comedy Award, one GLAAD Media Award, one Golden Globe Award, three Logie Awards, six People’s Choice Awards, one Satellite Award, and one Screen Actors Guild Award. Before the release of the series, the sitcom was given several names by its creators including the name, Insomnia Café. Before NBC bought the pilot, co-creators Crane and Kauffman wrote a seven-page pitch titled Insomnia Café. However, the title was finalized as Friends when the show premiered on September 22, 1994.
Where To Stream Friends
Following its release, Friends was made available to stream on various streaming platforms. However, some of these platforms are restricted to certain regions thanks to geo-restrictions. It’s also important for fans of the sitcom to note that some platforms where the sitcom is available to stream have a limited number of seasons. The sitcom is available to stream on HBO Max. The streaming platform has all 10 seasons of the series available to its subscribers. To stream Friends on the platform viewers will have to subscribe to one of the platform’s subscription plans which starts at $9.99 a month. The platform also offers some benefits such as a free day streaming trial, through Amazon Prime members can get a seven-day free trial to Max. The show is also available to stream on Max Amazon Channel, Max, FuboTV and TBS.
The show was also previously available for Netflix subscribers in the United States. In 2015, all ten seasons of Friends were available to stream on Netflix in North America. Sadly, the series left Netflix in the US on January 1, 2020, as it began streaming on HBO Max on May 27, 2020. The series is also available to buy on Amazon Prime, Apple TV, Vudu, Microsoft Store, and Google Play Movies. On Amazon Prime viewers can purchase individual episodes for $2.99 or buy entire seasons for $19. Additionally, the purchase of the series comes in HD.
Friends Is Available To Watch In Different Regions
As stated earlier, the show was available to stream across different platforms. Thanks to geo-restrictions some of these platforms are restricted to certain regions. The show was previously available to stream on Netflix in the US until its removal from the platform in that region. However, the show is still available to stream on the platform in other regions such as the United Kingdom, Australia, and France.
In Canada, the series is available to stream on Crave. Fortunately for Canadian residents, the show is available to stream for free with Ads on CTV. The sitcom is also available to purchase on Apple TV, Microsoft Store, and Google Play Movies in Canada. In the United Kingdom the series is also available to stream on Sky GO, for those who wish to purchase the series in the United Kingdom it is available to buy on Rakuten TV, Amazon Video, Apple TV, Sky Store, Microsoft Store, and Google Play Movies.
TV Shows Similar To Friends
For viewers who enjoyed watching Friends, there are a couple of series they would also enjoy such as Living Single, The Office, Brooklyn Nine-Nine, 2 Broke Girls, Gossip Girl, and Two And A Half Men among others. Another series that lovers of Friends would enjoy is Episodes. The series stars Friends’ Matt LeBlanc who plays the role of a fictionalized version of himself, a wealthy, charming, and arrogant actor.