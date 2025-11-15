I Use Makeup, UV Paint And Light To Create Glow-In-The-Dark Looks (26 Pics)

by

I’m a girl from Norway. And I’m a self-taught makeup artist.

My makeup art journey has a very dark start. I struggled with eating disorders throughout my teenage years and the beginning of my 20s. And to distract myself from the ugly truth, I started exploring makeup. I’ve always loved to draw, so in a way, makeup was just another canvas to draw/paint on. I could sit for hours watching YouTube videos and practicing this body art in front of the mirror. Makeup became my safe space, where I could hide from the world and only focus on creative ideas. Makeup helped with my eating disorders and opened a whole new world for me.

I decided to enter the Nordic Face Awards 2017, which is a big makeup competition hosted by NYX Professional Makeup. I had never done crazy creative makeup looks before, but I still entered. I combined my love for art and drawing with makeup. And the results were amazing. I painted with lipstick, eyeliners, and eyeshadows and fought my way to the top 5! So I just kept on practicing, and in 2018, I won the Nordic Face Awards! This was probably the proudest moment of my life.

But I wanted to take my artistry to the next level. Do something no one has done before. So one day, after I’d done a creative full-face makeup look, I started playing with lighting. I got a pretty cool glow effect by cutting some holes in a black t-shirt and putting it over my softbox. That’s how I got the idea of doing glow-in-the-dark makeup. After a lot of practice and misses, I’ve gotten the hang of using the UV paint, light, and also how I can manipulate lighting to mimic the cool makeup effect of glowing.

This amazing makeup journey proves that something negative can blossom into something beautiful.

More info: Instagram

