“I Stood There In Shock”: Thanksgiving Host Left With Empty Fridge When Family Clears Leftovers

There’s something about leftovers that sometimes tastes better than the original meal. And most Americans agree, with 70% saying that a sandwich made with ingredients from yesterday’s Thanksgiving leftovers tastes better than the meal itself. But this couple was robbed of the chance to enjoy their Thanksgiving leftovers.

Their family members helped themselves to the entire meal and portioned it out into Tupperware containers, taking it all home. In the heat of the moment, the woman swore not to host Christmas. But later, she started wondering whether the aunts and uncles took the leftovers out of ill will or if it was just a big miscommunication.

Many people look forward to enjoying the leftovers after Thanksgiving and Christmas dinners

“In the future, I will put away the portion I need to give my household a second meal before offering up the leftovers,” the host learned her lesson the hard way

Most commenters justified the hosts’ anger: “Cleaning out your house of all food items without asking was just rude”

However, in an update, the hosts admitted they could have communicated better that they wanted some of the leftovers

