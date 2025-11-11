Earth Is The Latest Addition To My Solar System Cross-Stitch Project!

I’m a huge space geek and decided to learn how to cross-stitch so that I could make space art. Over the past few months, I’ve been working on cross-stitching the solar system. Check out how many planets I have so far on my previous post!

Each planet is 4″ in diameter and takes me around 3-4 weeks on average (at a leisurely pace). I’m creating each pattern based on actual planetary images. Once I finish the planets, I’ll be moving on to moons. I just finished Earth, and am working on Saturn next.

Earth!

My progress so far…

These patterns are also available on my ETSY.

