50 Of The Most Captivating Historical Pictures For History Enthusiasts

by

We might be fans of big and dusty books, but there’s nothing quite like a high-quality photograph to capture the spirit of times past. And a good picture, we feel, can act as a catalyst for the curious, inspiring them to delve deeper and learn more about history.

That’s where the ‘Historical Pictures’ Twitter account, @Besthistorical, comes in. It’s a popular social media page that finds, shares, and describes powerful and interesting historical photos—not just in black–and–white, but in color, too! We’ve collected the best of the best to give a fresh glimpse into the past. Scroll down to see our top pics and upvote the ones that appealed to you the most.

#1 1967-2018 Same Bike, Same Couple

Image source: Besthistorical

#2 A Young Boy Playing The Banjo With His Dog, Circa Early 1900s

Image source: Besthistorical

#3 The Interior Of The Orient Express , Built In 1883

Image source: Besthistorical

#4 George Lucas Before Cgi, 1984

Image source: Besthistorical

#5 1947. Girl In Car, New York City, By Fred Stein

Image source: Besthistorical

#6 Woman Cutting Her Birthday Cake In Iran 1973, 5 Years Before The Islamic Revolution

Image source: Besthistorical

#7 The 12 Russian Snipers Responsible For The Deaths Of 775 German Soldiers During World War II, 1945

Image source: Besthistorical

#8 A View Of Mt. Fuji From The Streets Of Fujinomiya, Japan

Image source: Besthistorical

#9 Aerial View Over Edinburgh , C . 1920 , By Alfred G. Buckham

Image source: Besthistorical

#10 1954. Cats Catching Squirts Of Milk During Milking At A Dairy Farm. Photo By Nat Farbman

Image source: Besthistorical

#11 Polish Resistance Veterans Of The Warsaw Uprising ( 1944 ) , Pictures Then And Now

Image source: Besthistorical

#12 Photos Taken From The Same Location In The Arctic 100 Years Apart

Image source: Besthistorical

#13 Father Faints When He Meets His Triplet Babies For The First Time In 1946. This Was Before Ultrasound Was Invented

Image source: Besthistorical

#14 A Motor Home In 1922

Image source: Besthistorical

#15 A Group Of People Pose For A Photo Whilst Wearing Face Masks During The Second Wave Of The Spanish Flu In California, 1918

Image source: Besthistorical

#16 Colorised Photograph Of The Art Deco Style “Mercury” Train, Originally Taken In Chicago, 1936

Image source: Besthistorical

#17 Chichén Itzá When It Was Discovered In 1892 vs. Present Day

Image source: Besthistorical

#18 Father , Son , Grandfather And Great Grandfather , New Guinea , 1970 , By Irving Penn

Image source: Besthistorical

#19 The Before And After Of The Excavation Of The Ancient Greek Stadium Of Magnesia Ad Maeandrum , Located In Modern Day Aydin , Turkey

Image source: Besthistorical

#20 Mount Fuji Seen From Adove

Image source: Besthistorical

#21 A Boy Crossing A London Street With A Toy Double Decker, 1960s

Image source: Besthistorical

#22 A California Teacher Teaches The Physics Of Surfing, 1970

Image source: Besthistorical

#23 News Paper Article From 1963

Image source: Besthistorical

#24 Best Friends Since Ww2

Image source: Besthistorical

#25 Injured Dog In An Animal Ambulance Used During Wwii

Image source: Besthistorical

#26 1944. Us Marine First Sergeant Neil Shober Shares A Banana With A Goat As He Keeps Cover In His Bunker During The Battle Of Saipan

Image source: Besthistorical

#27 A Boy Stares At A TV Screen For The First Time In 1948

Image source: Besthistorical

#28 Man Sits At The Same Spot His Grandfather Did In 1944 During Ww2 In Florence , Italy

Image source: Besthistorical

#29 Downtown Los Angeles Photographed In 1901, And Again In 2001, Exactly 100 Years Later

Image source: Besthistorical

#30 Delivering Ice During World War I From An Ice Wagon, 1918

Image source: Besthistorical

#31 An Ironworker Poses For The Camera During Construction Of The Columbia Tower , Seattle , 1984

Image source: Besthistorical

#32 A Young Woman Who Survived The Atomic Bombing Of Nagasaki , August 1945

Image source: Besthistorical

#33 French Mans Reactions To Tasting Coca Cola For The First Time, 1950

Image source: Besthistorical

#34 Detroit , Michigan In 1882 And 2017

Image source: Besthistorical

#35 “No Dog Biscuits To-Day” A Sad Dog With Its Owner In London, 1939

Image source: Besthistorical

#36 Brookfield Farmhouse , Weston Road , England . In 1900 And 2021

Image source: Besthistorical

#37 Eiffeltower Under Construction For The 1889 World Fair In Paris, France

Image source: Besthistorical

#38 A Man Recording A Cassette Tape At A Music Festival In Poland, 1980s

Image source: Besthistorical

#39 Anti Electricity Propaganda From 1900s

Image source: Besthistorical

#40 1934. Acrobats Perform A Balancing Act On A Ledge Of The Empire State Building

Image source: Besthistorical

#41 1943 , UK . The Weekly Food Ration For Two People

Image source: Besthistorical

#42 Please Don’t Kiss Me!” – Mom Asks Not To Kiss Her Baby To Avoid Catching The Flu In The 1930s

Image source: Besthistorical

#43 1914. Painters On The Brooklyn Bridge Suspender Cables, New York City. Photo By Eugene De Salignac

Image source: Besthistorical

#44 Coca-Cola Bottle, 1906

Image source: Besthistorical

#45 A Soldier Tests His Gas Mask While Peeling Onions. Camp Kearny, San Diego, USA, 1918. (World War One)

Image source: Besthistorical

#46 Miners On An Aerial Tram Used To Descend Into The Kimberley Diamond Mines In South Africa, Ca 1885

Image source: Besthistorical

#47 Manhattan In 1851 And Today

Image source: Besthistorical

#48 A Man Feeds Pete The Squirrel Outside The White House In 1922

Image source: Besthistorical

#49 Helmet With A Built – In Communication Device So That The Motorcycle Rider Can Talk With The Passenger In The Backseat , 1960s

Image source: Besthistorical

#50 Stonehenge : 1877 And 2019

Image source: Besthistorical

