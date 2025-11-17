50 Of The Most Captivating Historical Pictures For History Enthusiasts

We might be fans of big and dusty books, but there’s nothing quite like a high-quality photograph to capture the spirit of times past. And a good picture, we feel, can act as a catalyst for the curious, inspiring them to delve deeper and learn more about history.
That’s where the ‘Historical Pictures’ Twitter account, @Besthistorical, comes in. It’s a popular social media page that finds, shares, and describes powerful and interesting historical photos—not just in black–and–white, but in color, too! We’ve collected the best of the best to give a fresh glimpse into the past. Scroll down to see our top pics and upvote the ones that appealed to you the most.
#1 1967-2018 Same Bike, Same Couple
#2 A Young Boy Playing The Banjo With His Dog, Circa Early 1900s
#3 The Interior Of The Orient Express , Built In 1883
#4 George Lucas Before Cgi, 1984
#5 1947. Girl In Car, New York City, By Fred Stein
#6 Woman Cutting Her Birthday Cake In Iran 1973, 5 Years Before The Islamic Revolution
#7 The 12 Russian Snipers Responsible For The Deaths Of 775 German Soldiers During World War II, 1945
#8 A View Of Mt. Fuji From The Streets Of Fujinomiya, Japan
#9 Aerial View Over Edinburgh , C . 1920 , By Alfred G. Buckham
#10 1954. Cats Catching Squirts Of Milk During Milking At A Dairy Farm. Photo By Nat Farbman
#11 Polish Resistance Veterans Of The Warsaw Uprising ( 1944 ) , Pictures Then And Now
#12 Photos Taken From The Same Location In The Arctic 100 Years Apart
#13 Father Faints When He Meets His Triplet Babies For The First Time In 1946. This Was Before Ultrasound Was Invented
#14 A Motor Home In 1922
#15 A Group Of People Pose For A Photo Whilst Wearing Face Masks During The Second Wave Of The Spanish Flu In California, 1918
#16 Colorised Photograph Of The Art Deco Style “Mercury” Train, Originally Taken In Chicago, 1936
#17 Chichén Itzá When It Was Discovered In 1892 vs. Present Day
#18 Father , Son , Grandfather And Great Grandfather , New Guinea , 1970 , By Irving Penn
#19 The Before And After Of The Excavation Of The Ancient Greek Stadium Of Magnesia Ad Maeandrum , Located In Modern Day Aydin , Turkey
#20 Mount Fuji Seen From Adove
#21 A Boy Crossing A London Street With A Toy Double Decker, 1960s
#22 A California Teacher Teaches The Physics Of Surfing, 1970
#23 News Paper Article From 1963
#24 Best Friends Since Ww2
#25 Injured Dog In An Animal Ambulance Used During Wwii
#26 1944. Us Marine First Sergeant Neil Shober Shares A Banana With A Goat As He Keeps Cover In His Bunker During The Battle Of Saipan
#27 A Boy Stares At A TV Screen For The First Time In 1948
#28 Man Sits At The Same Spot His Grandfather Did In 1944 During Ww2 In Florence , Italy
#29 Downtown Los Angeles Photographed In 1901, And Again In 2001, Exactly 100 Years Later
#30 Delivering Ice During World War I From An Ice Wagon, 1918
#31 An Ironworker Poses For The Camera During Construction Of The Columbia Tower , Seattle , 1984
#32 A Young Woman Who Survived The Atomic Bombing Of Nagasaki , August 1945
#33 French Mans Reactions To Tasting Coca Cola For The First Time, 1950
#34 Detroit , Michigan In 1882 And 2017
#35 “No Dog Biscuits To-Day” A Sad Dog With Its Owner In London, 1939
#36 Brookfield Farmhouse , Weston Road , England . In 1900 And 2021
#37 Eiffeltower Under Construction For The 1889 World Fair In Paris, France
#38 A Man Recording A Cassette Tape At A Music Festival In Poland, 1980s
#39 Anti Electricity Propaganda From 1900s
#40 1934. Acrobats Perform A Balancing Act On A Ledge Of The Empire State Building
#41 1943 , UK . The Weekly Food Ration For Two People
#42 Please Don’t Kiss Me!” – Mom Asks Not To Kiss Her Baby To Avoid Catching The Flu In The 1930s
#43 1914. Painters On The Brooklyn Bridge Suspender Cables, New York City. Photo By Eugene De Salignac
#44 Coca-Cola Bottle, 1906
#45 A Soldier Tests His Gas Mask While Peeling Onions. Camp Kearny, San Diego, USA, 1918. (World War One)
#46 Miners On An Aerial Tram Used To Descend Into The Kimberley Diamond Mines In South Africa, Ca 1885
#47 Manhattan In 1851 And Today
#48 A Man Feeds Pete The Squirrel Outside The White House In 1922
#49 Helmet With A Built – In Communication Device So That The Motorcycle Rider Can Talk With The Passenger In The Backseat , 1960s
#50 Stonehenge : 1877 And 2019
