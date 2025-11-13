This Teacher Shared A Heartbreaking Story About A Child Who Collected Marshmallows From Cereal To Give Her As A Gift

by

During Christmas, we all are encouraged to be kind and generous to each other. However, sometimes it’s hard to be generous when you have nothing to give. With so many families trying to make ends meet, festive season may become a painful reminder of their struggles. But hardships rarely prevent any of us from being kind. Recently a teacher Rachel Uretsky-Pratt shared a heart-melting story from her classroom which proves what Christmas is all about. Read her story below!

More info: Facebook

This Teacher Shared A Heartbreaking Story About A Child Who Collected Marshmallows From Cereal To Give Her As A Gift
This Teacher Shared A Heartbreaking Story About A Child Who Collected Marshmallows From Cereal To Give Her As A Gift
This Teacher Shared A Heartbreaking Story About A Child Who Collected Marshmallows From Cereal To Give Her As A Gift
This Teacher Shared A Heartbreaking Story About A Child Who Collected Marshmallows From Cereal To Give Her As A Gift
This Teacher Shared A Heartbreaking Story About A Child Who Collected Marshmallows From Cereal To Give Her As A Gift
This Teacher Shared A Heartbreaking Story About A Child Who Collected Marshmallows From Cereal To Give Her As A Gift

Here’s how people reacted

This Teacher Shared A Heartbreaking Story About A Child Who Collected Marshmallows From Cereal To Give Her As A Gift
This Teacher Shared A Heartbreaking Story About A Child Who Collected Marshmallows From Cereal To Give Her As A Gift
This Teacher Shared A Heartbreaking Story About A Child Who Collected Marshmallows From Cereal To Give Her As A Gift
This Teacher Shared A Heartbreaking Story About A Child Who Collected Marshmallows From Cereal To Give Her As A Gift
This Teacher Shared A Heartbreaking Story About A Child Who Collected Marshmallows From Cereal To Give Her As A Gift
This Teacher Shared A Heartbreaking Story About A Child Who Collected Marshmallows From Cereal To Give Her As A Gift
This Teacher Shared A Heartbreaking Story About A Child Who Collected Marshmallows From Cereal To Give Her As A Gift

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
People Are Sharing The Names They Now Call Their Pets Instead Of The Original One, And It’s Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
I Captured Plum Trees Blooming In Japan (Part 2)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
82 Of The Best Conversations Overheard In Walmart That Will Crack You Up
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
My Friend Opened Up About Her Anxiety By Illustrating How It Makes Her Feel At Christmas (Then Did It For Others)
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
FX Sets Premiere Date for “Fosse/Verdon” Limited Series
3 min read
Jan, 23, 2019
Florida Police Officers Post Selfie On Facebook, Cause A Storm As Big As Irma
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.