Matthew Perry’s Top 6 Chandler Moments on Friends

Friends is undoubtedly one of the most beloved sitcoms ever made. As the name suggests, the show has a simple premise that follows the lives of six friends who live in New York. The show explores their love lives, careers, and friendships as they navigate their mid-20s into mid 30s.
While every character on the show has their plethora of hilarious moments, Chandler (Matthew Perry) is perhaps the character who serves up the most laughs with his sarcasm and quick wit. After the untimely passing of Matthew Perry in October 2023, here’s six of his best moments from his time on the smash hit show, Friends. Although every episode features an array of laughs from Chandler, these six picks are possibly his most eccentric and wacky moments.
6. Chandler Takes a Bath
Throughout the whole span of Friends, Chandler battles with his masculinity from the scars of his father deserting his family after having an affair with a man. So, in the season 8 episode titled “The One Where Chandler Takes a Bath“, he once again battles his ego when Monica (Courteney Cox) quizzes him on the fact that he never takes a bath. After agreeing to take a bath, he soon becomes rather obsessed.
However, to not damage his masculinity, he equips himself with a toy boat. Soon enough, he is even stealing baths from Monica. Yet, his peace doesn’t last long when the majority of the group of friends hurdle into the bathroom to discuss Ross (David Schwimmer) and Rachel’s (Jennifer Aniston) love life. However, it isn’t all bad and Chandler receives an ego boost when Phoebe peaks in the bath and comments on the size of his, well, you know what.
5. Chandler Can’t Cry
Another perfect example of Chandler’s constant struggle with ego and emotions is Season 6 – Episode 14, “The One Where Chandler Can’t Cry“. In the episode, Monica becomes obsessed with the issue that Chandler never cries. Throughout the show, it is often brought up that Chandler has had some childhood trauma, to which he clearly still carries in adulthood. Therefore, he holds up a shield to protect himself from appearing weak. But that doesn’t stop Monica from attempting to break that stone wall. To that, she pulls out all of the stops to make him cry. From sitting him down to watch Bambi, to telling him a story of a disabled animal, but none of it works. However, when Ross and Rachel have a heart-to-heart in front of Chandler and Monica, the flood gates open and Chandler finally cries.
4. Chandler Moves to Yemen
It goes without saying that throughout the series, Chandler gets himself into some awkward situations. However, none are as awkward or extreme as this one. In the episode “The One with All the Rugby“, Chandler takes drastic measures to break up with Janice (Maggie Wheeler). Known amongst the group of friends for her shrieking voice and notorious catchphrase “oh my god”, Janice is a person they all try their best to avoid. However, after finding himself dating her for the second time, Chandler regrets his decision gravely and thinks fast to get himself out of it. When he tells Janice that he can’t see her anymore because he is being transferred to Yemen, she agrees to see him off at the airport. Therefore, Chandler actually finds himself going to Yemen.
3. Chandler Turns European
Season 4 of Friends ended with Monica and Chandler sleeping with each other. At the start of season 5, as much as they try to fight it, their love affair keeps on going. Of course, eventually the two become the married couple fans doted over. However, for the majority of season 5, they try their best to keep their relationship a secret from the rest of the group. But when Chandler slips up and kisses Monica in front of the others, he thinks on his feet and kisses the other women. As the group try to make sense of the matter, Monica puts it down to something he picked up in England. So, to keep up his ruse, Chandler keeps on kissing the women of the group until Rachel snaps and tells him to stop.
2. Chandler Gets Handcuffed
Until Monica and Chandler get together in season 5, Chandler’s luck with women is pretty atrocious. But that doesn’t stop him from trying. Much like the episode of Friends where Chandler goes to Yemen, the episode “The One with the ‘Cuffs” sees another breakup attempt go terribly wrong for Chandler. When he starts to date Rachel’s boss, Joanna, Chandler soon wants to end things. However, Rachel insists that he keeps trying. Much to his dismay, Chandler agrees, only to find himself kinkily cuffed to an office desk when Joanna slips out to a meeting. The hilarity ensues when Rachel comes to work to find Chandler, and faces a moral quandary as whether to set him free or not. Instead, she handcuffs him to a filing cabinet that soon bursts open and smacks him on his head.
1. Chandler and The Sharks
Season 9 – Episode 4 of Friends sees Chandler involved in his biggest misunderstanding of perhaps the whole show. After falling asleep in a meeting at the beginning of the season, Chandler inadvertently agrees to be relocated to Tulsa. Although Monica is initially annoyed, the two try their best to make it work with Chandler coming home on weekends.
In the episode “The One with the Sharks“, Monica travels to Tulsa to surprise Chandler. However, having no idea she is on her way, Chandler kicks back and watches some hotel porn. As she comes into the room, Chandler quickly changes the station, leading Monica to believe he has a sexual appetite for sharks. After confiding in Rachel, Monica sits Chandler down to support him through his “kink”. Of course, Chandler has no clue what is going on, making for one of the standout hilarious moments of the whole season.