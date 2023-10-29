Matthew Perry, FRIENDS Actor, Dead at 54

Matthew Perry was a highly regarded comedic talent in Hollywood. He first became known as Chandler on the hit TV show Friends. As the show grew season by season, Perry quickly became a global superstar alongside his castmates, including Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer. He truly led a varied career which made him one of the biggest names in television.
On October 28, 2023, Matthew Perry sadly passed away. Through various US media news reports, it transpires that Perry was found dead in his hot tub at his Los Angeles home. In honour of his name, let’s take a look into the life and career of Matthew Perry.
FRIENDS & Career Breakthrough
Matthew Perry was born on August 19, 1969, in Williamstown, Massachusetts but was raised in Ottawa, Canada. By the time he was 15, he became a top-ranked tennis player in Canada. However, he gave up the sport in pursuit of acting. After moving to LA in the 1980s, Perry appeared in several small roles on popular TV shows such as Growing Pains, Empty Nest, and Beverly Hills, 90210. However, it was his role as Chandler Bing on Friends that made him a household name. Perry’s portrayal of the quick-witted and sarcastic Chandler captivated audiences and earned him five Primetime Emmy nominations. He became one of the most recognizable faces on television during the 1990s and soon crossed over into movies.
Matthew Perry’s Career Beyond Friends
Matthew Perry’s role as Chandler Bing on Friends catapulted him to fame and allowed him to leverage his popularity into a career in movies. His breakout film role came in the 1997 romantic comedy, Fools Rush In, where Perry showcased his comedic talent alongside Salma Hayek. But it was his on-screen chemistry with Bruce Willis in 2000’s The Whole Nine Yards that truly solidified his status as a leading man. Perry and Willis had previously worked together in Willis’ memorable guest spot on Friends, and their rapport translated seamlessly to the big screen. After this, Perry continued to appear in successful films like 17 Again, and also tackled more dramatic roles in popular shows such as The Good Wife. Before Perry’s passing, he announced that he was working on a screenplay and wanted Zac Efron for the lead role.
Matthew Perry’s Personal Life
Matthew Perry’s dating history links him to some of the biggest names in Hollywood. In 2022, Perry released a book titled “Friends, Lovers, and the Big Terrible Thing”. In the book, Perry served up a poignant and introspective memoir that delves into the highs and lows of his life. The centerpiece of the book is his long-standing battle with addiction and his brushes with death, which he describes in vivid detail.
While the theme of addiction runs heavily throughout the book, Perry also shares more lighthearted moments, particularly those related to his dating life. He reflects on his relationships with some high profile women, including Valerie Bertinelli, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Julia Roberts, who marked his first high-profile relationship after she guest starred on Friends. Although Perry had never been married, he proposed to his girlfriend, literary agent Molly Hurwitz, in 2020 after two years of dating.
How Did Matthew Perry Die?
According to TMZ, which quoted law enforcement sources, Perry was discovered dead in a house in the Los Angeles region on October 28, 2023. The Los Angeles Times was also informed by law enforcement officials that Perry had passed away due to possible drowning. According to the outlet, Perry was discovered in the home’s jacuzzi, and no narcotics were discovered at the scene. Therefore, the death is not being treated as suspicious. Although further investigations will need to be carried out, following an autopsy.
Perry was well-known as one of the most likable and friendly men in Hollywood. After the release of his book, heaps of stars came out and praised Perry for his brave and honest insight into his life and struggles. So, of course, many stars have taken to their social media platforms once again, this time to offer condolences and voice their heart ache around his untimely passing.
Viola Davis took to her official Instagram page posting a black and white photo of the Friends star. She wrote: “This is devastating. Your book shifted so many close to my heart. The people no one sees and most throwaway. It was a gift.” Also included in the floods of tributes was Mira Sorvino‘s heartfelt farewell. She wrote: “Oh no!!! Matthew Perry!! You sweet, troubled soul!! May you find peace and happiness in Heaven, making everyone laugh with your singular wit!!!“