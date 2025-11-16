“Welcome To Ceramics”: 40 Times Ceramics Enthusiasts Made Something So Cool And Unique, They Just Had To Show It Off In This Online Group

Ceramics are probably the most common of all art forms to have emerged from human history and are one of the oldest inventions. The first evidence of human-made ceramics dates back to at least 24,000 years BC! While the technology and applications have steadily increased, the use of this form of art stayed pretty much the same. Just like before, we make use of ceramics as containers for water and food, art objects, tiles and bricks and so on.

In this article, however, we want to share the most unusual and unique ceramic things that people created, as posted on this subreddit, r/Ceramics. From impressive arm sculptures to exclusive cups, we believe you’ll find some really interesting and beautiful pieces in here.

#1 This Is One Of My Moms More Recent Works. What Do You Think?

Image source: Im_The_Government

#2 Made This Ceramic Manta Ray Brooch To Celebrate This Ocean Creature. Each Piece Is Uniquely Glazed

Image source: thepomelolady

#3 First Time Experimenting With Black Clay, Love The Contrast!

Image source: __jesschen__

#4 Follow Up On The Rakoon, To Seal The Deal. The Whiskers Are Nylon

Image source: Im_The_Government

#5 Kitchen Backsplash – My Biggest Ceramic Project

Image source: Antony_PC

#6 Give My Ceramic Whales Warm Welcome

Image source: alexaverg

#7 My Husband Is Modest But I Think His Latest Work Is Worth Sharing… Pieces Are Designed With Islamic Geometry

Image source: backseatromance

#8 Extreme Glaze (Porcelain, Cone 6)

Image source: RestEqualsRust

#9 Autumn-Themed Cat Commission

Image source: BattleScarLion

#10 Leave Me Alone

Image source: bibothebarbarian

#11 My Moms Ceramic Teapot

Image source: planckIQ

#12 Carving A Flamingo In Colored Clay! Sorry For The Awkward Camera Angles, Still Experimenting With Recording My Process

Image source: cryptidcat

#13 Hippo, Hand Sculpted And Raku Fired Ceramic

Image source: Im_The_Government

#14 How About Some Frogs?

Image source: Em_Art

#15 Extremely Happy With My Improvement In Just One Year

Image source: beingOnlyMe

#16 Here’s A Pottery Piece I Found On Facebook (Source In Comments)

Image source: Vandinite, Johnson Tsang

#17 Got This Finished Beauty From The Kiln! I’m Also Accepted To Art School To Study Ceramics On A 75% Scholarship – It Doesn’t Feel Real. Today’s A Good Day

Image source: soulramics

#18 My Pangolin Jar Survived The Kiln!

Image source: cryptidcat

#19 Check Out These Shrines Made By My Girlfriend. She Is Always Way Too Insecure About Her Ceramics

Image source: Stoneway933R

#20 Made A Plate To Propose To My Now Fiancé

Image source: dougierubes

#21 Hand Carved, Colored Porcelain Designs. Fresh Out Of The Kiln

Image source: ForestCeramicCo

#22 Made Custom Bowls For My Cats

Image source: gabsdoesclay

#23 My First Time Sharing My Work, I’m Really Proud Of This Piece

Image source: Essarai_Ceramics

#24 Kutani-Yaki

Image source: bibothebarbarian

#25 My Ceramic Hand Vase V2

Image source: ITGenji

#26 It’s So Hard To Get A Good Photo Of Iridescence But I Also Can’t Stop Making These Planters!

Image source: lanadelclay

#27 Angry Bull Incense Burner

Image source: Iron-Chen09

#28 Made Some Little Blobfish Desk Buddies / Paperweights

Image source: astraelly

#29 Color/Size Transformation

Image source: ForestCeramicCo

#30 Translucent Porcelain Spray Paint Lamp

Image source: Ordinary_Ad5978

#31 Rakooon

Image source: Im_The_Government

#32 Hand Built Stoneware Giraffe Bust. Dipped In Clear And Sprayed With Green Glaze. I’ve Named Him Stuart

Image source: TheJerkbeard

#33 My Teapot Is Going To State!

Image source: cheesecake_o

#34 This Is Our Cup Wall! My Husband And I Collect Handmade Mugs/Cups. Some Are Novice Artists And Some Are Professional. When People Come Over They Choose Their Favorite Cup To Drink Out Of!

Image source: Lady-of-Letters

#35 Thrilled With The Way The Glaze Came Out On This Spoon-Rest I Made For A Friend

Image source: CorvidWatcher

#36 My Wheel Thrown Pot With Some Hand Built Mushrooms !

Image source: limsclay

#37 Collection Of Ceramic Works I Have Created During The Winter

Image source: bubbelplast39

#38 Cone 8, Colored Porcelain

Image source: ForestCeramicCo

#39 Handmade Donutware

Image source: RestEqualsRust

#40 First Teapot!

Image source: inblueviolet

