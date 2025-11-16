“Welcome To Ceramics”: 40 Times Ceramics Enthusiasts Made Something So Cool And Unique, They Just Had To Show It Off In This Online Group

Ceramics are probably the most common of all art forms to have emerged from human history and are one of the oldest inventions. The first evidence of human-made ceramics dates back to at least 24,000 years BC! While the technology and applications have steadily increased, the use of this form of art stayed pretty much the same. Just like before, we make use of ceramics as containers for water and food, art objects, tiles and bricks and so on.
In this article, however, we want to share the most unusual and unique ceramic things that people created, as posted on this subreddit, r/Ceramics. From impressive arm sculptures to exclusive cups, we believe you’ll find some really interesting and beautiful pieces in here.
#1 This Is One Of My Moms More Recent Works. What Do You Think?
Image source: Im_The_Government
#2 Made This Ceramic Manta Ray Brooch To Celebrate This Ocean Creature. Each Piece Is Uniquely Glazed
Image source: thepomelolady
#3 First Time Experimenting With Black Clay, Love The Contrast!
Image source: __jesschen__
#4 Follow Up On The Rakoon, To Seal The Deal. The Whiskers Are Nylon
Image source: Im_The_Government
#5 Kitchen Backsplash – My Biggest Ceramic Project
Image source: Antony_PC
#6 Give My Ceramic Whales Warm Welcome
Image source: alexaverg
#7 My Husband Is Modest But I Think His Latest Work Is Worth Sharing… Pieces Are Designed With Islamic Geometry
Image source: backseatromance
#8 Extreme Glaze (Porcelain, Cone 6)
Image source: RestEqualsRust
#9 Autumn-Themed Cat Commission
Image source: BattleScarLion
#10 Leave Me Alone
Image source: bibothebarbarian
#11 My Moms Ceramic Teapot
Image source: planckIQ
#12 Carving A Flamingo In Colored Clay! Sorry For The Awkward Camera Angles, Still Experimenting With Recording My Process
Image source: cryptidcat
#13 Hippo, Hand Sculpted And Raku Fired Ceramic
Image source: Im_The_Government
#14 How About Some Frogs?
Image source: Em_Art
#15 Extremely Happy With My Improvement In Just One Year
Image source: beingOnlyMe
#16 Here’s A Pottery Piece I Found On Facebook (Source In Comments)
Image source: Vandinite, Johnson Tsang
#17 Got This Finished Beauty From The Kiln! I’m Also Accepted To Art School To Study Ceramics On A 75% Scholarship – It Doesn’t Feel Real. Today’s A Good Day
Image source: soulramics
#18 My Pangolin Jar Survived The Kiln!
Image source: cryptidcat
#19 Check Out These Shrines Made By My Girlfriend. She Is Always Way Too Insecure About Her Ceramics
Image source: Stoneway933R
#20 Made A Plate To Propose To My Now Fiancé
Image source: dougierubes
#21 Hand Carved, Colored Porcelain Designs. Fresh Out Of The Kiln
Image source: ForestCeramicCo
#22 Made Custom Bowls For My Cats
Image source: gabsdoesclay
#23 My First Time Sharing My Work, I’m Really Proud Of This Piece
Image source: Essarai_Ceramics
#24 Kutani-Yaki
Image source: bibothebarbarian
#25 My Ceramic Hand Vase V2
Image source: ITGenji
#26 It’s So Hard To Get A Good Photo Of Iridescence But I Also Can’t Stop Making These Planters!
Image source: lanadelclay
#27 Angry Bull Incense Burner
Image source: Iron-Chen09
#28 Made Some Little Blobfish Desk Buddies / Paperweights
Image source: astraelly
#29 Color/Size Transformation
Image source: ForestCeramicCo
#30 Translucent Porcelain Spray Paint Lamp
Image source: Ordinary_Ad5978
#31 Rakooon
Image source: Im_The_Government
#32 Hand Built Stoneware Giraffe Bust. Dipped In Clear And Sprayed With Green Glaze. I’ve Named Him Stuart
Image source: TheJerkbeard
#33 My Teapot Is Going To State!
Image source: cheesecake_o
#34 This Is Our Cup Wall! My Husband And I Collect Handmade Mugs/Cups. Some Are Novice Artists And Some Are Professional. When People Come Over They Choose Their Favorite Cup To Drink Out Of!
Image source: Lady-of-Letters
#35 Thrilled With The Way The Glaze Came Out On This Spoon-Rest I Made For A Friend
Image source: CorvidWatcher
#36 My Wheel Thrown Pot With Some Hand Built Mushrooms !
Image source: limsclay
#37 Collection Of Ceramic Works I Have Created During The Winter
Image source: bubbelplast39
#38 Cone 8, Colored Porcelain
Image source: ForestCeramicCo
#39 Handmade Donutware
Image source: RestEqualsRust
#40 First Teapot!
Image source: inblueviolet
