New Nike Ad With Serena Williams Calls Out Gender Bias Against Women Athletes

by

Last year, Nike released an ad campaign featuring Colin Kaepernick, who gained both public support and extensive backlash for kneeling as a form of protest during US national anthem. The reception of the ad was mixed, with many threatening to boycott Nike for their support of the controversial former quarterback. Others chose to respond to them with memes.

New Nike Ad With Serena Williams Calls Out Gender Bias Against Women Athletes

However, the public reaction didn’t prevent Nike from tackling important and controversial issues in their ads. Recently, Nike released a follow-up ad during the Oscars, this time featuring the most prominent women in sports.

New Nike Ad With Serena Williams Calls Out Gender Bias Against Women Athletes

Narrated by tennis icon Serena Williams, the video sends a powerful message to all of the women in sport, telling them not to stop just because someone thinks they are crazy.

New Nike Ad With Serena Williams Calls Out Gender Bias Against Women Athletes

“If we show emotion, we’re called dramatic. If we want to play against men, we’re nuts. And if we dream of equal opportunity — delusional. When we stand for something, we’re unhinged. When we’re too good, there’s something wrong with us.”

New Nike Ad With Serena Williams Calls Out Gender Bias Against Women Athletes

“And if we get angry, we’re hysterical, irrational or just being crazy. So if they want to call you crazy, fine. Show them what crazy can do,” Williams says in the video.

New Nike Ad With Serena Williams Calls Out Gender Bias Against Women Athletes

This time, Nike is generating a lot more positive buzz with this new ad. Many people have expressed praises to the video which encourages women to continue to break barriers.

Watch the new Nike Dream Crazier ad below

Here’s how people reacted

New Nike Ad With Serena Williams Calls Out Gender Bias Against Women Athletes
New Nike Ad With Serena Williams Calls Out Gender Bias Against Women Athletes
New Nike Ad With Serena Williams Calls Out Gender Bias Against Women Athletes
New Nike Ad With Serena Williams Calls Out Gender Bias Against Women Athletes
New Nike Ad With Serena Williams Calls Out Gender Bias Against Women Athletes
New Nike Ad With Serena Williams Calls Out Gender Bias Against Women Athletes

Patrick Penrose
Patrick Penrose
More from this Author
Related Posts
Someone Put The Baby Face Filter Over The Characters From ‘The Office’ And The Result Is Hilarious
3 min read
Nov, 13, 2025
178 Same Sex Marriage Pictures That Will Hit Your Soft Spot
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
53 Pics Of The Hot Mess That This Year’s Heatwaves Served All Around The World
3 min read
Aug, 13, 2025
A Movie Video Montage of the Total Eclipse
3 min read
Sep, 27, 2017
Photography Helped Me Defeat Depression And See The World In A New Light
3 min read
Nov, 11, 2025
128 Travel Tattoo Ideas That Will Make You Want To Pack Your Bags ASAP
3 min read
Nov, 12, 2025
Main Heading Goes Here
Sub Heading Goes Here
No, thank you. I do not want.
100% secure your website.