134 Random Acts Of Genius Vandalism

When we talk about vandalism, as long as it doesn’t involve actual vandals sacking cities, many people would agree that some acts of street art are funnier than they are criminal. And what about “culture jamming” and public activism? While acts of civil disobedience might include aspects with are technically a crime, should these hooligans be judged in the same light?
For all you legally minded readers, we at Bored Panda have collected this list of too-funny-to-be-illegal pranks and acts of “vandalism” by various street artists. From clever art installations to wall murals and graffitis – this list is full of illegal acts that are sure to make dull city streets just a tad bit brighter. If you think that some are funnier than others, then make your voice heard! Vote, or upload your own cool art images (or your “friend’s” images) below.
(h/t)
#1 Genius Street Art: Ant-Man Vs Yellow Jacket
Image source: slinkachu
#2 To Whoever Put This On The Men’s Bathroom Light. You’re A Genius, Sir!
Image source: Leafy_Seadragon
#3 Whoever Did This… Too Funny
Image source: gotemyey
#4 Stubbornness At The Highest Level
#5 Canadian Vandalism
Image source: buttonose
#6 Please Do Not Touch
Image source: Miguel Marquez
#7 1 Out Of Every 3 Snakes
Image source: sooo_many
#8 Kung Fu Fighting
Image source: Oakoak
#9 Found This In The Bathroom By My School’s Band Hall
Image source: imgur.com
#10 Cruel
Image source: Oakoak
#11 Clever Street Art
Image source: secretlakr
#12 Calvin & Hobbes
Image source: Oakoak
#13 I Saw This Stairway At School… Did What I Had To Do
Image source: reddit.com
#14 A Few Nice Ones
Image source: Bierrr
#15 Shining
Image source: Oakoak
#16 Sausage
Image source: jfb1337
#17 Diabeetus
Image source: Calcd_Uncertainty
#18 This Street Art Caught My Attention
Image source: loyydiruz02
#19 Ufo Attack
Image source: Oakoak
#20 I Don’t Always Laugh At Vandalism, But When I Do…
Image source: StupidNewGuy
#21 Whoever Did This, You Have Earned My Respect
Image source: ross5781
#22 Train Vandalism In Beautiful Belgium
Image source: EdLeviud
#23 Oops, Sorry
Image source: Calcd_Uncertainty
#24 Whoever You Are, However Drunk You Were, Be Proud
Image source: HillelSlovak
#25 Ghost Busters
Image source: streetartutopia
#26 Middle-class Vandalism
Image source: sunbolts
#27 Pac Man
Image source: Sandrine Boulet
#28 Street Art In Olsztyn, Poland
Image source: Adam Okuciejewski and Szymon Czarnowski
#29 Advertisement Hacker Don’t Like Apple
Image source: imgur.com
#30 Looks Heavy
Image source: Calcd_Uncertainty
#31 Reboot Universe
Image source: Ryan Laughlin
#32 Spider
Image source: Oakoak
#33 Cut Along Line
Image source: Calcd_Uncertainty
#34 Piano
Image source: Oakoak
#35 He’s In Everything
Image source: icehock6969
#36 I Pity The First Generation That Will Be Unable To Hum The Tetris Melody On Command
Image source: thedogemperorofmankind
#37 Spiderman
Image source: Oakoak
#38 Something To Be Really Cautious About
#39 I’d Wait Around To See This
Image source: Calcd_Uncertainty
#40 So That’s What Those Lines Are For
Image source: ZadocPaet
#41 Cuddly Railing Serpent
Image source: Eyebombing
#42 Oh Nooooo!
Image source: Oakoak
#43 Stop Looking At It!
Image source: ZadocPaet
#44 X-men
#45 Chicken Strips
Image source: WilliamOakenshield
#46 Ka-boom
Image source: oakoak
#47 No Pie?
#48 Fixed!
Image source: EnterAvailableNameHere
#49 Thank You Whoever Did This!! Pure Genius
Image source: TylerUD
#50 Whoever You Are Sears Employee Let’s Be Friends
Image source: tau_cannon
#51 Yes, a straight piece!
Image source: Calcd_Uncertainty
#52 Found This In My Italy Trip Archive, Think It Belongs Here
Image source: kewko
#53 Vandalism Done Right
Image source: JadeNrdn
#54 The Pavement Knows What’s Up
Image source: hankdiggles
#55 I Commend Whoever Modified The Box On The Left
Image source: indoze
#56 Use Rosswalk
#57 Fishy
Image source: oakoak
#58 Karlsson Leg
Image source: gogelmogel
#59 Holding It Together
#60 Old Work
Image source: oakoak
#61 Barking Sign
#62 Tree
Image source: Alexey Menschikov
#63 Once In A While Vandalism Can Be Funny!
Image source: Jeff Johnson
#64 I Don’t Share My Fries Anyway
Image source: Calcd_Uncertainty
#65 Walk It Off
Image source: Calcd_Uncertainty
#66 Good Vandalism?
Image source: bitemekittykitty
#67 Celine Dion Was Here
Image source: Oakoak
#68 Waka Waka Waka Waka
Image source: Aiden Glynn
#69 Only In New Zealand
#70 Fire Hydrant Vandalism Done Right
Image source: HandsomeJay40
#71 Traffic Lights
#72 Makes Everything Better
Image source: ZadocPaet
#73 This Is The Caliber Of Graffiti That Goes On In My Town
Image source: cpuleo
#74 I Work At Best Buy. Came Across This While Stocking The Gaming Department. Thank You To Whoever Did This
Image source: ThePeskyWabbit
#75 Vandal-eyes
#76 Vandalism In Harrogate
Image source: Syril32
#77 The Death Of Trash
#78 To Whoever Did This, You Made My Bike Ride A Million Times Better
Image source: bucklesdude
#79 Love Letter
Image source: gogelmogel
#80 Somewhere In Padua, Italy
#81 Le Road Bump
#82 I Giggle Every Time I See This Street Sign
Image source: reddit.com
#83 Sarajevo During War
#84 Work Vandalism
#85 Anatomical Astronomical Clock – Brno, Czech Rep.
#86 Someone Put Googly Eyes On This Sheep Statue
#87 The Mouth -athens, Greece
#88 Pedestrians Get No Respect
#89 Vampire Statue – Sofia, Bulgaria
Image source: i2.offnews.bg
#90 Harry Can Help You
#91 Don’t F**k With The Mafia
#92 You May Need To Be British And Of A Certain Age.
Image source: now-here-this.timeout.com
#93 Must Be Some Journey Or Glee Fans In Alaska…
Image source: ItookthisphotoinSkagway,Alaska
#94 Sound Off
Image source: ZadocPaet
#95 Darth Latte
#96 Subtle Vandalism Is The Best Vandalism
Image source: marcuscomedy
#97 Monsters Inc.
#98 Amsterdam Street Art
#99 Lots Of Those In Vilnius
#100 Bubles
Image source: kanaloupou.blogspot.gr
#101 Jurrasic Park In Ecuador
#102 More Parks…. Less Parking
Image source: creativebloq.com
#103 Positive Thinking
#104 Splashes Of Colour
Image source: fiz-x.com
#105 Police Chase
#106
#107 Having A Blast!
#108 Looking Flor Him In Ecuador
#109 Wet Paint
#110 Switchowl (my Home, Bosnia And Herzegovina) :)
#111 Love At First Sight In Belgrade, Serbia.
#112 Poop Sticks
#113 Entrance To The Secret Garden Perchance?
#114 Rudolph Has A Surprise For Donner And Blitzen
#115 New Hotel In Milan
Image source: PhotoImadefewweeksagoinMilanofacabinswitchmodifiedbyStreetartist
#116 Here It Is!
#117 Afraid Of How Much You Will Weight? This Scale Offers You A Free Hug!
#118 S-m Chains
#119 Kiel, Germany, Harbour
#120 Soap Dispenser’s Seen Some Stuff
#121 Pb Sticker
#122 No Smile Zone Here – South Melbourne
#123 Man On A Mission !!!
#124 Mexico City’s Metro :3
#125 Not Art
#126 Eternal Glory To The Heroes
#127 Not Just Another Hole In The Wall
#128 Next Post Just Noticed A Bit Of Vandalism In The Bathroom Where I Work
Image source: unknown
#129 Trump Just Keeps Popping Up
Image source: kaeliseverer
#130 F**k Your Couch!
#131 Toilet
Follow Us