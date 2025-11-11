134 Random Acts Of Genius Vandalism

When we talk about vandalism, as long as it doesn’t involve actual vandals sacking cities, many people would agree that some acts of street art are funnier than they are criminal. And what about “culture jamming” and public activism? While acts of civil disobedience might include aspects with are technically a crime, should these hooligans be judged in the same light?

For all you legally minded readers, we at Bored Panda have collected this list of too-funny-to-be-illegal pranks and acts of “vandalism” by various street artists. From clever art installations to wall murals and graffitis – this list is full of illegal acts that are sure to make dull city streets just a tad bit brighter. If you think that some are funnier than others, then make your voice heard! Vote, or upload your own cool art images (or your “friend’s” images) below.

#1 Genius Street Art: Ant-Man Vs Yellow Jacket

Image source: slinkachu

#2 To Whoever Put This On The Men’s Bathroom Light. You’re A Genius, Sir!

Image source: Leafy_Seadragon

#3 Whoever Did This… Too Funny

Image source: gotemyey

#4 Stubbornness At The Highest Level

#5 Canadian Vandalism

Image source: buttonose

#6 Please Do Not Touch

Image source: Miguel Marquez

#7 1 Out Of Every 3 Snakes

Image source: sooo_many

#8 Kung Fu Fighting

Image source: Oakoak

#9 Found This In The Bathroom By My School’s Band Hall

Image source: imgur.com

#10 Cruel

Image source: Oakoak

#11 Clever Street Art

Image source: secretlakr

#12 Calvin & Hobbes

Image source: Oakoak

#13 I Saw This Stairway At School… Did What I Had To Do

Image source: reddit.com

#14 A Few Nice Ones

Image source: Bierrr

#15 Shining

Image source: Oakoak

#16 Sausage

Image source: jfb1337

#17 Diabeetus

Image source: Calcd_Uncertainty

#18 This Street Art Caught My Attention

Image source: loyydiruz02

#19 Ufo Attack

Image source: Oakoak

#20 I Don’t Always Laugh At Vandalism, But When I Do…

Image source: StupidNewGuy

#21 Whoever Did This, You Have Earned My Respect

Image source: ross5781

#22 Train Vandalism In Beautiful Belgium

Image source: EdLeviud

#23 Oops, Sorry

Image source: Calcd_Uncertainty

#24 Whoever You Are, However Drunk You Were, Be Proud

Image source: HillelSlovak

#25 Ghost Busters

Image source: streetartutopia

#26 Middle-class Vandalism

Image source: sunbolts

#27 Pac Man

Image source: Sandrine Boulet

#28 Street Art In Olsztyn, Poland

Image source: Adam Okuciejewski and Szymon Czarnowski

#29 Advertisement Hacker Don’t Like Apple

Image source: imgur.com

#30 Looks Heavy

Image source: Calcd_Uncertainty

#31 Reboot Universe

Image source: Ryan Laughlin

#32 Spider

Image source: Oakoak

#33 Cut Along Line

Image source: Calcd_Uncertainty

#34 Piano

Image source: Oakoak

#35 He’s In Everything

Image source: icehock6969

#36 I Pity The First Generation That Will Be Unable To Hum The Tetris Melody On Command

Image source: thedogemperorofmankind

#37 Spiderman

Image source: Oakoak

#38 Something To Be Really Cautious About

#39 I’d Wait Around To See This

Image source: Calcd_Uncertainty

#40 So That’s What Those Lines Are For

Image source: ZadocPaet

#41 Cuddly Railing Serpent

Image source: Eyebombing

#42 Oh Nooooo!

Image source: Oakoak

#43 Stop Looking At It!

Image source: ZadocPaet

#44 X-men

#45 Chicken Strips

Image source: WilliamOakenshield

#46 Ka-boom

Image source: oakoak

#47 No Pie?

#48 Fixed!

Image source: EnterAvailableNameHere

#49 Thank You Whoever Did This!! Pure Genius

Image source: TylerUD

#50 Whoever You Are Sears Employee Let’s Be Friends

Image source: tau_cannon

#51 Yes, a straight piece!

Image source: Calcd_Uncertainty

#52 Found This In My Italy Trip Archive, Think It Belongs Here

Image source: kewko

#53 Vandalism Done Right

Image source: JadeNrdn

#54 The Pavement Knows What’s Up

Image source: hankdiggles

#55 I Commend Whoever Modified The Box On The Left

Image source: indoze

#56 Use Rosswalk

#57 Fishy

Image source: oakoak

#58 Karlsson Leg

Image source: gogelmogel

#59 Holding It Together

#60 Old Work

Image source: oakoak

#61 Barking Sign

#62 Tree

Image source: Alexey Menschikov

#63 Once In A While Vandalism Can Be Funny!

Image source: Jeff Johnson

#64 I Don’t Share My Fries Anyway

Image source: Calcd_Uncertainty

#65 Walk It Off

Image source: Calcd_Uncertainty

#66 Good Vandalism?

Image source: bitemekittykitty

#67 Celine Dion Was Here

Image source: Oakoak

#68 Waka Waka Waka Waka

Image source: Aiden Glynn

#69 Only In New Zealand

#70 Fire Hydrant Vandalism Done Right

Image source: HandsomeJay40

#71 Traffic Lights

#72 Makes Everything Better

Image source: ZadocPaet

#73 This Is The Caliber Of Graffiti That Goes On In My Town

Image source:  cpuleo

#74 I Work At Best Buy. Came Across This While Stocking The Gaming Department. Thank You To Whoever Did This

Image source: ThePeskyWabbit

#75 Vandal-eyes

#76 Vandalism In Harrogate

Image source: Syril32

#77 The Death Of Trash

#78 To Whoever Did This, You Made My Bike Ride A Million Times Better

Image source: bucklesdude

#79 Love Letter

Image source: gogelmogel

#80 Somewhere In Padua, Italy

#81 Le Road Bump

#82 I Giggle Every Time I See This Street Sign

Image source: reddit.com

#83 Sarajevo During War

#84 Work Vandalism

#85 Anatomical Astronomical Clock – Brno, Czech Rep.

#86 Someone Put Googly Eyes On This Sheep Statue

#87 The Mouth -athens, Greece

#88 Pedestrians Get No Respect

#89 Vampire Statue – Sofia, Bulgaria

Image source: i2.offnews.bg

#90 Harry Can Help You

#91 Don’t F**k With The Mafia

#92 You May Need To Be British And Of A Certain Age.

Image source: now-here-this.timeout.com

#93 Must Be Some Journey Or Glee Fans In Alaska…

Image source: ItookthisphotoinSkagway,Alaska

#94 Sound Off

Image source: ZadocPaet

#95 Darth Latte

#96 Subtle Vandalism Is The Best Vandalism

Image source: marcuscomedy

#97 Monsters Inc.

#98 Amsterdam Street Art

#99 Lots Of Those In Vilnius

#100 Bubles

Image source: kanaloupou.blogspot.gr

#101 Jurrasic Park In Ecuador

#102 More Parks…. Less Parking

Image source: creativebloq.com

#103 Positive Thinking

#104 Splashes Of Colour

Image source: fiz-x.com

#105 Police Chase

#106

#107 Having A Blast!

#108 Looking Flor Him In Ecuador

#109 Wet Paint

#110 Switchowl (my Home, Bosnia And Herzegovina) :)

#111 Love At First Sight In Belgrade, Serbia.

#112 Poop Sticks

#113 Entrance To The Secret Garden Perchance?

#114 Rudolph Has A Surprise For Donner And Blitzen

#115 New Hotel In Milan

Image source: PhotoImadefewweeksagoinMilanofacabinswitchmodifiedbyStreetartist

#116 Here It Is!

#117 Afraid Of How Much You Will Weight? This Scale Offers You A Free Hug!

#118 S-m Chains

#119 Kiel, Germany, Harbour

#120 Soap Dispenser’s Seen Some Stuff

#121 Pb Sticker

#122 No Smile Zone Here – South Melbourne

#123 Man On A Mission !!!

#124 Mexico City’s Metro :3

#125 Not Art

#126 Eternal Glory To The Heroes

#127 Not Just Another Hole In The Wall

#128 Next Post Just Noticed A Bit Of Vandalism In The Bathroom Where I Work

Image source: unknown

#129 Trump Just Keeps Popping Up

Image source: kaeliseverer

#130 F**k Your Couch!

#131 Toilet

