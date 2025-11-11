I Shoot People In The Street And Like To Watch Their Expressions Through My Camera

by

Hello, I am Miguelitor, a Hong Kong-based Spanish photographer who likes to take photos en in the street. It was two years ago when I bought a compact camera to shoot what I saw every day in the streets and on public transportation and I loved to see the beauty of human expression.

My photography is candid and unplanned, focussing on the expressions of people. My shots often incorporate humor, contrasts, emotions, coincidences, juxtaposition and decisive moments.

I will keep shooting, I love people´s expressions, their moments, I love to watch it through my camera and I love to imagine what photo I am going to take tomorrow.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

#22

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

#28

#29

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

#35

#36

#37

#38

#39

