“Probably Shouldn’t Do This Again”: Joaquin Phoenix Followed “Horrible Diet” For “Joker”

Joaquin Phoenix lost 52 pounds (approximately 24 kilograms) for his latest role. The actor opened up about his controversial diet for the Joker’s sequel during a Venice Film Festival press conference on Wednesday (September 4). The dancing component of Joker: Folie à Deux made it reportedly harder to lose weight.
Joaquin made headlines back in 2020 when he revealed he had lost 52 pounds preparing for his role as Arthur Fleck in the first film, Variety reported on Wednesday (September 4).
During Joker’s press tour, the 49-year-old actor reportedly said that he ate mainly lettuce and steamed vegetables to achieve the supervillain’s emaciated looks.
Nevertheless, Joaquin took a slightly different approach for Joker: Folie à Deux, as he said during the press conference in Venice, Italy: “I’m not going to talk through specifics of the diet, because I just think nobody wants to hear that.
“But this time, it felt a bit more complicated just because there was so much dance rehearsal that we were doing, which I didn’t have last time.
“So it felt a bit more difficult, but it is safe. But you’re right, I’m now 49, I probably shouldn’t do this again. This is probably it for me.”
The Oscar winner went on to direct the conversation to his co-star, Lady Gaga, whose real name is Stefani Germanotta, noting: “Stefani also lost a lot of weight.
“I remember when I first met you in rehearsals and then you went away and when you came back, you lost a lot of weight. It was really impressive.”
The songstress, who plays Harley Quinn in the new musical psychological thriller film, thanked Joaquin before explaining: “I think we transformed into our characters over a period of time, and we continued to hone in every kind of detail.”
When asked how many pounds he had lost this time, Joaquin said he didn’t exactly remember and then lamented his idea to talk about his physical transformation in the first place, Variety reported.
The Hollywood star said: “I know I was responsible last time for talking about it, but it’s difficult to do so that becomes your obsession because you’re working the entire time to get to a certain weight.
“So then you end up talking about it, and then it just sounds like an actor going on and on about how much weight they lost.
“By the end of that run, I was so sick of myself and angry at myself for making such a big deal about that part, because you just do what you’re f*****g supposed to do.
“So this time I was like, ‘I’m not going to do that.’”
Joaquin went on to reportedly whisper into the mic, “It was 47 pounds [approximately 21 kilograms],” before clarifying: “No, I’m joking. I don’t know.”
Joker: Folie à Deux is the follow-up to director Todd Phillips’ 2019 film Joker, which also premiered at Venice and won a Golden Lion prize.
Taking place two years after the events of Joker, Folie à Deux reportedly adds a brand-new musical element to the story of the agent of chaos.
“Failed comedian Arthur Fleck meets the love of his life, Harley Quinn, while in Arkham State Hospital,” the movie’s synopsis reads on IMDb. “Upon release, the pair embark on a doomed romantic misadventure.”
The Joker and Harley Quinn are two iconic villains from DC Comics, often seen as a chaotic duo. The Joker, Gotham’s infamous criminal mastermind and arch-nemesis of Batman, is known for his unpredictable and violent nature.
Actors can lose weight for roles, as exemplified by Matthew McConaughey, who lost weight for Dallas Buyers Club
Harley Quinn, originally Dr. Harleen Quinzel, was a psychiatrist at Arkham Asylum who fell in love with the Joker while treating him. Their relationship is toxic and manipulative, with the Joker frequently abusing and exploiting Harley.
Despite this, Harley remains infatuated with him for much of their story, though she eventually begins to break free from his control, finding her own identity and independence.
Joker: Folie à Deux also stars Brendan Gleeson, Catherine Keener, and Zazie Beetz, and it is set to premiere in theaters on October 4.
It is common for actors to lose weight for roles to meet the physical demands of their characters. For instance, both Matthew McConaughey and Jared Leto lost significant weight for the 2013 biographical drama film Dallas Buyers Club, where they played dying AIDS patients.
Anne Hathaway, who played struggling mother and sex worker Fantine in Les Misérables, not only lost her hair as her character had to sell it but also dropped 25 pounds (approximately 11 kilograms) in two weeks, according to Life & Style.
Additionally, Anne reportedly revealed in a 2012 interview that she only ate two thin squares of dried oatmeal paste a day.
“His commitment to the role is impressive,” a reader commented
