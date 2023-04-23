Every Season Of Friends Ranked (From Worst To Best)

For 10 years millions of viewers were gripped by the stories and antics of six best friends from New York. Friends would go on to become one of the most-watched TV shows of all time and it is still heavily syndicated and available on streaming services despite the show ending almost 20 years ago. Unfortunately, don’t expect any new seasons of Friends to be made, although we still hold out hope for a new spin-off.
Friends followed best friends Rachel (Jennifer Aniston), Phoebe (Lisa Kudrow), Monica (Courtney Cox), Joey (Matt LeBlanc), Chandler (Matthew Perry), and Ross (David Schwimmer) and became a large part of many people’s lives from 1994-2004. During that time the show ran for 10 seasons, but which ones were the best? Here is every Friends season ranked from worst to best.
10. Season 9
Season 9 made it apparent that all good things come to an end and Friends was finally beginning to run out of steam. Although the season was the lowest point in Friends, it did have some highlights. The season saw the introduction of Mike (Paul Rudd) who would remain in the series until the end. There were some fun episodes including when Rachel’s sister Amy (Christina Applegate) came for Thanksgiving. Season 9 also featured some harder-hitting stories such as Monica and Chandler finding out they can’t have children. But overall, season 9 fell flat and showed viewers that the series can’t last forever.
9. Season 1
It might come as a surprise to see Season 1 of friends ranked so low down on the list as this is where many of us were first introduced to the show and we’ve been fans since the very beginning. But, that is also a testament to how good the show is that season 1 is considered one of the worst. While the season is overall good, there are some learning curves and teething problems that get ironed out as the show goes on. With it being the first season there are times when the chemistry isn’t quite there yet and it feels like the show is finding its feet. Thankfully it did because it’s only up from here, well…with the exception of season 9.
8. Season 2
When season 1 ended we were left on a cliffhanger after Rachel decided to meet Ross at the airport as he returned from a trip to confess her feelings for him. Unfortunately for Rachel, he had started dating Julie (Lauren Tom) while he was away. Much of season 2 focuses on Ross and Rachel as they try and date other people despite both having feelings for each other. This did lead to the hilarious episode with Ross and Rachel’s new boyfriend Russ (David Schwimmer wearing a wig) and their awkward encounter as neither realizes they are very much alike. Eventually, the two got together but as we know in sitcoms people can’t have a happy ending that early in the series.
7. Season 10
All good things must come to an end and after 10 years it was time to say goodbye to Friends. Although it wasn’t the best season of the show, it did a great job at wrapping things up nicely to conclude all of the character’s story arcs, with the exception of Joey, but we all know what that led to. Much of season 10 was focused on Monica and Chandler’s inability to have children and working with a surrogate mother (Anna Faris) to help complete their family. Another key point towards the end of the season was Ross and Rachel’s relationship and whether they’d get their happily ever after. Overall, it was a good way to wrap up and it was sad to say goodbye to old friends.
6. Season 7
Season 7 begins with Monica and Chandler getting engaged and much of the season revolves around the couple planning their dream wedding and all of the stress that goes along with it. There are some minor stories going on throughout the season, such as Phoebe and Rachel no longer living together, and Joey’s acting career being very turbulent, but much of the focus is on the wedding which does happen at the end of the season. But, it wouldn’t be a wedding without some shocking moments, and this one is no different as we discover that Rachel is pregnant.
5. Season 3
Season 3 largely focuses on Ross and Rachel’s relationship and its eventual end with the iconic “we were on a break” scene. This remains the focal point of season 3 with many minor stories taking place around it. But, with Friends as a whole largely revolving around Ross and Rachel, it is understandable why it receives so much air time and focus. Other good stories throughout season 3 include Monica dating a millionaire (Jon Favreau) that wants to become UFC champion back before MMA became popular. Towards the end of season 3, we also learn that Phoebe has a long lost brother (Antonino Giovanni Ribisi) she has never met, which then becomes the focus of Phoebe’s stories throughout season 4 and early season 5, so this is a very important plot point that is introduced this season. At this time, the writers have multiple dozens of episodes under their belt and the cast has great chemistry; as such, this is when the show really begins firing on all cylinders.
4. Season 8
After the shocking revelation at Monica and Chandler’s wedding, much of season 8 revolves around Rachel’s pregnancy and more importantly, who is the father of her child. There are plenty of great storylines woven into this overall arc, including Joey trying to step up to support Rachel and her baby, as well as a hilarious appearance by Brad Pitt that is the highlight of the season. Season 8 concludes with the birth of Rachel’s baby, which came with a shocking twist as Joey accidentally proposes to Rachel who accepts.
3. Season 6
Season 6 is a fantastic season that really embodies everything that Friends is, especially as the show and actors begin to mature and it enters its next phase with characters getting pregnant, married, and planning their futures. Although, it doesn’t appear to be the case at the start as it opens with a drunk Ross and Rachel getting married in Las Vegas and soon after regretting their decision. Season 6 also focuses on Monica and Chandler’s relationship as it gets more serious. Monica contemplates getting back with Richard (Tom Selleck) after he confesses his love for her, coincidentally at the same time Chandler was trying to downplay his feelings ahead of a surprise proposal, did he make the biggest mistake of his life?
2. Season 4
Season 4 of Friends is ranked high on the list because largely focused on two major stories, Ross and Rachel’s relationship which eventually led to his relationship with Emily (Helen Baxendale), and Phoebe becoming a surrogate for her brother’s triplets. This period of time and subsequent seasons is when Friends was at its best and there are very few dull moments in the episodes. The highlight is the gang’s trip to London for Ross and Emily’s wedding, minus a pregnant Phoebe. Season 4 concludes with an incredible cliffhanger that sees Chandler and Monica hooking up and Ross accidentally saying Rachel’s name during his vows…oops.
1. Season 5
Season 5 picks up right where Season 4’s cliffhanger left off with the fallout of Ross saying the wrong name at his wedding. Much of the early part of the series revolves around Ross trying to salvage his relationship, as well as Monica and Chandler hiding their relationship. Eventually, the cat gets out of the bag and everyone learns that the two are together. Season 5 concludes with a drunk Ross and Rachel getting married in Las Vegas after resuming their relationship. This is peak Friends and ranked as the best season of the show and one of the best seasons of any sitcom ever.
