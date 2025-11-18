“Their Relationship Is On Steroids”: Bradley Cooper Buys $6.5M Farmhouse Near Gigi Hadid’s Mom

Bradley Cooper is now reportedly the owner of a palatial retreat on a vast 33-acre farm in Pennsylvania.
The Silver Linings Playbook actor recently invested a hefty $6.5 million in the residence, according to the New York Post.
The report comes not long after a revelation in December by Page Six about Bradley acquiring a luxurious property in the posh New Hope area. What is noteworthy is that the location is conveniently situated near the home of his girlfriend Gigi Hadid’s mother, Yolanda.
Originally built in 1704, the expansive farmhouse has been through numerous renovations and expansions over the years to be transformed into a luxurious manor.
Image credits: BACKGRID
With the high-stakes investment, Bradley has at his disposal seven bedrooms and six baths over an area of 6,300 square feet. The estate also includes a refurbished guest house.
The array of luxurious amenities also includes a pool, a pond, and a classic stone bank barn. A listing of the house also reveals that the 20-acre private lake offers a pristine spot for canoeing and kayaking.
Nestled within a picturesque setting, the home is a beautiful blend of age-old elegance and modern comfort. The interior of the main residence is a testament to the property’s rich history with its walk-in fireplaces, stone sinks, exposed stone, and beamed ceilings. The warmth of French oak hardwood floors extends through every level, adding to the home’s timeless appeal.
The European kitchen and baths, all by Boffi, also make the home a unique find.
The $6.5 million residence, located in affluent New Hope, is a only an eight-minute drive away from the home of Gigi’s mother, Yolanda
Image credits: Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty
Upon entering the first floor, guests are greeted by a gallery-style hall that provides a grand view of the patio and the landscaped gardens. This level also boasts a dedicated fitness area and a spacious family room, complete with a screened porch.
The upper floor has two guest bedrooms and a full bath.
The cherry on top is that the actor’s newly acquired residence is just an eight-minute drive away from Yolanda’s $4 million estate, which she purchased in 2017.
Moreover, the 49-year-old actor has strong ties that connect him to Pennsylvania. Bradley is from Philadelphia’s Abington Township and is so connected to his roots that he reunited with his high-school classmates at a Philadelphia brewery last November to mark three decades since he and his friends graduated.
When news of the actor’s big-ticket home investment came out in December, a source told Page Six that Bradley and Gigi were way past the “getting to know each other” phase.
“Their relationship is on steroids. It’s getting serious very quickly,” the source said.
Built in 1704, the luxurious abode boasts seven bedrooms and six baths
Image credits: Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty
An insider also told Us Weekly in December that Bradley did indeed purchase a home in Pennsylvania but not because of Gigi or her family.
“Bradley purchased a home in Pennsylvania,” the source said and clarified that the purchase “has nothing to do with Gigi or her family.”
“Things are going great with Bradley and Gigi, and they’re really enjoying spending time together. However, Bradley buying a home in New Hope is just a coincidence that it’s near Yolanda’s Pennsylvania farm,” the source added.
The source pointed out that Bradley is a Philadelphia native with “many ties” to the area.
“He attended school there and spent a ton of time there throughout his life, including filming Silver Linings Playbook. He’s a huge Eagles fan and has a ton of friends and family there. He is excited about having a place in his hometown,” the source added.
The fact that Bradley’s new abode is close to Yolanda’s estate is, nevertheless, an added bonus.
The retreat home’s amenities include a pool, a pond, and access to a serene 20-acre private lake ideal for canoeing and kayaking
Image credits: Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty
Gigi has spoken about her mother’s farm in the past and said it’s the place where her family huddles up together to feel like themselves again.
“It’s where we can all come and feel like ourselves again. When I’m here, I just get in my truck and go to the store. Kids get excited at the market, but they don’t take their phones out. They want us to feel normal, and that’s very appreciated,” she told Elle in 2019.
Bradley and Gigi were recently spotted together strolling through New York City arm-in-arm on what was their first Valentine’s Day together.
Rumors about the couple dating only began in October last year. A source told ET in December that their exes are on the same page with their relationship.
The charming farmhouse combines walk-in fireplaces, stone sinks, and exposed stone and beamed ceilings with modern elements like a sleek European kitchen
Image credits: Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty
Bradley shares 6-year-old Lea with his ex Irina Shayk, while Gigi is a mother to 3-year-old Khai with Zayn Malik.
“Gigi, Bradley, Irina, and Zayn are all in a place where they want each person to be happy and healthy. Zayn’s priority is to have a good co-parenting relationship with Gigi,” a source told the outlet.
A source also told the outlet that Bradley and Irina share an amicable relationship after their split in 2019.
“They are close, and both of them love and prioritize their daughter,” the source said.
Bradley, 49, and Gigi, 28, who have spent their first Valentine’s Day together, were first seen as a pair at the chic West Village eatery Via Carota last October
Image credits: Kurfiss Sotheby’s International Realty
Another source also told ET that Gigi and Zayn are also in a better place now.
“Their relationship is in a much healthier spot than it once was. They are both set on providing their baby girl with the most stable and normal upbringing and life that they possibly can,” the source said.
Some fans are expecting Gigi to accompany Bradley for their official couple’s red carpet debut at the upcoming Oscars. But Bradley dispelled the rumors and said his mother, Gloria Campano, is going to be holding his hand as he attends the 2024 Oscars.
Maestro—which Bradley directed, co-wrote, co-produced, and also starred in—was nominated for seven awards.
“100 percent. There’s no question she’s coming,” Bradley told E! News about his mother. “Because, first of all, she’s an amazing hang. She’s cool. And I just get a thrill every time I go with her because she’s like, says exactly what she thinks of anybody.”
Gloria has often been Bradley’s plus-one at major events, and she was with him when he attended the Oscars in 2013—the same year the actor received a nomination for his portrayal of Pat in Silver Linings Playbook.
“One night, when I started the profession,” Bradley told E! News in 2013, about a month before the award show, “[Mom said] ‘If you ever [get nominated], I am the date.'”
While some focused on the twenty-year age gap between the stars, others congratulated them for their relationship
Follow Us