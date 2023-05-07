Friends burst onto screens in 1994 and quickly became one of the most popular TV shows ever made. It took six unknown actors and shot them into new realms of fame, redefining how Hollywood talent thought about working on TV shows. In recent years, with the rise of streaming platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime, many Hollywood stars are stepping into the world of TV. However, it wasn’t like this in the 90s when Friends was first taking off.
The traditional trajectory of a movie star was to work their way from TV shows into movies, and from there they would typically never look back and continue on their climb to becoming a box office movie star. But when Friends rose to popularity in the mid-90s, big-name actors wanted their moment to shine on the small screen opposite the beloved cast of Friends. Here are five of the best guest star appearances on Friends ranked.
5. George Clooney and Noah Wyle
George Clooney famously portrayed Dr. Michael Mitchell in the Season 1 episode of Friends, “The One With Two Parts: Part Two”. In this episode, Rachel sprains her ankle from a fall off the balcony, but when she goes to the hospital without health insurance, she asks Monica to switch names with her. To make perplexing matters even more confusing, Rachel sets up a double date for herself and Monica with two doctors, and the two must now remember who is who during this hilarious matchup.
By the time Clooney appeared on Friends, he was already a rising star from NBC’s medical drama, ER. So, when he appeared in the episode as a doctor, TV fanatics thought it was a cross-over of sorts – especially seeing as Clooney’s ER co-star appeared alongside him. However, the two played entirely different characters in Friends, but their guest spots as doctors were a definite nod at ER. This led many to believe it was a publicity stunt from the network to build hype for both shows which were currently in their first season.
4. Ben Stiller
Ben Stiller appeared in season 3 of Friends. By the point of his guest appearance, Stiller was making his mark in the comedy world but he wasn’t quite a Hollywood star just yet. After a small appearance opposite Adam Sandler in Happy Gilmore, and a stab at directing with Reality Bites, it may well have been his hilarious guest spot on Friends that showcased him to the mainstream masses. Stiller played Tommy, a man with a severe temper that only Ross has witnessed.
When Tommy starts dating Rachel, Ross experiences his anger problems firsthand when he nearly bumps into him outside of the coffee shop. However, the rest of the gang don’t believe Ross and put it down to Ross’ jealousy over Rachel’s new relationship. Stiller’s Tommy loses it a number of times throughout the episode, but he is finally caught by the gang when screaming at Joey and Chandler’s beloved pet duck.
3. Reese Witherspoon
When Jennifer Aniston stormed into Monica’s New York City apartment as the bratty Rachel in 1994, it first appeared that she would be the character that you’d love to hate. However, she turned that around and quickly became a strong independent woman and arced her way out of the brattiness. But when her sister comes to visit in Friends season 6, viewers got a slice of Deja Vu right back to the very first episode of the show.
Reese Witherspoon played Jill Green in Friends, Rachel’s spoilt little sister who comes to visit after a falling out with her father. While Rachel tries her best to help Jill become self-sufficient and independent, Jill can’t help but stir up trouble. After a falling out with Rachel, Jill quickly sets her sights on Ross to exact her revenge. Ross of course falls for it, and the resulting drama makes for one of the most hilarious episodes in the show’s history. Aniston’s and Witherspoon’s powerful on-screen chemistry set the groundwork for another dynamic collaboration with Apple TV’s The Morning Show.
2. Robin Williams and Billy Crystal
Throughout Friends, the six best pals spend a great deal of their time occupying the orange couch in Central Perk coffee shop. It’s their sacred spot and viewers rarely see any other customers sitting there, and the odd time that they do, the friends move them on pretty quickly. However, when Tomas (Williams) and Tim (Crystal) use the couch to talk out their troubles in season 3 episode 24, the friends can’t help but listen to their ridiculous conversation.
As documented in William’s book, Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind, he and fellow comedian Billy Crystal were close friends for years on and off the screen. When the two got a chance to team up for the lead roles in the movie, Father’s Day, Warner Bros. set them up with a guest spot on Friends the night before the movie’s release to kick up some hype. The actors were given no script to follow so they simply improvised on the spot and rolled with the idea of a man confiding in his friend due to suspicions and fears that his wife is cheating. The resulting scene was an over-the-top yet hilarious moment with a comedy sketch-type feel, and the friend’s reactions only added to the hilarity of the situation.
1. Bruce Willis
Bruce Willis is perhaps the biggest star to ever appear in Friends. While his real-life name is referred to in the show when Ross, Joey, and Chandler praise him for Die Hard, Willis portrayed the fictional character of Paul Stevens towards the end of the sixth season. Willis portrayed the tough and firm Paul who just so happens to be Ross’ worst nightmare, the father to the student Ross is dating. Of course, like most fathers would, he gives Ross a hard time, and to make matters even more disastrous, he is also piques the romantic interest of Rachel.
Despite only appearing in two episodes, Willis’ guest star appearance stands out in his impressive portfolio of work as one of his funniest-ever characters. When Rachel cracks through his tough exterior, Paul opens up and the flood works flow like a newborn baby. The two episodes remain two of the highest-rated episodes on IMDB and a classic guest star appearance on Friends.
