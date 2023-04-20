Friends: What The Cast Are Doing Now

Friends shot onto the small screen in 1994 and took six unknown actors and made them global superstars. The charming show focused on the personal and professional lives of six friends in New York City as they navigate love, work, and city life. It became an instant hit and has continued to grow in popularity ever since.
While it took mild inspiration from the mega-successful series, Seinfeld, with its premise of no specific storyline, it was still truly unique and redefined television thereafter. It has continued to trend decades after it last aired, holding a high place on IMDB’s 250 Top TV Shows Of All Time. It continues to reach new generations thanks to the full 10 seasons being available to stream on Netflix. Here’s what the cast of Friends are doing now.
Jennifer Aniston – Rachel
Jennifer Aniston played Rachel Green in Friends. She stormed on screen in season one as the spoilt brat who has just fled her wedding day after a serious case of cold feet. With her Dad cutting off her credit card, she has no choice but to grow up and go out on her own. She quickly evolves into a strong and independent business woman and charts an on/off relationship with Ross.
Much like her character in the show, Jennifer Aniston has really flourished throughout her career. She is also arguably the most successful out of the cast. She has gone on to star in many movies like Along Came Polly, Office Space, and Bruce Almighty.
Aniston has shown off her dramatic abilities with movies like Cake and Dumplin‘, and spearheaded Apple TV’s The Morning Show. She continues to be one of the most influential actresses in Hollywood and has recently teamed up with Adam Sandler for Netflix smash hits, Murder Mystery and Murder Mystery 2. She is a Primetime Emmy winner and a Critics Choice nominee.
David Schwimmer – Ross
David Schwimmer played the dorky but loveable Ross Geller in Friends. Schwimmer displayed a nuanced range of characteristics as the intelligent paleontologist with a knack for flying off the handle. His utter love for Rachel boasted the biggest recurring storyline in the show and served as the greatest moment in the series finale.
Schimmer has gone on to live an eclectic career in the film and TV industry. He has directed a handful of movies like, Run Fat Boy Run, and the 2010 drama Trust. He has also co-starred in a variety of series like Curb Your Enthusiasm and American Crime Story. In 2020, Schwimmer ventured over to the UK for Peacock’s cyber security comedy, Intelligence. As of 2023, the acclaimed show is in its third season.
Courteney Cox – Monica
Courteney Cox playing Monica Geller in the series. Her role as the tightly-wound but kind-hearted chef brought some of the show’s funniest moments. Her quirky annoyances were put to the side thanks to her hilarious, loveable nature. Mid way through the show, her secret relationship to Chandler gave the show a story twist that nobody saw coming, and the two went on to marry and become one of TV’s most loved couples.
Outside of Friends, Cox is most famous for her role in the Scream franchise. She has been onboard since the original 1996 horror classic, and has played a big part in the revamped sequels. 2023 saw Cox return for Scream VI, which has received great accolades for its twist on the franchise, taking place in New York City. She is also returning to star in Shining Vale season 2 alongside Greg Kinnear.
Matt LeBlanc – Joey
Matt LeBlanc played the charming (if problematic) Joey Tribbiani in Friends. His role as the struggling actor provided a lot of the show’s comedic relief. While every character has there moments, Joey is perhaps the most hilarious of the bunch. Outside of Friends, LeBlanc has had the least work in TV and film. After the show ended he got his own spin-off show, simply titled Joey. The series saw Joey pack up his bags and head to Hollywood to make it as an actor. Joey ran for two seasons between 2004 and 2006.
After Joey was cancelled, LeBlanc played a fictionalized version of himself in the series Episodes. The show focused on a pair of British TV producers who move to Hollywood to export their most popular series and seek LeBlanc for the lead role. After a brief turn presenting the British car-related show Top Gear, LeBlanc has returned to acting, playing Adam Burns in Man With a Plan.
Lisa Kudrow – Phoebe
Lisa Kudrow played the wackiest character on the show, Phoebe Buffay. The guitar playing hippy with a crazy past gave the show the edge that it needed. Her character has some of the craziest moments on the show and was a wealth of revelations throughout.
Kudrow has starred in an impressive array of movie like Analyse This with Robert De Niro, Long Shot and Romy and Michele’s High School Reunion. These days, she mostly takes on small supporting roles in TV and film, such as playing General Naird’s wife in Space Force, so she can enjoy her semi-retired lifestyle. However, she is set to star in a supporting role in Craig Johnson’s horror comedy, The Parenting.
Matthew Perry – Chandler
Matthew Perry played Chandler Bing on Friends. His portrayal of the awkward jokester provided a dynamic character evolution throughout the show. As he fell in love with Monica, he became more grounded but his need for attention continued to grow, resulting in hilarious moments.
Perry went on to star alongside Bruce Willis in The Whole Nine Yards, and played an older version of Zac Efron’s character in 17 Again. Perry stepped away from fame for a while before releasing a book about his struggles with addiction. Matthew Perry is now planning on directing his first ever movie, which he wrote himself.
