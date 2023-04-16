10 Things You Didn’t Know About The Irishman’s Robert De Niro

Robert De Niro has been in the industry for six decades, acting, directing, and producing several tv shows and films. Needless to say, he’s regarded as one of the greatest actors of all time, with 68 awards and 133 nominations to his name. Over the years, the renowned actor has developed an appetite for classical movies.
He has played prominent roles in timeless pieces like The Irishman, The Godfather, and The Goodfellas. His ability to adapt perfectly to any role makes him an outstanding actor regardless of the film’s genre. So whether it’s comedy, thriller, action, or romance, you always know what to expect with Robert De Niro. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about the legend.
10. He Started Acting Quite Early
When he was 10, Robert De Niro took part in a school production of The Wizard of OZ. Young Robert was the cowardly lion, starkly contrasting with the man who played the Don in The Godfather II. However, it was the start of something that would eventually turn into a lifelong career.
9. Robert De Niro is a very private person
Robert De Niro is tight-lipped and is known to give strict guidelines when he agrees to be interviewed. A Vanity Fair interview with De Niro revealed nothing in particular except that he prefers not to talk about his private life. However, he is open to talking about his career.
Only close friends know the ins and outs of his private life. “Bobby never answers his phone. And he calls you – you never call him”, was the response the reporter got from one of his close friends. Although the statement is over 9 years old, it still provides a glimpse into who he is.
8. He Has Starred In A Film With His Daughter
The star’s adopted daughter, Drena De Niro, is also an actress. De Niro adopted her when he was still with his first wife, Diahnne Abbott. Drena, who will be 52 by September 2023, has co-starred alongside her father in many films. Some of them include The Adventures of Rocky and Bullwinkle (2000), The Intern (2015), Joy (2015), and New Year’s Eve (2011). She’s also the mother to his Grandson, Leandro De Niro.
7. Robert De Niro Was Given The Medal Of Freedom
Robert De Niro is a Democrat and is very vocal about his political opinions. In 2016, former President, Barack Obama, gave him the highest award a civilian can receive — the Presidential Medal Of Freedom. Other actors honored with a similar award are Denzel Washington, Tom Hanks, and Barbra Streisand.
6. He’s Also A Businessman
The star wears many hats, nevertheless, he still finds the time to run a business. Robert owns a chain of restaurants and hotels under the trade name Nobu Hospitality. Robert De Niro co-founded the luxury hotel and restaurants with renowned Chef Nobu Matsuhisa in 1994. Presently, Nobu has expanded to over 15 Hotels and 63 restaurants around the world.
5. He Banned Former President Donald Trump From His Restaurant
Without a doubt, the star has a strong political opinion. As a Democrat, he made it no secret that he was openly against former President Donald Trump. But things took a different turn when the Hollywood legend revealed that he wouldn’t let Trump into any branch of his restaurant. De Niro’s strong political opinion is well matched by Chef Nobu’s who cheekily mentioned that he’d like to see De Niro and Trump sit next to each other.
4. Robert De Niro Dropped Out Of High School
Playing the role of The Cowardly Lion in school opened up a world of possibilities to a young Robert De Niro. The actor said he finally felt he could express himself on that stage. Clearly, he had been bitten by the acting bug, but it wasn’t until he turned 16 that he dropped out of high school to pursue his passion.
3. He Got The Nickname Bobby Milk From An Italian Street Gang
Undoubtedly, Robert De Niro’s gangster roles suit him well, especially in movies like The Godfather II, Casino, and Goodfellas. Perhaps his days as an Italian street gang member might have something to do with this. A native of New York, Young De Niro often wandered the streets of Little Italy after school. He later got involved with an Italian gang and was nicknamed Bobby Milk because of his appearance.
2. He Auditioned For Several Roles In The Godfather II
Before playing the role of Vito Corleone, Robert De Niro was not a popular name in Hollywood. He became a sensation after his appearance in The Godfather II. However, the star auditioned for several roles in the Godfather sequel and was turned down. There were four roles: Sonny Corleone, Michael Corleone, Carlo Rizzi, and Paulie Gatto. Finally, director Francis Ford Coppola decided to give Robert a chance.
1. Robert De Niro Once Worked As A Taxi Driver
In the film The Taxi Driver, De Niro played Travis, a war veteran and New York City cabbie. To prepare for the role, he worked as a taxi driver for more than a month before shooting the movie. The film was released in February 1976 and is considered one of his best films. It even earned him a nomination for Best Actor at the Academy Awards.
