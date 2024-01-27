As far as Hollywood power couples go, Zendaya and Tom Holland continue to melt the hearts of fans and admirers. One thing that makes them adorable is how young and individually talented they are. Holland is one of the most popular and most successful actors of his generation.
Zendaya, an actor, singer, and fashion icon, is also one of the most successful actresses of her generation. When together, besides the fact that they can’t get their eyes and hands off each other, Zendaya looks taller than Tom Holland. Here’s more on Zendaya and Tom Holland’s career, romance, and height difference.
How Zendaya and Tom Holland Met
Film audiences know the first time Zendaya and Holland co-starred in a movie was in the 2017 Tom Holland-led Spider-Man: Homecoming. Holland was a relatively unknown actor until his appearance as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War (2016). However, Zendaya was popular as a Disney Channel star and had several guest appearances in television. The couple first met while filming Spider-Man: Homecoming. Like most romance stories, Zendaya and Tom Holland began as really close friends. It was easy for them to bond as they were mostly the two youngest actors on the set.
Although Zendaya had relative fame on the small screen, Spider-Man: Homecoming was her feature film debut. Soon, they became best friends, with Holland admitting in a People interview that she helped him manage his newfound fame. However, speculations about their romance started during the press tours. They shared an undeniable chemistry. Although they denied dating at the time, sources close to them revealed they had been dating during the movie’s filming.
Zendaya and Tom Holland’s Relationship Timeline
While these reports of secretly dating kept their fans and admirers excited, Zendaya and Holland soon confirmed they weren’t truly officially dating. In 2018, Holland’s occasional uploads of Zendaya on his Instagram led “shippers” to conclude it was official between the actors. However, the prospect of a romance came crashing down when rumors of Zendaya and her Euphoria co-star Jacob Elordi began spreading in August 2019. Zendaya, who mentioned in an X (Twitter) post in July 2017 that she hadn’t taken a vacation in years, was spotted vacationing in Greece with Jacob Elordi.
By early 2020, Zendaya and Elordi seemed inseparable. In February 2020, paparazzi photos of Elordi kissing Zendaya in New York City emerged. Zendaya and Holland romance shippers were more than excited when Elordi was rumored to be dating model and actress Kaia Gerber in September 2020. On the other end, Holland didn’t stay single as he began dating fellow English actress Nadia Parkes. Holland and Parkes reportedly quarantined together in London during the COVID-19 pandemic.
By early July 2021, there was hope on the horizon for Zendaya and Tom Holland’s romance. Not only had Holland and Parkes split, but Zendaya and Tom Holland were photographed kissing in his car in Los Angeles. The famous kissing photo trended on X, with fans and shippers celebrating the long-awaited romance and union between Zendaya and Holland. For more than a year after that, the couple refused to confirm or deny they were dating. However, since they never explicitly denied it but would prefer their lives were kept private, it only fuelled speculations that they were officially dating. Fast forward to the 2022 Emmys, Zendaya officially confirms dating Holland. In answering an interview question, she admitted her boyfriend was the first person she texted about her win. In the interview, Zendaya stated that since her mother was present at the ceremony, her boyfriend was the first person she texted. Conveniently, Tom Holland didn’t attend the 2022 Emmys.
What’s the Height Difference Between Zendaya and Tom Holland?
Zendaya began her career as a model and worked for a few brands like Macy’s, Old Navy, and Mervyns. Zendaya has a height of 1. 78 meters (5′ 10″). Tom Holland obviously looks a lot shorter than Zendaya. Holland has a height of 1. 69 meters (5′ 6½″). The height difference between Zendaya and Tom Holland is about 0.09 meters (0.29″). Although Zendaya looks a lot taller than Tom Holland, their height difference is less than 0.1 meters (0.3 inches). A major reason for the significantly perceived height between Zendaya and Tom Holland has to be the actress’ slender figure and Holland’s body build.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!