Tom Holland: 5 Things You Didn’t Know About the Spider-Man Actor

Thomas Stanley Holland is an English actor most notable for his role as Spider-Man in the MCU. Holland’s career started as a dancer at age nine when he enrolled in a hip-hop dancing class at Nifty Feet Dance School in Wimbledon. Lynne Page, an associate of Peter Darling, choreographer of Billy Elliot the Musical, noticed him. Page arranged for him to audition for a role in the musical at London’s Victoria Palace Theatre. In 2008, after two years of training, Holland got a supporting role and was upgraded to the title role in the same year. He played that role until 2010. In 2012, Holland made his film debut as a teenage tourist trapped in a tsunami in the disaster drama The Impossible. The following year he appeared in the romantic drama film How I Live Now. Holland directed the short film Tweet in 2015.
Holland’s career breakthrough came in 2016 with his role as Spider-Man in Captain America: Civil War, a role he continued to play in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In 2017, Holland received the BAFTA Rising Star Award and became the youngest actor to play a title role in an MCU film in Spider-Man: Homecoming. He reprised his role as Spiderman in the Spider-Man: Homecoming sequels Far From Home in 2019 and No Way Home in 2021, each grossed over $1 billion worldwide, and in 2021, No Way Home became the highest-grossing film of the year. His other acting credits include Uncharted, The Devil All the Time, Cherry and voiced roles in the 20220 animation Onward. Here are a few things to know about the English actor.
Tom Holland Has A Tattoo Of The Spider-Man Symbol
After landing the role of the friendly neighbourhood Spider-Man, Holland got a tattoo of the Spider-Man symbol. The tattoo is located on the bottom of his foot. He revealed in an interview that getting the ink at Bang Bang Tattoo in New York “hurt so much,” but was still “an amazing experience”. Holland also revealed that getting the tattoo was a long-term goal. He had to get inked three times because it faded away because of the part of his body it was being inked on.
He Had His First Kiss Backstage At The Billy Elliot: The Musical
In 2008, Holland secured the title role at the Billy Elliot: The Musical that took place at Victoria Palace Theatre in London’s West End. The role was a huge turning point in his professional and personal life. During an interview in 2017, Holland revealed that his first kiss happened with one of the girls who played Debbie in the play. Although he was dared to make out with her he said he had no regrets, he added that he was
“dared by a friend because I was falling madly in love with her, but she had no interest in kissing me. She was dared to and I made out with her for all of three seconds and it was magical“
He Is Also A Gymnast
During his time performing in the musical, Tom Holland learned gymnastics. His gymnastics skills were a big part of the reason why he was cast as Spider-Man. Directors of the Russo brothers also confirmed it revealing that Holland’s dancing and gymnastics abilities were some of the reasons they cast him. Additionally, Spider-Man’s creator Stan Lee, also mentioned that Holland was the exact age and height when he envisioned the character.
Tom Holland Has Dyslexia
When he was seven, Holland was diagnosed with dyslexia. His parents Nicola and Dominic Holland sent him to a private school so he could get the necessary attention. In an interview with Jazlyn Guerra in 2021 he was asked about how his diagnosis of dyslexia impacts his career. The actor said, “It’s just about taking your time. The better prepared you are for anything,
He Attended Carpentry School
Although not many people know it, Tom Holland attended carpentry school in Cardiff, Wales, however, it was just for a short while. Before his career broke through Holland attended the school as a backup plan, during an appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live in 2019, he said, “My mom decided to send me to carpentry school, so she packed my bags up and shipped me up to Cardiff in Wales, and I rented a room off this lady and shared a room with her son for like eight weeks,”. He also revealed that his mom’s side of the family are all carpenters, and his granddad taught him when he was young.
Tell us what's wrong with this post? How could we improve it? :)
Let us improve this post!