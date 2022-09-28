Cara Delevingne’s Met Gala Ensemble Speaks Volumes

Cara Delevingne’s Met Gala look is not the only thing that has her headlining all the gossip sites in 2022. The 30-year-old model is known for her bold choices, but it was Cara Delevingne’s Met Gala look that had everyone turning heads. She showed up in a chic red pantsuit by Dior – complete with no top – and took off her jacket on the red carpet. She was adorned with gold paint to cover her upper body parts, but she did not bother trying to hide her own psoriasis. She let it show – no makeup – and fans loved seeing her embrace her own health issues. However, Cara Delevingne’s Met Gala look is the least risqué thing she’s been in the press for recently.
Her Friends are Concerned
Showing up topless to the Met Gala with her psoriasis on full display – as well as her breasts – is not a big deal to Cara Delevingne’s friends. However, her time at Burning Man recently caused some issues with the star. For example, she allegedly did not eat much of anything despite the fact that she was partying nonstop at the event. She was weak and disheveled, and she was photographed in a car filling a pipe with something that was described as drops. Her friends worried she was not all right.
Fortunately, there was a good reason for it. Burning Man is well-known for not selling food or anything to those who head into the Nevada desert to partake. While that does not sound fun at all to many (us), it does sound like a great time to others. Here’s what was said about Delevingne’s condition following that headline. “She had just spent days in the desert – not eating all that much and she looked disheveled because she hadn’t had time to scrub up yet. Her friends are worried about her generally after some erratic behavior, but she has a good group around her. Her sister Poppy was at the festival with her. She wasn’t alone, and she has her back,” said a source.
Cara Delevingne Skips Her Own Fashion Week Event
The young model did some big things, and part of that big thing was a collaboration with none other than Karl Lagerfeld himself. She was set to attend the Cara Loves Karl event, but she didn’t make it. Those who were in attendance were more than a little disappointed that the star did not make it to the event. This is largely due to the fact that the star had already been in the news more than a few times for her own erratic behavior. In short, it seems that it’s not just her friends who are worried about her.
Cara’s Erratic Airport Behavior
It turns out that her behavior is something that worries her fans for many reasons. She was seen early in September on her way to the airport to catch a private jet, and she did not have shoes on. She had her feet dangling out the window of her driver’s SUV, and she was two hours late. It might not seem like a big deal to be two hours late for a private flight – but it was two hours late for a private flight on Jay-Z’s plane. She had a tracksuit on. Her hair was unkempt, and her behavior was less than stellar, but it was the fact that she was shoeless and wearing only filthy yellow socks that had people taking notice of her behavior.
It was later suspected that she was asked to leave the plane after about 45 minutes because she did get off. She was smoking a cigarette, and she was jittery. She did drop her cell phone many times, and she was not really herself. Her feet were out the back window of her SUV, and her life was not altogether looking so good.
Was Cara Delevingne’s Met Gala Look Just the Start?
Here’s the deal – no one knows if there is anything wrong with the young model. Sure, here are headlines with her name in them, people worried about her, and fans speculating. But, at the end of the day, she’s said nothing about her health or anything going on in her life. She’s entitled to not wear shoes, to hang her feet outside, and to leave her psoriasis on display without it necessarily meaning there is a thing wrong with her health. So, if you’re wondering if showing up with her Met Gala ensemble was just the start of some issues with the young model, time will tell. No one knows, and it’s all speculation at the moment.