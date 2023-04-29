5 Things You Didn’t Know About Amelia Gray Hamlin

Amelia Gray Hamlin is the daughter of a Hollywood power couple; actress and Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Lisa Rinna and actor, Harry Hamlin. She has garnered attention for her stunning looks, glamorous lifestyle, and growing presence as a model and social media influencer. With a sizable following on platforms like Instagram, Amelia Hamlin has become a prominent figure in the fashion and entertainment industry, known for her chic style, and modeling gigs.
While her public persona may be familiar to many, there are intriguing details about Hamlin that remain lesser known, offering a deeper understanding of the person behind the persona. Beyond the spotlight, Amelia Gray Hamlin has a story that’s worth exploring. From her interests to her accomplishments and aspirations, here are a few fun facts about Amelia Gray Hamlin that you may not have known.
1. Watching ’90s Supermodels on the Runway Inspired Her To Become A Model
Being born into Hollywood legacy with parents who have active careers in the entertainment industry, it was only natural for Amelia Hamlin to be drawn to the world of showbiz herself. However, among the various paths she could have chosen, it was runway modeling that captured her interest. As a child, Amelia would spend time watching iconic 90s supermodels like Kate Moss strutting their stuff on the catwalk. She was captivated by their creativity and self-confidence, which soon ignited her own creative spark. Drawing inspiration from magazines and stores, Hamlin honed her own unique style and developed her creativity.
2. Amelia Gray Hamlin Dropped Out of School To Focus On Modeling
Like many creatives, Amelia Gray Hamlin took a non-traditional path when it came to her education. After graduating from high school, she enrolled in The New School, a private school in New York City, with the intention of studying psychology and becoming a therapist. However, her unwavering passion for the showbiz world soon took over, and she made the decision to drop out in order to pursue modeling.
Her first major leap into the modeling industry came in 2021 when she attended New York Fashion Week, and the rest, as they say, is history. Hamlin’s career is on the rise but she already boasts an enviable portfolio that includes big names like Diesel, Vivienne Westwood, Jean Paul Gaultier, and Jacquemus. She caused quite a stir at the DSquared2 Men’s FW23 with her powerful strut which went viral on social media. When she isn’t walking the runway, Amelia Gray Hamlin still effortlessly turns heads at the various industry events she attends with her family and friends.
3. Her Favorite Pastime Is listening to RnB Music and Reading
The world of modeling can be incredibly demanding, and Amelia Gray Hamlin has her own ways of decompressing from the stress. Being an introvert, she finds solace in two favorite pastimes that involve solitude. One of them is listening to RnB music, while the other is delving into novels from her favorite authors, such as Abraham Hicks, Joe Dispenza, and Wayne Dyer.
4. Amelia Gray Hamlin Has An Older Half Brother Named Dimitri Alexandre Hamlin
Amelia Gray Hamlin is known to have an equally popular sibling, her older sister, Delilah Belle Hamlin with whom she shares her passion for modeling. However, Amelia Gray Hamlin also has a lesser-known half-brother named Dimitri Hamlin, who was born from her father’s relationship with the legendary Bond girl, Ursula Andress. Hamlin’s father had met Ursula while working on the set of the 1979 fantasy adventure film, Clash of the Titans.
Dimitri Hamlin, born in 1980, has also dabbled in show business like his younger siblings. He has appeared as an actor in an episode of the TV series My Daughters, as well as in the 2022 short drama Say Cheese! In addition to his acting pursuits, Dimitri is also a model who has worked with brands such as Abercrombie & Fitch. He is a multi-talented individual, with a passion for writing, having contributed to The Huffington Post, and a love for music, where he enjoys DJing. Hamlin shares a close relationship with her step-brother Dimitri, and he has been seen supporting her and Delilah in their show business endeavors, showcasing their bond as siblings.
5. Her Greatest Dream Is To Inspire Through Modeling
Amelia Gray Hamlin drew inspiration from the works of 90s supermodels, which instilled in her a sense of self-confidence and creativity. As a model herself, Amelia Hamlin’s greatest aspiration is to empower others to feel confident in their own skin. She firmly believes that everyone deserves to feel beautiful, and she hopes that through her work, she can inspire others to feel empowered from within. While Amelia Gray Hamlin has many ambitions, her top priority is to inspire and uplift others, making a positive impact on those who watch her.
