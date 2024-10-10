Who is Alex Loynaz From Bosch: Legacy?

Alex Loynaz may not be a household name yet but he has built a commendable resume in his career in the performing arts. Loynaz is a television and film actor known for his dedication to his craft. He has garnered over 20 acting credits, but some stand out. His most recognizable roles can be seen in Bosch: Legacy, 9-1-1, Pedro, and Mondo Hollywoodland.
His career timeline has extended to include credits as a producer and the actor seems to be making the most of it. From short films to globally acclaimed TV shows, Alex Loynaz has achieved so much in just over a decade in the industry with a teeming fanbase itching to see what he does next. In addition to acting, Loynaz is interested in sports, including baseball, basketball, football, and tennis. Admittedly, the Bosch: Legacy actor is aiming for the top echelons. Explore these intriguing facts about Loynaz.
Alex Loynaz Is Of Cuban Descent
With his career still on the rise, many details about Alex Loynaz’s early life are not public knowledge. However, he was reportedly born and raised in Miami but the identity of his parents and other family members is not public knowledge. The actor is originally from Cuba. As such, Loynaz is fluent in Spanish. He studied at the New York Film Academy and resides in Studio City, Los Angeles to aid his journey in the entertainment industry.
For the most part, Alex Loynaz keeps his personal life away from the spotlight. This ensures the spotlight is on his career. Also, being absent on major social media platforms makes it difficult to learn certain facts about the Pedro star. Nevertheless, his acting credits speak for the exceptional skills he possesses.
Alex Loynaz Made His Feature Film Debut in 2008’s Pedro
The 5’8″ tall actor played Latino AIDS activist Pedro Zamora in the 2008 biopic Pedro. After putting up a good fight, Pedro succumbed to the disease in 1994. The biopic puts him among the first few openly gay men with AIDS to be depicted in popular media. While it was his first big role, Loynaz played it to perfection and it changed his life as an actor. Speaking to Windy City Times about what it was like playing a gay character, Loynaz confessed that he was attracted to the story. He described it as “a challenge” that proved to be fun.
In addition to shaping his career journey from the beginning, Alex Loynaz learned so much from the experience. Before portraying Pedro, he didn’t know much about HIV or AIDS and was glad to see how the movie touched people’s lives. It felt good to be part of something that changed lives for good. After playing the iconic role, Loynaz appeared in a series of short films. His first two roles in a short film were as Daniel in Heartprints and Miguel in Public Law (both 2012).
Next, Alex Loynaz played John in the 2013 short film The Gelephant and Animal in The Other Side (2014). He also appeared in the 2016 short film The Resurrectionists as Douglas and played Scott in the TV movie Advance & Retreat. In 2017, Loynaz appeared in his second feature film Caravaggio and My Mother the Pope. He gained acclaim for his performance in the 2019 film Mondo Hollywoodland in 2019. His other film credits include Heathens (2020) as Sy and the short movie Viva (2022) as Luis.
Alex Loynaz’s Television Credits Explored
His acting career began in 2006 with a minor role on the television series Campus Ladies. The next year, Loynaz guest-starred on State of Mind as Luis. In 2008, he joined the cast of Greek in two episodes. Loynaz appeared on The Mentalist in 2011, portraying Orlando in one episode. Jane the Virgin cast him as Steven in 2015 and he appeared in two episodes of the American telenovela.
Alex Loynaz was seen as Alan on The Fat One in 2016 and Vince in Famous in Love in 2017. He starred on the Untitled Sixties Series in 2021. From 2018 to 2022, Loynaz starred as Terry Flores on 9-1-1. The police procedural television series also stars Angela Bassett, Peter Krause, Jennifer Love Hewitt, and Ryan Guzman. Loynaz plays the recurring role of Matthew Ramirez on Michael Connelly‘s police procedural television series Bosch: Legacy.
Alex Loynaz as a Producer
In addition to acting, Alex Loynaz is a producer in his own right. He produced his first project in the 2015 short film The Resurrectionists. He later co-produced Mondo Hollywoodland in 2019. Loynaz executive-produced Magoado in 2021 and produced Viva in 2022. He produced his first TV series in 2021, taking credit for 24 episodes of Untitled Sixties Series. Check out the Bosch: Legacy cast.
