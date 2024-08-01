‘Bosch: Legacy’ Spin-Off Adds Legendary Industry Vet to Cast

The build-up to the premiere of the Bosch: Legacy spin-off show has been nothing short of exciting, especially with announcements of new cast additions. The police procedural TV series has been one of Amazon’s most successful since its original Bosch series aired for 7 seasons, from 2014 to 2021. Bosch: Legacy premiered to amazing reviews as the first spin-off.
The new untitled spin-off is being conceived as Bosch: Legacy season 3, as well as the second spin-off show in the Bosch franchise. With the ever-expanding Bosch universe, audiences can expect to see new cast, characters, and storylines emerge. Legendary character actor John Carroll Lynch is the latest cast addition to the Bosch: Legacy spin-off show.
What Happens in the Bosch: Legacy Spin-Off?
Although the Bosch: Legacy spin-off is set within the Bosch universe, it’ll focus on a new character, LAPD detective Renée Ballad. Detective Ballad becomes the new head of LAPD’s cold case division. Not only does she have a lot of cases to work on, the division is heavily underfunded. As such, Ballad and the officers in the division volunteer to work the cases. Although the character of LAPD detective Ballad is new to the Bosch television series, she appears in several of author Michael Connelly’s novels from which the series is adapted.
However, the drama and action begin when her cold case investigations unearth a grander conspiracy. This will not only put her life in danger but also those of the officers in the unit, as well as the unit itself. When things become too dangerous, detective Ballad will rely on an old, retired friend, former LAPD detective Harry Bosch, for help. In the course of Bosch: Legacy seasons 1 and 2, audiences have watched Harry Bosch take on cases outside the confines of the law. His presence in the new spin-off will definitely add to the season’s action drama.
What Role Will John Carroll Lynch Play in the Spin-Off?
John Carroll Lynch has not only been confirmed to join the cast in Bosch: Legacy season 3/spin-off, but his role has also been confirmed. John Carroll Lynch is cast as Thomas Laffont. His character will be introduced as a retired LAPD detective who was Detective Ballad’s former partner. As Ballad takes on a new department division, she’ll request assistance from Thomas Laffont in running it.
Thomas Laffont is expected to bring his experience in case solving and be an ally as they uncover several conspiracies. Officially, Thomas Laffont’s character is described as “a retired former police partner who comes back to help Ballard run the Cold Case Department. A kind, seasoned detective and crack interrogator—he’s a rock for Ballard.”
Where You Know John Carroll Lynch From?
John Carroll Lynch is famous as a character actor and film director. The seasoned actor has worked extensively in film and television. Lynch first gained recognition in the Coen Brothers’ 1996 black comedy crime movie Fargo. In the movie, he plays Norm Gunderson, the husband of Brainerd police chief Marge Gunderson (played by Frances McDormand). The next year, Lynch landed his first major role on television as Steve Carey on the ABC sitcom The Drew Carey Show.
Lynch joined the sitcom in season 3 in 1997 in a recurring capacity as Drew Carey’s straight but cross-dressing older brother. He appeared in every season until its finale in season 9, although he only made guest appearances in the final season. In the 2010s, John Carroll Lynch was popular on television for playing several characters in 5 seasons of American Horror Story from 2014 to 2021. He began the 2020s as the Legarski twin brothers on ABC’s crime drama Big Sky (2020–2023).
In 2023, Lynch appeared on 2 episodes of White House Plumbers, portraying the 67th Attorney General of the United States, John N. Mitchell. On the big screen, John Carroll Lynch has also had several notable roles. He starred in the 1997 Face/Off (as Prison Guard Walton), 2007 Zodiac (as Arthur Leigh Allen), and 2011 Crazy, Stupid, Love (as Bernie Riley). He also starred in The Invitation (2015), The Founder (2016), The Trial of the Chicago 7 (2020), and Lucky (2017), which was Lynch’s directorial debut.
Who Else Stars in the Bosch: Legacy Spin-Off?
Seasoned American actress Maggie Q leads the cast of the Bosch: Legacy spin-off. Famous for playing the titular character on The CW’s Nikita TV series, Maggie Q plays detective Ballad in the Bosch: Legacy spin-off. Titus Welliver is also set to reprise his role as Harry Bosch. Also, Courtney Taylor is confirmed as a cast addition in the Bosch: Legacy spin-off season. Taylor will play Samira Parker. Courtney Taylor is known for playing Sequoia in Insecure (2020–2021), Nicole Cooper in Send Help (2022), and Mia in Neon (2023). As audiences await the Bosch: Legacy spin-off series/season, a recap on season 2’s ending will help keep things fresh.
