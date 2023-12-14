‘Bosch: Legacy’ Season 2 Ending Explained

Bosch: Legacy Season 2 ending left big questions hanging in the air. Did Harry Bosch (Titus Welliver) have Kurt Dockweiler killed? What will Maddie do about it? The season picked up from where season 1 ended with Maddie Bosch (Madison Lintz) kidnapped by a masked assailant. She later struggles to shake off the trauma of being in captivity even though her abductor was in prison for his crimes.
Now faced with a dilemma, Maddie must think of her next action after finding out her father may have had her kidnapper killed. With the cliffhanger created in Bosch: Legacy season 2 ending, fans can only be grateful the show has been renewed for season 3. All things being equal, Bosch: Legacy will be back on the small screen in 2024 but a former main cast (Lance Reddick) in the Bosch franchise will not be coming back to the series. While we wait for the third season, here are vital details from Bosch: Legacy season 2 finale.
Lexi Parks’ Killer Found
Bosch: Legacy season 2 ending reveals those responsible for the death of Alexandra “Lexi” Parks (Kim Pettiford). In episode 13, Chandler hires Bosch to work the murder case to exonerate David Foster (Patrick Brennan) who is being framed for Parks’ murder. In the process, Bosch discovers Lexi’s killer might be someone close to her. His investigation reveals that Parks discovered a stolen watch pawned by two corrupt cops – Det. Don Ellis (Max Martini) and Det. Kevin Long (Guy Wilson) after receiving it as payment from Dr. Schubert.
She threatened to report it but was killed by Ellis and Long who would be endangered if the matter is investigated. After this discovery, Bosch sets out to get a testimony from Schubert and encounters Ellis and Long. They engage in a shootout around Schubert’s home as Bosch wounds Long while Ellis escapes but was later killed by Maddie who was tailing her father.
Who Is Responsible for Kurt Dockweiler’s Death?
That cliffhanger season 2 ending seemingly points accusing fingers at Bosch for Kurt Dockweiler’s death but there seems to be more to it. Kurt Dockweiler (David Denman) was responsible for kidnapping his daughter Maddie in Bosch: Legacy season 1 finale. After a nerve-wracking period of trying to get her location from Dockweiler, Maddie was found buried alive in the desert.
The experience disrupted her life and career but while she’s still wrapping her head around it, another shock hit her when she learns that Dockweiler has died of an overdose in prison. When she answers her dad’s phone, Preston Borders (Chris Browning), an inmate at the prison where Dockweiler was held tells her he’s responsible for her abductor’s death and her father ordered the hit. Bosch: Legacy season 2 ending shows Maddie asking Bosch what he has done.
Honey Chandler Is Running for District Attorney
Following her run-in with District Attorney Emmett Archer (Jim Holmes) over Lexi’s killers, Honey Chandler (Mimi Rogers) decides to take his job. Archer was trying to avoid any criticism that would jeopardize his position in the election. After winning the feds in court, Chandler announces her intention to run for District Attorney against Archer. She then seeks endorsement from Irvin Irving (Lance Reddick). Her meeting with Irving plays a big role in her campaign to run for District Attorney of Los Angeles. Sadly, the actor passed on and his story arc has come to an end.
Lance Reddick’s Cameo
Bosch: Legacy ending gives a glimpse of the late actor as Chief of Police Irvin Irving one last time. The series is one of the final projects Reddick appeared in before his sudden death on March 17, 2023. Reddick’s Bosch: Legacy cameo can be seen in the season 2 finale where Chandler seeks his endorsement after declaring for District Attorney of Los Angeles. The cameo seemed like the beginning of more appearances for the actor which will never happen. Reddick was part of the main cast of the original series Bosch from 2014 to 2021, earning a Saturn Award nomination in the category of Best Supporting Actor on Television for his role. The veteran actor died at the age of 60 at his Los Angeles home.
What to Expect in Season 3?
Bosch: Legacy season 3 was greenlit ahead of the season 2 release. The third season is expected to drop in 2024 but details about the plot are still kept under wraps. Nevertheless, the plot is expected to pick up from the season finale as fans of the show look forward to unraveling Maddie’s reaction to the shocking revelation about her dad. While most of the cast members are expected to reprise their roles, Reddick is one star whose journey ended in Bosch: Legacy season 2 ending.
