With numerous movies, TV shows, and voice roles under his belt, it’s safe to say that Lance Reddick had a pretty full career. Even more, anytime you thought he’d just about done it all, the star showed another facet of his acting skills. For the most part, every role Reddick played seemed specially made for him, from Angel has Fallen to Lost and even the newly released John Wick: Chapter 4.
His recent demise has naturally thrown the world into a state of retrospect when it comes to his personal and professional life. Needless to say, he was undoubtedly an awe-inspiring actor. While reflecting on his life, here are 10 things you didn’t know about Lance Reddick.
1. He Was In A Show That Brought Police Drama Into The Modern Age
Here’s the thing, he wasn’t just in this pacesetting show, Lance Reddick actually played the lead in it. As Lt. Cedric Daniels in The Wire, Reddick demonstrated his distinguished acting skills as an upcoming police officer in the industry. His exemplary performance shaped later characters through the unprecedented sophistication that he brought to the show. The cherry on top is that this opportunity gave him a breakthrough, making him a widely sought-after actor.
2. Acting Was Not His First Career Choice
While most actors spent a huge chunk of their lives knowing they wanted to act, that wasn’t the case with Reddick. Apparently, he had a soft spot for music ever since he was young. In fact, he ended up studying classical compositions at the famous Eastman School of Music.
In addition, Reddick composed many songs in his youthful days but never got an opportunity to record them. He actually went into acting in order to make money to fund his music career. The closest he came to making this long-held dream a reality was during the release of the Contemplations and Remembrances album.
3. Lance Reddick Is A Pianist
Having diverse art-related skills was a major advantage for Reddick in the competitive Hollywood terrain. More specifically, his musical prowess was quite beneficial in landing him the role of Irvin Irving in Bosch. But for the most part, playing the piano ended up becoming a hobby since acting took the front seat.
4. He Has A Master Of Fine Arts In Acting Degree
There’s no better investment than perfecting your craft, and Lance Reddick knew that. The effortless acting he depicted throughout his career comes partly from his advanced education in the niche. In 1994, he graduated from Yale Drama School with a Master of Arts in acting. That’s an achievement that ended up opening up many doors, including his first shot at TV dramas like the New York Undercover.
5. He Has Lent His Voice To Commercials And Video Games
Reddick’s unique vocals have made him famous on fronts besides TV, film, and music. In fact, his voice is regularly featured in tons of adverts across different sectors. The star also lent his unique voice to recording audiobooks and voiceovers. Altogether, his voice has practically been everywhere, making him quite the all-rounded star.
6. He Was A Passionate Supporter Of Charitable Causes
Giving back to society was always at the top of Reddick’s priorities. In fact, he donated to different non-profit organizations, including MOMCare. He did so much more, and his actions are a clear demonstration that he believed in making a difference in the lives of others.
7. Lance Reddick Loved Animals
The star had a soft spot for all things furry and cute. In fact, he occasionally flaunts his dogs on social media. We see a whole different side of the actor when he’s with his furbabies. For instance, in one of his many Instagram videos, he teasingly tells one of the dogs to stop flicking its tongue because it’s slimy.
8 He Was Married Twice
Reddick’s love life has been relatively calm and private for the most part. However, there are aspects of his relationships that simply couldn’t be kept under wraps because of his stardom status. The little-known fact is that he was once married to Suzanne Yvonne Louis, and the couple had two children together. More recently, in 2011, he married Stephanie Reddick.
9. He Appeared In A Jay-Z And Beyonce Video
At some point in his career, Reddick was practically the belle of the ball. He was in movies, TV shows, commercials, and even music videos. In fact, most people don’t know he was in quite a popular music video back in 2002. The actor made an appearance in the Jay-Z and Beyonce song, 03 Bonnie & Clyde as a police officer.
10. He Once Worked For The Wall Street Journal
Reddick wasn’t always an actor, in fact, he’d come a long way before picking showbiz as a trade. He started as a casual laborer for a newspaper company, the Wall Street Journal. In fact, he almost damaged his back as a result of lifting heavy packages at work. The unfortunate events pushed him to find an alternative source of money while nursing his injuries. That was one of the factors that led him to try his hand at acting.
